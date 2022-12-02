CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville boys will have new face the helm of the team tonight as Josh Tkacik takes over for longtime coach Matt Wassil.
Tkacik is a 1999 graduate of Curwensville, where he was a letterwinner in basketball, football and baseball. He was a starter on the 1997 District 9 title team as a sophomore.
“Even though basketball was probably my favorite sport to play recreationally from middle school age, I excelled at football and played four years of NCAA football at Juniata College – two years as a starter,” Tkacik said. “I am currently a K-6 STEM Teacher at Curwensville Elementary, and my family resides in Curwensville.
“I helped as an assistant when my family was just growing, then stepped away for about a decade to invest in the “team at home.” With my family’s health intact, I volunteered as a coach for the past two years with our elementary boys program as part of Matt Wassil’s staff.
“When Coach Wassil stepped down in February and a predecessor wasn’t already named, I knew beyond a shadow of a doubt that it was time for me to use my experiences to help groom our players into the best versions of themselves. As an outsider looking in for the past several years and seeing the potential in our players, then knowing who was returning from a year ago I knew I wanted to be part of it – I mean who wouldn’t?”
Tkacik has a good starting base to start from, welcoming back eight letterwinners in Danny McGarry, Ayden Sutika, Chandler English, Braden Holland, Grant Swanson, Parker Wood, Davis Fleming and Andrew Wassil.
“I will be leaning heavily on my letterwinners this season,” he said. “I am expecting 9-10 players to see minutes in varsity contests, with my letterwinners leading the charge.
“You can not say enough about each member of our team. They are loyal to one another and have demonstrated since my hiring in late March that they really want to stay united and be competitive with one another and for one another.
“There is a definitive nucleus of guys that goes well beyond the letterwinners from a year ago. They know who they are, and they know what they need to do to put the team in the best position for success both in the wins column as well as away from the court. That being said, the tone of our team still starts with our senior leadership (McGarry, Sutika and Colton). Each of my seniors understand what their role is and have demonstrated the maturity to either lead with their skills or lead by their example.”
The Tide are still pretty young with five freshmen and three sophomores.
“The learning experiences of life often come through struggle. Due to roster sizes and the overall development of the players in the entire program (7-12), it seemed like a good decision to pull the trigger and move up five freshmen — Louie Tkacik, Lawson Neiswender, Dante Lezzer, Tristan Wills and Evan McCartney. They will undoubtedly take their lumps at practice competing with the energy of Danny and Ty Colton, Swanson’s speed, Wood and Sutika’s size, Chandler and Fleming’s relentlessness, but whether they realize it or not, they have been given a tremendous gift.
“I was moved up as the sole freshman in 1995, and spent that winter getting my butt kicked from the likes of Nate Glunt and Mike Morrison, all the while Coach (Randy) Strickland barking at me; it felt like an unclimbable mountain, but looking back I see why Stroke (Coach Strickland) did it and how it made me and our district winner team better. I foresee similar fruit down the road for these five guys as well.”
The Tide have been working together since the summer with several of the guys showing up to the gym and weight room over the summer.
Tkacik thinks his group has developed a good chemistry and sees only positives from the team.
“The have an appreciation for one another and the game itself,” he said. “They have a deep desire to be successful both collectively, and most of them individually. They trust one another. They are extremely coachable and hard working. I have implemented some new “shades” to what Coach Wassil’s staff taught them in previous years, and they received them willingly.”
The team is working on the mental aspects of the game, but also on their physicality, something that is needed in the Moshannon Valley League and Inter County Conference.
Tkacik said they also want to minimize their turnovers, hit makeable shots, be precise with team defense and win the games within the game like transitions and rebounding.
The team will likely start Wood, English, Fleming, McGarry and Swanson. Sutika, Colton, Wassil, Holland and Hunter Tkacik will each see quality varsity minutes in a variety of lineups. Conner Howell and Louie Tkacik will come off the bench as well occasionally.
Curwensville has a list of program goals and competitive goals for the season. Some of those include being competitive and not quitting on your teammates and staying focused on today, as well as getting nine wins, finishing above .500 and win the MVL.
Tkacik will be assisted by Jim Fleming this season.
Curwensville opens it 2022-23 slate tonight at home against Clearfield.
Roster
Seniors
Ty Colton, *Danny McGarry, *Ayden Sutika.
Juniors
*Braden Holland, Conner Howell, *Grant Swanson, *Andrew Wassil, *Parker Wood.
Sophomores
*Chandler English, *Davis Fleming, Hunter Tkacik.
Freshmen
Dante Lezzer, Evan McCartney, Lawson Neiswender, Louie Tkacik, Tristan Wills.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
December
2—Clearfield. 12—at Moshannon Valley. 15—Glendale. 19—Bellwood-Antis. 20—Harmony. 22—Juniata Valley. 27—at Philipsburg-Osceola Christmas Tournament. 28—at Philipsburg-Osceola Christmas Tournament.
January
4—Williamsburg. 5—at Brockway. 9—at West Branch. 11—Mount Union. 13—Brockway. 20—Moshannon Valley. 24—at Glendale. 27—at Bellwood-Antis. 31—at Juniata Valley.
February
3—at Williamsburg. 7—West Branch. 8—at Harmony. 10—at Mount Union. 14—at Clearfield.
All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.