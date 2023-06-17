PHILIPSBURG — Adelyn Koval’s two-out RBI single in the top of the seventh inning gave the Curwensville 12U Little League All-Star team a 3-2 extra-inning victory over Philipsburg-Osceola Friday evening in the opening round of the District 5 Tournament.
Curwensvlle pitcher Riley Smay navigated the top of the P-O order in the bottom of the seventh, working around an error, to finish off her complete game victory. Smay tossed all seven innings and allowed just the two runs (one earned) on two hits, while walking two batters and striking out four.
“The girls played well,” Curwensville head coach Rick Wheeler said. “We got good defense and good pitching. Riley Smay did a wonderful job.”
P-O pitcher Rilie Bush took the tough loss despite a strong effort in the circle. Bush scattered seven hits and walked two, while striking out 10 Curwensville batters. Only one of the three runs Bush surrendered was earned.
“Rilee threw a great game for us. Our fielding was pretty good. It just came down to them hitting the ball where we weren’t,” P-O head coach Todd Kowalcyk said. “All in all, I thought it was a good game.”
Curwensville opened the scoring in the top of the first when Koval singled, advanced to second on an infield error and came home on Dani Sutika’s run-producing single.
P-O answered in the home half of the frame as Kendyl Meersand’s RBI groundout plated Maci Folmar, who was on third after reaching on an outfield error and moving up a base on a wild pitch.
The game remained tied 1-1 until the top of the fourth.
Ursula Farly, who had two hits, led off with a single but was erased from the base paths when Makayla Danko reached on a fielder’s choice.
Danko moved to second on Allianna Sykes’ groundout and scored thanks to a Kelsie Best base hit.
P-O looked to respond in the bottom of the fourth as it loaded the bases with one out after Taylor Kowalcyk walked, Folmar singled and Meersand was hit by a pitch.
But Smay was able to wiggle out of the inning by getting a fielder’s choice to cut down Kowalcyk at home and a groundout to second baseman Danko to end the frame.
“The girls did a good job there,” Wheeler said. “We practiced hard the past two weeks going over every scenario and they did a good job.”
“They played a real good game defensively,” Kowalcyk said of Curwensville. “Every time we hit it, they made the play. They didn’t really throw the ball around, and we just couldn’t get many hits.”
Curwensville got back-to-back one-out singles from Farley and Danko in the top of the sixth as it looked to add an insurance run, but Bush got a comebacker and a groundout to shortstop Folmar to work out of danger.
That set the stage for P-O to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth.
Alaina Dunsmore reached on an error to lead off the inning and Vallee followed with a base hit.
With runners on the corners, Vallee stole second base uncontested in front of Keera Snedden, who hit a comebacker to Smay.
Smay fired to first baseman Best for an out. Best then threw to second to double off Vallee, but Dunsmore was able to race home with the tying run on the double play to send the game to extras.
There, Abby Covert reached on a one-out error, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored what turned out to be the eventual game-winning run on Koval’s base hit.
“The girls are resilient,” Wheeler said. “They’ve battled back all season. These girls have battled back and won some (regular season) games.”
P-O got a runner to third in the bottom of the seventh as Folmar reached on a two-base error with one out and advanced a bag on a wild pitch.
But Curwensville center fielder Covert caught a shallow pop fly for the second out and Bush ended it with an unassisted out at first on a grounder.
“That was just a good ball game,” Kowalcyk said. “It could have gone either way, and it just swung their way.”
Both teams are back in action Monday. Curwensville plays Mifflin County, while P-O gets State College. Mifflin County topped State College 15-9 on Friday.
Curwensville—3
Koval ss 3121, Smay p 3000, Sutika c 3011, Farley 3b 3020, Danko 2b 3110, Sykes lf 3000, Best 1b 3011, Neeper rf 2000, Covert cf 3100, Wheeler eh 2000. Totals: 28-3-7-3.
Philipsburg-Osceola—2
Kowalcyk 1b 2000, Folmar ss 3110, Meersand c 2001, Bush p 3000, Miller 2b 2000, Bumbarger eh-cf 2000, Mitchell cf-eh 2000, Imhof 3b 2000, Dunsmore lf-eh 2100, Vallee eh-lf 1010, Snedden rf-eh 2000, Belinda eh-rf 2000. Totals: 25-2-2-1.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 100 100 1—3 7 3
P-O 100 001 0—2 2 3
LOB—Curwensville 7, P-O 5. SB—Koval; Vallee, Folmar. HBP—Meersand (by Smay). WP—Smay 1; Bush 2. PO—Koval (by Meersand).
Pitching
Curwensville: Smay—7 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Bush—7 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 SO.
WP—Smay. LP—Bush.
Time—1:32.