DUBOIS — A controversial hit by pitch in the fifth inning of Monday’s District 9 Class 2A Championship helped fuel a 3-run inning for the Cranberry softball team and the Lady Berries knocked off top-seeded Curwensville 7-6 at Heindl Field.
The call came on an Addison Siple 0-2 pitch to Cranberry No. 3 hitter Keelie Schneider, who appeared to swing at the pitch as she was hit on the hand. The Curwensville coaching staff thought it should have been a foul ball, but that’s not how the home plate umpire saw it, giving Cranberry two runners on with nobody out.
Cassie Scarborough followed and delivered a 2-run single on a 1-2 pitch to put Cranberry back in front, 6-5.
Siple got the next three batters out to get out of the inning, but Cranberry added an insurance run in the seventh then held off a Curwensville rally in the bottom of the frame.
The Lady Tide scored once in the inning on an Ava Hainsey RBI double, but Cranberry pitcher Reyna Watson struck out the next batter to end the game.
The Lady Tide left eight runners on base, including the bases loaded in both the first and third innings.
“That hit batter cost us big time,” Curwensville head coach Allen Leigey said. “But we left on too many base runners too. That was the biggest problem.”
The stranded base runners were an issue from the get-go as Curwensville left the bases loaded in the first.
Addison Warren drew a one-out walk, Siple singled and Teagan Harzinski followed with a base hit to knock in the first run of the game.
Shyanne Rudy walked to load the bases, and Watson uncorked a wild pitch that went to the backstop. But Leigey chose to play it safe and not send courtesy runner Sydney Simcox.
That ended up possibly costing the Lady Tide a run as Watson got a strikeout and fly out to get out of the inning with minimal damage.
“We could have had another run in the first on that very deep passed ball, but Natalie (Wischuck) was up with one out and I didn’t want to take the bat out of her hands and risk the play at the plate,” Leigey said. “But they ended up getting out of it.
“I should have been more aggressive. I could have gambled and probably ended up getting that, and that sat in the back of my head ... ‘if we get beat by one, it’s on me.’ I just wasn’t aggressive enough in the first inning. I was playing conservative, and it bit me in the butt.”
After Siple struck out the side in the second, Cranberry got to her for three runs in the third as a leadoff bleeder followed by a bunt single, walk, hit batter and bloop single gave the Lady Berries a 3-1 advantage.
Siple stranded two Cranberry runners on base with a strikeout and comebacker.
“They got a couple bleeders and had one fall in a dead area and they scored three runs,” Leigey said.
Curwensville had a golden opportunity to regain the lead in the home half of the third after Siple reached on a leadoff error and Harzinski walked.
But Watson got a strikeout and shallow fly out to center before a base hit by Ava Olosky loaded the bases.
Hainsey followed with a 12-pitch at bat that saw her foul off one Watson offering after another. But in the end, Watson got her to pop out to the circle to once agains strand the bases loaded.
“We had opportunities early and we just couldn’t get anything,” Leigey said.
Curwensville finally broke through in the fourth.
Jenna McCartney led off with a base hit and, after an Addison Butler fly out to center, Warren and Siple hit consecutive singles. McCartney scored on Siple’s hit.
Harzinski followed with a 2-run double and scored a pitch later on a Rudy two-bagger to give Curwensville a 5-3 advantage. Harzinski had two hits and three RBIs in the game.
But disaster struck in the top of the fifth when Watson reached on an infield single and scored when Kendall Findlay’s base hit was misplayed in the outfield.
The controversial hit by pitch followed and Curwensville found itself in a 6-5 hole heading to the bottom of the fifth.
Watson needed just nine pitches to record six outs in the fifth and sixth as the Lady Tide began attacking the first offering of the at bat.
“We just couldn’t get that big hit and they got those big hits when they had base runners,” Leigey said.
Schneider tripled and scored on a Scarborough base hit to start the seventh inning to give the Lady Berries what turned out to be a monumental insurance run.
Curwensville hoped to come up with some magic in the bottom of the seventh as Olosky hit a two-out single and her pinch-runner Simcox scored on Hainsey’s deep drive to left field.
But Watson came up with the game-sealing strikeout to clinch the D-9 title and send the Lady Tide to today’s true second-place game.
Watson scattered 10 hits, walked three and struck out six.
Siple also allowed 10 hits, while issuing just one walk and fanning 13.
Curwensville plays Moniteau today at Brockway to determine the class 2A runner-up. Game time is 3 p.m.
“It’s going to be tough,” Leigey said. “The girls are disappointed. We’re going to try. We want to get something out of this run.”
Cranberry—7
Watson p 4230, Findlay cf 3221, Schneider ss 2211, Scarborough 3b 4025, Coe 2b 4010, Wenner c 4000, Smith 1b 3000, Beggs ph 1000, Schumaker rf 4000, Reisinger lf 3110. Totals: 32-7-10-7.
Curwensville—6
Butler c 4010, Warren rf 3210, Siple p 4021, Harzinski 1b 3123, Rudy ss 3011, Wischuck 2b 4000, Olosky cf 4010, Simcox cr-pr 0200, Hainsey 3b 4011, Reitz pr 0000, McCartney dp 4110, Shaw (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 33-6-10-6.
Score by Innings
Cranberry 003 030 1—7 10 2
Curwensville 100 400 1—6 10 2
Errors—Scarborough, Coe; Warren, Rudy. LOB—Cramberry 7, Curwensville 8. 2B—Harzinski, Rudy, Hainsey. 3B—Schneider. HBP—Schneider 2 (by Siple). WP—Watson; Siple 3.
Pitching
Cranberry: Watson—7 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO.
Curwensville: Siple—7 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 13 SO.
WP—Watson. LP—Siple (13-8).
Time—2:11.