PHILIPSBURG — Curwensville jumped out to a big lead after two innings against Philipsburg-Osceola, adding seven more runs in the fifth to win 14-9 on Tuesday at Homer Maney Memorial Field.
Curwensville got four solid innings from Hunter Passmore, who also hit a homer, and a four-hit, four-RBI day from Breck Finn.
“It was a very good start,” said Coach Shawn Passmore. “Our pitcher was on cue. And we practice about being aggressive at the plate and it really showed today.
“The kids weren’t there to look at balls and strikes, they were there to hit the ball.”
Curwensville went up 2-0 in the first as Finn doubled home Perks, who had reached on a fielder’s choice.
Finn later scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.
Philipsburg-Osceola got one of the runs back in the bottom of the frame, thanks to an RBI groundout from Scott Nevel, that plated Richie Shoemaker, who doubled.
Curwensville kept its bats going in the top of the second against P-O starter Lucas Foley.
The visitors had three hits in the frame, but also took advantage of three P-O errors.
The big blows came on an RBI triple from Perks and a two-run homer from Finn that make it 7-1.
Hayden Koptchak came on in relief and got a groundout to get out of the jam.
Philipsburg-Osceola continued to chip away at the Curwensville lead, scoring three runs in the third inning.
Shoemaker had another double and came home, along with Caden Miller, on a two-run double by Nevel. Foley had an RBI single to cut it to 7-4.
P-O cut it even further in the four inning, as Nevel’s two-run single made it 7-6.
Passmore was able to get Curwensville out of the inning with a fly out to short and a strikeout, leaving the game with 80 pitches.
But his teammates insured he would go out with the win, scoring seven runs in the fifth inning that saw P-O commit two more errors.
Dylan Wall and Finn each had two-run singles in the frame, while Passmore helped his own cause with a two-run blast over the center-field fence.
Kael McGary added an RBI on a fielder’s choice to make it 14-6 in favor of Curwensville.
“Breck and Hunter have been doing that all year,” said Coach Passmore. “They came through. I’m really proud of them. We are down a few kids, but we kept clawing away.
“This is a great group of ballplayers. I trust them and they like to play the game of baseball.”
P-O didn’t go quietly though, scoring twice in the fifth and once more in the sixth on a Nevel solo homer that set the final at 14-9.
“They definitely didn’t quit fighting,” said P-O head coach Chris Foley. “This was a tough one. Defensively, we felt like that we were very strong. The game we won against Four Leaf, our defense played flawlessly.
“The defense played really well when we played Mo Valley and we didn’t see a defensive issue coming tonight.”
Passmore picked up the win, going four innings and allowing four earned runs on eight hits. He struck out six.
Both Peyton Perks and Wall threw an inning of relief for Curwensville.
Foley took the loss for P-O.
Nevel finished the day with six RBIs.
“I am really proud of these guys,” said Coach Foley. “They got the bats moving and we were really close a couple of times to making it a real close game.”
Wall had two RBIs for Curwensville, while Jack Dimmick and Sutton Bilger each had two hits.
Curwensville hosts Four Leaf Clover on Thursday.
Philipsburg-Osceola is eliminated and moves on to its tournament season.
Curwensville—14
McGary cf 3101, Perks 1b-p-3b 4311, Finn ss 4344, Passmore p-1b 4122, Bilger c 4120, Dimmick 2b 4220, Dixon lf 4210, Wall rf-p 2112, Pentz 3b-rf 4000. Totals: 33-14-13-10.
Philipsburg-Osceola—9
Koptchak ss-p-2b 3000, Shoemaker 3b 4321, Miller cf 4220, Nevel 1b-3b 4236, Connor rf 2000, Maines ph 2010, M. Vaughn c 2000, Long ph 2000, Foley p-1b 3011, D. Vaughn 1100, Hertlein ph 1000, Bloom 2b-p 0100, Grubb ph 1000. Totals: 29-9-9-8.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 250 700—14 13 2
P-O 103 221— 9 9 6
LOB—Curwensville 8, Philipsburg-Osceola 4. 2B—Perks, Finn. Shoemaker 2. HR—Finn (1 on, 2nd), Passmore (1 on, 5th). Nevel (solo, 6th). HBP—Wall (by Koptchak). D. Vaughn (by Passmore). WP—Passmore 2, Perks 2. Foley 2.
Pitching
Curwensville: Passmore—4 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO. Perks—1 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO. Wall—1 IP, 1 H, 1 R , 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Foley—1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO. Koptchak—3 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO. Bloom—1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Passmore. LP—Foley.