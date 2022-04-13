ALLPORT — West Branch struck the first blow on Tuesday, but Curwensville rallied to defeat the Warriors 3-1.
“Jake (Mullins) pitched a great game,” said Tide head coach Tom Harzinski. “After the first inning, he controlled the game. He kept them offbalance and mixed his pitches well.
“We’ve been preaching to the kids that you are going to get down in games. We believe that we have a team that can produce some runs.
“Kudos to Tyler Lee and Thad Butler for coming up with clutch hits with two outs.”
West Branch put together a run in the first inning off Mullins.
Lukas Colton doubled in to deep center before Owen Graham followed up with a double of his own to plate the run.
The Warriors had runners on the corners with two outs, but couldn’t push across any more runs.
Graham, the West Branch starter, pitched three scoreless innings until finally running into issues in the top of the fourth inning.
Curwensville, which had loaded the bases in the third and failed to score, finally got some momentum going when Shane Sunderlin tripled into right field.
Graham got two quick outs, before Tyler Lee singled into center to plate Sunderlin and tie the game at 1-1.
Ayden Sutika followed that up with a single before Thad Butler took a 3-1 pitch into deep center field, scoring Lee.
Graham struck out the next batter to get out of the jam.
The Tide tacked another run on in the top of the fifth, as Mullins singled, moved to second on a hit batsman. He then scored on a fielder’s choice by Spencer Hoover to make it 3-1.
West Branch tried to rally against Curwensville reliever Jayson Rowles in the seventh, putting two runners on with just one out.
Zach McGonigal and Zack Tiracorda each drew walks in the frame, but a flyout to left field and and a grounder to short ended the game.
“Hats off to Jayson,” Harzinski said. “He had me a little scared there at the beginning but he pulled through it. His curveball was on. Jay is a gamer. He’s going to do just fine for us.”
Colton had two hits to lead the Warriors.
Graham took the loss, going four-plus innings and allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk, while striking out six.
“Owen pitched well,” said West Branch head coach Dave Learish. “There were a couple of little things that hurt us.”
Zack Tiracorda pitched three innings of relief, allowing just one hit and striking out six batters.
Chris Fegert and Mullins each had two hits for the Tide.
Mullins picked up the win, going six innings and throwing 105 pitches. He allowed just one run one four hits and two walks, while striking out 13 batters.
“It was a very baseball game,” said Learish. “Jake Mullins is an excellent pitcher. For us to be in a position where we had that many opportunities to score, I was very happy with that.
“He’s got an awesome curveball or slider or whatever that is he throws. It has some incredible break on it and he throws it hard and keeps batters off balance with it.”
Curwensville improved to 2-1 overall, 2-1 in the Inter County Conference and 1-0 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Tide head to Glendale today.
West Branch fell to 3-3 overall, 2-3 in the ICC and 1-1 in the MVL. The Warriors travel to Claysburg-Kimmel on Thursday.
Curwensville—3
Mullins p-lf 4120, Kunkle dh 2000, Libby lf-rf 0000, Sunderlin 1b 4110, Hoover c 3001, Rowles rf-p 3000, Lee 2b 3111, A. Sutika 3b 3010, Butler ss 3011, C. Fegert cf 3020. Totals: 28-3-8-3.
West Branch—1
I. Tiracorda c 4000, Z. Tiracorda ss-p 3000, Colton 2b-ss 3120, Graham p-rf 4011, Liptak 3b 3000, Folmar 1b 2010, Guglielmi cf 3000, B. Rothrock lf 3000, McGonigal rf-2b 2010. Totals: 27-1-5-2.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 000 210 0—3 8 1
West Branch 100 000 0—1 5 2
LOB—Curwensville 6, West Branch 9. 2B—Butler. Colton, Graham. 3B—Sunderlin. HBP—Kunkle (by Graham). SB—C. Fegert. Colton.
Pitching
Curwensville: Mullins—6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 13 SO. Rowles—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
West Branch: Graham—4+ IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO. Z. Tiracorda—3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO.
WP—Mullins (2-10). LP—Graham (1-2).