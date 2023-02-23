The Curwensville boys basketball team fell to top-seeded Otto-Eldred 61-31 in the quarterfinals of the District 9 Class A playoffs on Thursday night.
The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but weather pushed it back a day.
The Tide came out ready to go, scoring the first bucket off a Dan McGarry jumper.
The Terrors scored the next seven points, as three different players found the bucket.
But Curwensville wasn’t done yet, as McGarry scored again, this time from outside, to start a 9-0 run that gave the visitors an 11-7 lead.
Otto closed it out on a 5-0 run to take a 12-11 advantage after one quarter.
The Terrors kicked it up a notch in the second quarter, finally starting to widen their lead over the Tide.
Otto-Eldred forced 10 turnovers by the half, allowing them to go on a 22-8 run in the second quarter and take a 34-19 at the half.
“The Otto-Eldred team is well coached and their players understand how to get their shooters their shots,” said Curwensville head coach Josh Tkacik. “I clearly didn’t have my guys where they needed to be to find consistent success. Otto limited our shot attempts.
“We knew it was going to be a rowdy place to play. Hats off to their community for coming out to support them. I personally want to thank everyone who traveled north from Curwensville to support us and everyone back home watching online for their support as well. I can confidently say we gave it our best.”
The Terror’s Austin Cousins had 12 of those first-half points, while Braxton Caldwell had nine. Cousins had five treys in the game.
Curwensville continued to struggle with turnovers in the second half, as Otto closed the frame out on a 10-2 run.
The Tide did outrebound the Terrors 23-20, with McGarry, Davis Fleming and Parker Wood each pulling down five.
Otto-Eldred’s Ray’Shene Thomas led all rebounders with seven.
The Terrors led 52-26 after three and needed just four points to start the Mercy Rule clock.
A bucket from Thomas and two free throws from Landon Francis started the running clock with 6:55 left in the game.
It was a low-scoring quarter with the Terrors holding a slight 9-5 edge, setting the final at 61-31.
McGarry led the Tide with 11 points. Fleming and Chandler English each had five points, while Ayden Sutika added four.
It was the last game for seniors McGarry, Sutika and Ty Colton.
“Dan, Ty, and Ayden personify so much of what my vision for this program — coachability, effort, great teammates because they want to see others elevated, passion and emotion. They are each top shelf young adults who will someday make great husbands, fathers and healthy contributors to society.”
Cousins and Caldwell led Otto-Eldred with 15 points a piece. Thomas added 13, while Manning Splain and Francis each had nine.
The Terrors improved to 22-1 on the season. They have won 11 games in a row since their lone loss.
Otto-Eldred plays Ridgway in the semifinals on March 1.
Curwensville ended the season at 8-15.
“I am so proud to have this responsibility as coach,” said Tkacik. “Every game, win or lose, has lessons within them for us to learn both about basketball and life and tonight is no exception.
“I know the current underclassmen and those joining us next season will rise to this bar set by the current team. This season was a great leap forward for Curwensville boys basketball.”
Curwensville—31
Wassil 1 0-0 2, McGarry 5 0-1 11, Swanson 1 0-0 2, Fleming 2 1-2 5, English 2 1-2 5, H. Tkacik 0 0-0 0, Colton 0 0-0 0, Wood 1 0-0 2, Sutika 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 2-5 31.
Otto-Eldred—61
Manning Splain 4 0-0 9, Maholic 0 0-0 0, Cousins 5 0-0 15, Francis 2 4-4 9, Caldwell 5 5-5 15, Maxton Splain 0 0-0 0, Thomas 6 1-2 13, Schenfield 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 10-11 61.
Three-pointers: McGarry. Cousins 5, Manning Splain, Francis.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 11 8 7 5—31
Otto-Eldred 12 22 18 9—61