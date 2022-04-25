CURWENSVILLE — In the past, the pitcher’s duels between Curwensville’s Jake Mullins and Moshannon Valley’s Michael Kitko have been some of the best games Progressland has seen.
But on Saturday, in a game that was to be originally played in Cooperstown at the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Doubleday Field, it was a lopsided affair that saw Mullins and the Tide come out on top, 6-0.
“For Saturday at 4:30, they played really well, especially having the Cooperstown trip cancelled,” said Tide head coach Tom Harzinski. “They really wanted this one. But we told them, we have to keep working if we want to meet the goals we set at the beginning of the year.”
Mullins pitched another complete-game gem on Saturday, allowing just three hits — two of those to Kitko — and striking out 14.
“Jake was lights out again today,” Harzinski said. “He had 14 strikeouts and kept them off-balance all day. He did a great job on the mound for us.”
Curwensville’s offense did enough to win in the second inning, scoring two runs off Kitko, who went two-plus before making way for Zach Witherow, who finished out the game.
The game looked to be another good one after one inning, as Moshannon Valley catcher Ethan Webb threw out the Tide’s lone baserunner of the frame trying to steal, while Mullins sat the Knights down in order.
Kitko doubled off Mullins to start the second, but was left stranded at third after three straight strikeouts by the Tide hurler.
Curwensville got on the board in the second, as leadoff batter Spencer Hoover drew a seven-pitch walk. A grounder by Jayson Rowles moved Hoover to second before he was plated on a Tyler Lee single into center.
Ayden Sutika also earned a free pass, before Kitko struck out the next batter and looked to be out of the inning with just a 1-0 deficit.
But No. 9 batter Chris Fegert singled into center, scoring Lee and giving the Tide a 2-0 advantage after two.
Mullins struck out the side again in the top of the third, making way for the top of Curwensville’s order to face Kitko once again.
Shane Sunderlin doubled into right before coming home on a single by Rowles.
Witherow came on in relief, getting two strikeouts and a groundout to get out of the jam.
With Mullins allowing just one hit through five, the Tide added to the lead in the bottom of the frame.
Rowles singled again to start the inning, followed by Lee’s second single. An error on a grounder hit by Sutika loaded the bases.
Logan Kunkle made it 2-for-2 in pinch-hit appearances with a two-run single to plate both Rowles and Lee and make it 5-0 in favor of the hosts.
Curwensville added one more run in the bottom of the sixth, as Sunderlin singled and came home on an RBI single from Lee to make it 6-0.
“We hit the ball really well today from the top to the bottom of our lineup,” said Harzinski. “I think we had 13 hits today off two quality pitchers. Kitko is a good pitcher and Witherow is too. They are probably two of the better pitchers we have seen this year.
“We needed to get some production from some of the guys we normally do, but some days you have that. The other guys picked them up today.”
Moshannon Valley didn’t go quietly in the top of the seventh, as Kitko had a one-out single. Kadin Hansel hit a ball that ricocheted off Mullins’ glove. He was able to get Kitko out at second, but the throw to first was wide.
A single by Tanner Kephart put runners on first and second, but Mullins got another grounder near the mound and threw to first base for the final out.
Kitko took the loss for the Knights, who fell to 3-2 overall, 1-1 in the Moshannon Valley League and 2-2 in the Inter County Conference. Moshannon Valley hosts Bellwood-Antis on Tuesday.
Lee led the Tide with three hits, two runs scored and two RBIs. Sunderlin had three hits and two runs scored, while Butler also had three hits.
Mullins picked up his third win of the season for the Tide, who improved to 4-1 overall and in the ICC and 3-0 in the MVL. Curwensville travels to Brockway on Monday.
Moshannon Valley head coach Ryan Cornelius was unavailable for comment.
Moshannon Valley—0
O’Donnell lf 2000, Witherow ss-p 3000, Webb c 3000, Kitko p-ss 3020, Hansel 2b 3000, Kephart cf 3010, Evans 1b 3000, Hummel 3b 0000, Lukehart dh 2000, DeLattre rf 1000, Phillips rf 1000. Totals: 24-0-3-0.
Curwensville—6
Mullins p 3000, Butler 2b 4030, Sunderlin 1b 4230, Hoover c 2100, Rowles rf 3121, Lee 2b 4232, Sutika 3b 1000, Swanson pr 0000, Shaffer dh 2000, Kunkle dh 1012, Libby lf 0000, C. Fegert cf 3011. Totals: 27-6-13-6.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley 000 000 0—0 3 0
Curwensville 021 021 x—6 13 1
Errors—Hummel. LOB—Moshannon Valley 4, Curwensville 9. DP—Moshannon Valley 1, Curwensville 1. 2B—Kitko. Sunderlin. HBP—Mullins (by Kitko). WP—Kitko 1.
Pitching
Moshannon Valley: Kitko—2+ IP< 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO. Witherow—4 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO.
Curwensville: Mullins—7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 14 SO.
WP—Mullins (3-1). LP—Kitko (2-1).