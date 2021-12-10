CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville girls basketball team finished last season with a 5-13 record.
But the Lady Tide return seven letterwinners and hope to improve on that in 2021-22.
Back are seniors Alyssa Bakaysa, Desaray Cossar, Joslynne Freyer, Austyn Guiher and Kyra Henry, along with juniors Rachelle Anderson and Skylar Pentz.
Those seven will also figure heavily into the starting five, which looks to be Bakaysa, Henry, Pentz, Guiher and Freyer.
Anderson, Jaiden Weber, Savannah Carfley and Karleigh Freyer will also see a lot of playing time.
The team is chock full of upperclassmen and head coach Bob Desmett says he is seeing good things.
“We expect the seniors to step up and lead the team,” he said. “And they all have, especially Alyssa Bakaysa and Austyn Guiher, who have shown leadership to the underclassmen and explained things that they might not have understood.”
Bakaysa averaged 12.8 points per game last season, which was fifth in Progressland, while Henry was tops in the area with 11.3 rebounds per game. Bakaysa was third in rebounds with 10.9 per game.
“We expect the team to continue to rebound not only defensively, but offensively,” Desmett said.
The team has also brought up four freshmen to help with numbers.
“We have a great group of young ladies and we see the talent everyone has,” Desmett said. “We plan to use every bit of their talents and pin point their strengths. We look to use our depth on the bench, keep good rotations, and fresh legs.”
The team is still working on ball handling and other fundamentals.
It’s the first year in the Inter County Conference for the Lady Tide, who open the season on Friday.
Goals include playing well and working together as a team.
Desmett will be helped by assistant coach Alex Olson and volunteer coaches James Hoyt, Heather Olson, Brittney Blackburn and Jaime Doyle.
Curwensville plays Harmony in the opening game of the Taylor Harpster Memorial Tournament at Philipsburg-Osceola at 6 today.
Roster
Seniors
*Alyssa Bakaysa, *Desaray Cossar, *Joslynne Freyer, *Austyn Guiher, *Kyra Henry.
Juniors
*Rachelle Anderson, *Skylar Pentz, Jaiden Weber-Herring.
Sophomores
Savannah Carfley.
Freshmen
Addison Butler, Karleigh Freyer, Janelle Passmore, Brooklyn Price.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
December
10—at Clearfield. 15—at Mount Union, 6 p.m. 17—Moshannon Valley. 20—at Glendale. 28—vs. Harmony at Taylor Harpster Memorial Tournament, Philipsburg-Osceola, 6 p.m. 29—vs. TBA at Taylor Harpster Memorial Tournament, Philipsburg-Osceola, TBA.
January
3—at Bellwood-Antis. 6—Brockway. 7—at Juniata Valley. 10—at Williamsburg. 13—West Branch. 14—at Brockway. 19—Harmony. 21—Mount Union. 25—at Moshannon Valley. 26—at Harmony. 28—Glendale.
February
1—Bellwood-Antis. 4—Juniata Valley. 8—Williamsburg. 11—at West Branch. 15—Clearfield.
Games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.