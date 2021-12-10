Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Periods of rain. Becoming windy in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 64F. SSW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.