The Clearfield community has been a little preoccupied the last few weeks.
It had something to do with a yellow ball and a group of girls who’s never say die attitude took them all the way to gold on Friday afternoon.
The Lady Bison softball team has captivated the town and the surrounding area.
On Tuesday, The Progress put up a Facebook post, asking for the community to send messages to the girls to read on their way to State College on Friday.
That post reached 8,542 people and many who shared and made comments were among those who were there in person at Beard Field on the campus of Penn State to watch the Lady Bison play Tunkhannock in the PIAA Class 4A Championship.
The crowd was standing-room only at Beard Field, with the media overflow tent having its own overflow tables outside.
The Clearfield students came out in force too, even though they’ve been out of school for the past two weeks.
The scene was a site to behold for everyone from Clearfield, but especially the girls and the Lady Bison coaching staff.
“To look up and see the stands as packed as they were was incredible,” said Clearfield assistant coach Sandy Bailor. “The community started by lining the streets to lead us to the game. Then they showed up to the game, keeping loud and supportive the entire time.
“Not just this game, but every single playoff game on this run, the town of Clearfield showed up for these girls. The community was definitely the 10th player out on that field, and we couldn’t be more appreciate of their encouragement.”
The excitement was felt throughout the town, as businesses put up signs and bought advertisements so that the local radio station, Passport Radio, could pay the broadcasting fee at each and every one of the stops the girls made on their way to the title.
There were also former players and others in many states, like New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Deleware, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and South Dakota who tuned in to listen to the girls make history.
“The support of the community has just been amazing,” said Logan Cramer III, who spent the last three weeks following the team around to broadcast the games on the radio. “We had so many of our regular small community businesses who stepped up to advertise. It’s just really great that they wanted to show their support. These people ... I’m willing to bet that 90 percent of them graduated from Clearfield.
“We even had Bob’s Army and Navy, who on the eve of their last day of business wanted to throw their support behind the girls.”
The other businesses who made sure the broadcasts happened were Wise Eyes Optical, Lezzer Lumber, Legends Sports Bar, Gios BBQ, Moyers Auto Body, Lindsey Wisor State Farm, Lezzer Realty Group, Action Graphics, Bloom Electric Heating, JE Plumbing, Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub, Bob Boob Garage, BC Pools and Spa, Bigler Boyz Towing and Recovery, 765-DECK and 768-ROOF.
There were others who gathered at places like Legend’s Sports Bar to watch the game being broadcast on PCN.
Cramer said he got a ton of texts from people who were on vacation, camping or simply living out of the area.
“There were a lot of local people who chose to listen to the broadcast too,” he said. “We got so much support from the community. I’m an emotional sports person. And I know a lot of people texted me afterwards about the broadcast. It’s just awesome to know how much they appreciate it. I’m just so happy for the girls to bring this home.”
People lined the streets on Friday morning, many with homemade signs, sending off the Lady Bison to State College hoping they would be back later on in the evening with new hardware.
“It was absolutely awesome to see the amount of community support that there was throughout this historic run by the Lady Bison Softball team,” said Clearfield athletic director Robert Gearhart. “Our community is always first class when it comes to supporting all of our athletic programs.
“Today was a special day, from the local police and fire departments leading them out of town and all of the well wishers who turned out to see them on their final journey to the enormous crowd that made its way to State College all culminating in a final victory lap to another great turnout awaiting them back at the school. Just an incredibly proud day to be a Clearfield Bison!”
The team arrived back at the school led by the fire department and local police departments to a large crowd with freshly made state champions signs.
There were several little Bison in attendance as well to cheer on the girls as they exited the bus with the trophy.
In the end, the girls didn’t need any help on the field. But they appreciated it all the same.