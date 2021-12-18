HOUTZDALE — The Curwensville and Moshannon Valley girls basketball team’s avoid playing each other at the Taylor Harpster Memorial Tournament last week at Philipsburg-Osceola.
But the two got together for their first Moshannon Valley League matchup of the year on Friday night, with the Lady Tide coming out on top 31-27.
Curwensville got just eight points from Alyssa Bakaysa, but the senior was still dominant, pulling down 18 rebounds and blocking eight shots.
“Rebounds are very important,” said Lady Tide assistant coach Alex Olson. “She can kick the ball out to other threats. She did a great job on the boards tonight. If we have those rebounds, we have second-chance points for us.”
Curwensville broke out to a 6-0 lead off two buckets from Skylar Pentz and one from Joslynne Freyer.
Moshannon Valley made a small comeback at the end of the quarter, getting two jumpers from Riley Wharton to cut the lead to 6-4.
The teams traded the lead back and forth five times in the second quarter, with the Lady Tide taking a 16-15 advantage into halftime.
Emily Davis had a big three for the Damsels to start a 7-2 run in the frame that gave the hosts a 11-10 lead at one point.
“I’m very proud of the girls,” said Moshannon Valley assistant coach Jim Stodart. “We are a young team. But, we cut our turnovers in half from the last time we played. They are finally starting to move the ball around and see the court better. That’s all I can ask of them.”
Curwensville led off the third quarter by going to the line twice after shooting fouls by the Damsels.
Both Bakaysa and Austyn Guiher went 2-for-2 from the line to increase the lead to 20-15.
A three from Madison McCoy cut the Lady Tide lead to 20-18, but Curwensville closed out the quarter with two buckets from Pentz to widen it back out to 24-18.
Moshannon Valley got as close as 27-24 in the fourth quarter with just over a minute remaining in the frame.
But Bakaysa and Pentz took advantage of fouls to go a combined 4-for-4 from the free throw line to give the visitors a 31-24 lead with under a minute to play.
Sarah McClelland drained a three with under a minute to play to set the final at 31-27.
The Lady Tide outrebounded the Damsels 46-24 in the game.
Guiher had 10 rebounds, while Kyra Henry and Pentz each had eight.
Pentz led Curwensville in scoring with 12, while Guiher had seven and Freyer had four.
“Austyn does a really good job of setting up in the corner,” said Olson. “That is her go-to shot. We figured if they want to double team Skylar and Alyssa, we might as well get her the ball in the corner and get that shot up.
“It comes down to rebounds and free throws. If you don’t have that, the game is a lot closer.”
Moshannon Valley was led by Wharton’s 10 points. Sophia Demko had seven rebounds and four points, while Kendra Lewis added five rebounds.
The Damsels dropped to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in both the ICC and MVL. They travel to Purchase Line on Monday.
“We did the best we could on her,” Stodart said of Bakaysa. “I don’t want to take anything away from her, she’s a great player and she’s played for years. Pentz is the same way. She drives the ball and isn’t afraid to shoot. We did the best we could to shut those two down.
“I have to give Curwensville credit, their other girls picked up the game and that’s what they needed to do.”
Curwensville improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the ICC and 1-0 in the MVL. The Lady Tide host Glendale on Tuesday.
The junior varsity game was won by Moshannon Valley 41-19.
Curwensville—31
Bakaysa 2 4-5 8, J. Freyer 2 0-1 4, Guiher 2 2-2 7, Henry 0 0-0 0, Pentz 3 6-8 12, Carfley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 12-16 31.
Moshannon Valley—27
McClelland 2 0-0 5, Davis 1 0-0 3, Demko 2 0-0 4, Lewis 1 0-2 2, Wharton 5 0-2 10, Mihalko 0 0-0 0, McCoy 1 0-0 3. Totals: 12 0-4 27.
Three-pointers: Guiher. McClelland, Davis, McCoy.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 6 10 8 7—31
Mo Valley 4 11 3 9—27