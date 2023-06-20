CURWENSVILLE — After gutting out a 3-2 extra-inning victory in its tournament opener, the Curwensville 12U Little League All-Star team was unable to ride the momentum of that win in Monday’s winner’s bracket semifinal against Mifflin County.
The visitors by coin flip, Curwensville committed eight errors that led to 10 unearned runs in a 14-5 defeat at Beyer Field.
“We beat ourselves,” Curwensville head coach Rick Wheeler said. “I thought we hung with them pretty well. I don’t know how many times Mifflin County has won District 5, but it’s quite a few. They’re a great team, but I thought we did OK against them for the most part. Mental errors hurt us.”
Curwensville got out to a fast start, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning.
Sydney Hoyt led off with a walk and advanced to second and third on a pair of Addi Velez wild pitches before Adelyn Koval plated her with a base hit.
Koval moved to second on a passed ball and scored when Eliza Aughenabugh’s fly ball was dropped by the centerfielder.
Velez was able to wiggle out of the inning with no further damage done despite Riley Smay reaching on a fielder’s choice and Dani Sutika drawing a two-out walk. Velez then settled in and cruised through the next three innings, giving up only a one-out double to Aughenbaugh in the fourth.
That allowed the Mifflin County offense time to tie the game with a run in both the first and second innings, before busting it open with four in the third and three more in the fourth off Aughenbaugh, who struck out seven, including ending the second, third and fourth inning with Ks to get out of jams.
“I thought she pitched better as the game went on,” Wheeler said. “I felt like she got more relaxed.”
Sarah Erb struck the big blow for Mifflin County in the third with a 3-run inside-the-park home run that scored Gracye Napikoski and Emily Dickson in front of her. Dickson had an RBI single in her at bat.
Napikoski added a 2-run triple in the fourth inning before stealing home. She also tripled and stole home in the first.
Trailing 9-2, Curwensville rallied for three runs in the top of the fifth.
Makayla Danko reached on a one-out error and stole third before scoring on Ursula Farley’s base hit.
Farley advanced to second on an Alliana Sykes groundout before scoring thanks to a Tess Wheeler base hit. Farley’s good slide at home knocked the ball out of the catcher’s glove.
After Allison Neeper drew a walk, Abby Covert singled to score Wheeler, making the score 9-5.
“There’s always fight in these girls,” coach Wheeler said. “They’re never willing to say, ‘I’m done.’”
But Mifflin County responded with five runs in the bottom of the frame as two errors early in the inning gave extra at bats.
Mifflin County got RBI singles from Addi Velez and Taryn Hubler and a 2-run single off the bat of Kayla Velez, all but one run scoring after two outs and every one unearned.
Curwensville drew a pair of walks off new Mifflin County pitcher Napikoski in the top of the sixth, but had one base runner thrown out at home and another called out for runner’s interference to end it.
With the loss, Curwensville drops into the loser’s bracket and will play Clearfield Wednesday in an elimination game. Clearfield beat Bald Eagle Area 13-3.
Mifflin County moves on to play Nittany Valley in the winner’s bracket on Friday. Nittany Valley defeated Four Leaf Clover 7-0.
Curwensville—5
Hoyt 2b 2100, Koval ss 2111, Aughenbaugh p 2010, Best 1b 3000, Smay lf 2000, Sutika c 1000, Danko rf 2100, Farley 3b 2111, Sykes eh 2000, Wheeler eh-cf 2111, Neeper eh-cf 1000, Covert cf-eh 2011. Totals: 23-5-5-4.
Mifflin County—14
Dickson lf 4221, Napikoski ss-p 3322, Anewatt 3b 3000, Erb cf-ss 3213, Benny c 2100, Velez p-cf 2112, Parkes 1b 2100, Haubert rf 3000, Hubler 2b 2111, Velez eh 3111, Rider eh 3210. Totals: 30-14-9-10.
Score by innings
Curwensville 200 030— 5 5 8
Mifflin County 114 35x—14 9 2
LOB—Curwensville 5, Mifflin County 5. 2B—Aughenbaugh; Rider. 3B—Napikoski 2. HR—Erb (ITP). HBP—Hubler (by Aughenbaugh). SB—Danko; Napikoski 2, Benny, A. Velez, Rider, Parkes, K. Velez. CS—Covert. WP—Aughenbaugh 6; A. Velez 3, Napikoski 3. PB—Sutika 3, Benny 2.
Pitching
Curwensville: Aughenbaugh—5 IP, 9 H, 14 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO.
Mifflin County: A. Velez—5 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; Napikoski—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
WP—A. Velez. LP—Aughenbaugh.
Time—1:32.