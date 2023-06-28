MORRISDALE — After Curwensville was no-hit by Philipsburg-Osceola’s Warren Rafferty on Sunday, the offense needed a spark against Four Leaf Tuesday night in a District 5 12U Little League All-Star game.
Curwensville didn’t waste time, pounding three hits and scoring two runs in the first inning on a Four Leaf field that held up well from the rain over the past two days.
Those first-inning runs came up big – as did the three runs Curwensville scored in the rain in the third inning. Curwensville rebounded from the loss with a 5-3 win over Four Leaf.
“It’s great to get a win with these kids,” Curwensville coach Adam McGary said. “We kind of had a rough one on Sunday with P-O, getting no-hit. We bounced back and hit the ball. We hit the ball hard a couple times right at them, but sooner or later those will start falling for us.”
Four Leaf, which was the visiting team officially, scored a run in the top of the first when James Stavola singled to left, advanced to second on a passed ball and scored on the first of Mason Reichard’s three hits.
In the bottom of the inning Logan Dixon singled and Kael McGary doubled to right field for Curwensville. Dixon scored on a throwing error on the play. An out later, Sam Selfridge doubled to right field to plate McGary.
In the third inning, as the rain started, Curwensville’s Micah Pearce scored on a wild pitch with two outs. Two walks, three wild pitches and a passed ball followed. Sutton Bilger scored on a wild pitch, and pitcher Caleb Proud helped himself with a single to plate Selfridge.
“That was huge getting that little bit of a cushion,” Coach McGary said, “especially being able to move up on passed balls and being aggressive on the base paths. That really paid dividends in the end for us.
“The rain was an issue. I’m glad we got it in. It really looked like it was threatening (in the third inning). We all had to play in it. I’m glad they were able to get the field ready.”
It was a surprise the game was played given the rain from the past two days.
“The rain made it a mess,” Four Leaf coach Cory Pase said. “The balls were wet. The pitchers were having a hard time keeping hold of the ball. Other than that, it turned out pretty well.
“The field held up decent enough to get the game in. We thought about canceling, but makeups are such a pain. It’s better to play in the mud than do a makeup. “
The sun made an appearance in the top of the fourth – just in time for Stavola to reach on an error and Reichard to hit a two-run home run over the left-center fence. The ball broke the back windshield of a vehicle.
“He made a good swing on the ball, but I really wasn’t worried,” Coach McGary said. “Our kids are playing with a lot more confidence tonight. They didn’t seem to get too rattled by it. They kept playing and making plays.”
“That was his first home run in the regular season and all-stars,” Pase said. “Yeah, it took the window out.”
One of the plays McGary points to was a nice catch by catcher Bilger on a pop-up by Four Leaf catcher George Weston near the Curwensville dugout to begin the bottom of the fifth.
“That play Sutton made right here was a phenomenal play,” Coach McGary said.
Four Leaf actually outhit Curwensville, 7-6, but Proud seemed to make the big pitch when he needed to. He went the distance, striking out five, walking one and yielding two earned runs. His defense made only two errors.
“Caleb threw an outstanding game tonight,” Coach McGary said. “He mixed his pitches well. He kept them off balance. They had a couple hits, but for the most part, we played defense. To get through six innings in under 85 pitches, he stepped up big-time for us today.”
“Our kids just weren’t hitting the ball,” Pase said. “They go through slumps like that. Some days they hit. Some days they don’t. They’re 12 years old. It’s just how it works.”
Curwensville advances in the loser’s bracket of the tournament will play Thursday against either Clearfield or Moshannon Valley. Those teams were to play Tuesday evening, but the game was postponed to today.
Four Leaf was eliminated from the tournament.
Four Leaf—3
Stavola p-cf 3210, Reichard 3b 3133, Pase ss-p 3000, Ames 1b 2000, Heischel 2b 2000, George c 2000, Williams rf 2010, Gibson lf 2000, Young eh 1000, McCracken eh-2b 2010, David cf-p 2010. Totals: 24-3-7-3.
Curwensville—5
Dixon cf 3110, McGary ss 3110, Bilger c 1100, Selfridge eh 1111, Proud p 2011, Dimmick 2b 2000, Vigliante lf 2010, Thompson eh 2010, Wall 1b 2000, Smay 3b 1000, Pearce rf 1100. Totals: 20-5-6-2.
Score by Innings
Four Leaf 100 200—3 7 1
Curwensville 203 00x—5 6 2
2B—McGary, Selfridge. HR—Reichard. SB—Pearce. CS—Smay (by George), David (by Bilger). DP—Four Leaf 1, Curwensville 1. LOB—Four Leaf 4, Curwensville 4.
Pitching
Four Leaf: Stavola—2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; David—1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Pase—2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Curwensville: Proud—6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Proud. LP—Stavola.