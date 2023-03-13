HERSHEY — Clearfield sophomore Brady Collins and Glendale senior Zeke Dubler found themselves on opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of their high school wrestling career this year, but both shared the same accomplishment Saturday in Hershey by winning a medal at the PIAA Class AA Championships in Hershey.
Collins, who was visibly sick in Friday night’s semifinals, gutted out a fourth-place finish at 139 pounds for his first medal in his second trip to states, while Dubler wrapped up his standout Vikings’ career by placing eighth at 160 for his second medal.
Collins made program history by placing fourth, becoming the Bison’s inaugural PIAA Class AA medalist in their first year in the classification after spending all of its storied history as a Triple-A school.
The Bison entered states ranked No. 2 in the state by papowerwrestling.com and opened his weekend with a pair of methodical victories to set up a showdown in Friday’s semifinals against top-ranked Anthony Evanitsky, a sophomore from Wyoming Area who placed third as a freshman.
The two put on a highly entertaining and back-and-forth matchup — one worthy of being a 1 vs 2 matchup in a state final. Collins led 3-2 after one period before finding himself down 8-6 entering the third.
A visibly sick Collins threw up multiple times and was forced to take injury time in the opening minutes of the final period. The Bison battled until the final whistle in what proved to be a 10-7 loss to Evanitsky, who went on to capture his first state title.
Collins regrouped after the loss and used a reversal late in the third period to best Southern Columbia junior Mason Barvitskie (29-10), 2-1, to reach Saturday’s third-place match. Barvitskie, ranked fourth, is now a three-time medalist who placed fifth twice and fourth.
A bronze medal proved not to be in the cards for Collins (38-5), who dropped a tight 2-0 contest to Faith Christian sophomore Chase Hontz (39-11).
Hontz, ranked sixth in the state, scored a reversal with 16 seconds left in the second period before riding out the Bison in the third to take the bronze.
Collins was the Bison’s third sophomore medalist in the last four years with his fourth-place showing, a performance that should serve as a springboard for his final two seasons.
“It was a good weekend coming back from last year when I didn’t get a medal,” said Collins. “Obviously, the whole season I worked to get a gold medal, but I still have some things to work on and hopefully get that next year. But, I’m okay with fourth for now.
“My coaches really helped me through last night (Friday in semis) and helping me get my head back. They just sat me down and talked to me to get me ready for that yesterday’s match (consolation semifinals) and today’s match.
“I’m going to get back to work in a week or two and train for Fargo and keep training all offseason and hopefully come back next year and get that gold medal.”
As for becoming the school’s first AA medalist, Collins said, “It’s pretty cool. The first of hopefully many.”
Clearfield head coach Jeff Aveni applauded the effort of his sophomore.
“He just said, “I was happy with every match but that one (medal bout),’” said Aveni. “In a way, that’s good if that’s your drive being a sophomore. I thought he was very controlled and understood the concept that we just needed to advance.
“The whole weekend he was cool, calm and collected and just doing his thing. I’m proud of where he’s come from and what’s he’s accomplished and had a great season. I know that’s not what he dreamed of coming in, but fourth place in the state is pretty good when you’re in 10th grade. You can’t be too upset with that.
“It was just a great performance. He came down here and wrestled. That’s what we want to see him do.”
Collins’ 38 wins this year tie him for third most in a season in program history, a total only bested twice by state champ Sean Owen (41-1 in 2008 and 43-1 in 2009). He is 73-11 in two seasons.
Hontz was one of nine medalists for Faith Christian, which won the team title with a PIAA Class AA record score of 151, which was one point shy of the all-time mark of 152 set in Class AAA by Franklin Regional in 2015.
Bethlehem Catholic set the previous 2A mark of 138.5 in 2014.
Team runner-up Notre Dame-Green Pond was 50 points behind Faith Christian.
As for Dubler, he entered states ranked No. 3 at 160 pounds coming off a fourth-place showing at the weight as a junior.
However, Dubler (41-7) couldn’t replicate his run to the semifinals from that junior season as Lackawanna Trail senior Deegan Ross bested the Viking 11-6 in Friday’s quarterfinals. Ross (44-3) went on to place third.
Dubler bounced back with a tight win to reach the medal rounds but suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 ultimate tiebreaker loss to Faith Christian sophomore Luke Sugalski (29-9) in the consolation quarterfinals.
Sugalski went on to finish fifth, while the loss dropped Dubler into Saturday’s seventh-place bout against West Perry senior Justice Hockenberry-Folk, who Dubler pinned in Thursday’s first round while leading 12-1.
The second matchup between the two proved to be much closer, with Dubler finding himself down 1-0 entering the third despite riding out Hockenberry-Folk in the second period.
That’s because the Viking was hit for a stalling with a second in the period for carrying his opponent off the mat while in control on their feet.
Dubler seemed to right the ship in the third, though, as scored a reversal 13 seconds in to take a 2-1 lead and went to work on top. However, Hockenberry-Folk was awarded another stalling point with 20 seconds left to tie the score at 2-2 when Dubler was again called for lifting and carrying him off the mat while still in control.
Hockenberry-Folk earned a fresh restart in the closing moments and managed to escape the grasp of the Viking with one second on the clock to hand Dubler a second straight heartbreaking one-point loss to not only end his tournament but his Glendale career.
Dubler became just the fourth Viking to win a second medal at the PIAA Championships — joining a short list headlined by Brock McMillen (2018-21), who win silver as a freshman and three golds after that.
Tom Ross (5th in 1985, 2nd in 1986) and Cory Johnston (6th in 2-19, 7th in 2020) join Dubler as two-time medalists.
Dubler finished his career with a record of 126-26, with that win total ranking third in school history behind McMillen (144-8) and older brother Suds Dubler (127-21).