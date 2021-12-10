PHILIPSBURG — The Curwensville girls basketball team outscored Harmony 15-4 in the first quarter in the opening round of the Inaugural Taylor Harpster Memorial Tournament on Friday night at Philipsburg-Osceola High School.
That big quarter was all they needed as they went on to the 37-18 victory and will face the host Lady Mounties in the championship game today at 4 p.m.
Alyssa Bakaysa had seven of her 15 points in the first quarter. She also finished the night with 12 rebounds and six blocks.
Teammate Skylar Pentz provided the outside threat for Curwensville, knocking down three 3s to finish the game with 14 points.
Harmony’s leading scorers were Sydney Winings and Jaylee Beck, who each had six points. Beck also had five rebounds, while Jessalyn Schneider had six.
The Lady Owls’ Tyra Peace also had five rebounds.
Harmony will now face Moshannon Valley in the consolation game at 3 p.m. today.
Harmony—18
Marissa Brothers 1 0-0 2, Passmore 0 0-0 0, Winings 3 0-0 6, Schneider 1 1-6 3, Beck 3 0-0 6, Mariah Brothers 0000, Keener 0 0-0 0, Meagher 0 0-0 0, Peace 0 1-2 1. Totals: 8 2-8 18.
Curwensville—37
Bakaysa 6 3-3 15, Henry 0 0-2 0, J. Freyer 2 0-0 4, Guiher 0 0-0 0, Pentz 4 3-7 14, Cossar 0 0-0 0, Weber 1 0-0 2, Carfley 0 0-0 0, K. Freyer 1 0-0 2, Passmore 0 0-0 0, Price 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 6-12 37.
Three-pointers: Pentz 3.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 4 2 5 7—18
Curwensville 15 2 9 11—37