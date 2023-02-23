CLARION — Clearfield’s Evan Davis (121) and Brady Collins (139) have nabbed top seeds for this weekend’s District 9 Class 2A Tournament at Clarion University.
The top four seeds at each weight class advance to the Northwest Regional Tournament slated for March 3-4 at Sharon High School.
Clearfield and St. Marys dropped to 2A this season and will join 14 other schools in the 16-team tournament.
Bison 107-pounder Cash Diehl and 127-pounder Colton Ryan are seeded second, while 189-pounder Carter Chamberlain is the No. 3 seed at his weight class. Ty Aveni rounds out the top Bison seeds with a fourth at 145.
Curwensville’s highest-seeded wrestler is Nik Fegert, who is third at 145.
Austin Gilliland (107), Logan Aughenbaugh (160) and Trenton Guiher (215) are all seeded fourth for the Golden Tide.
Here is a weight-by-weight breakdown for the tournament, which welcomes back 11 district champions from last season:
107—Freshman Dalton Wenner is the top seed in a weight class with just eight entrants. Wenner is 25-3 with two wins over second-seeded Diehl, one a major decision and the other a first-period fall. Wenner also owns a 7-4 victory over District 6 class 2A champ Mason Beatty of Mount Union.
Oswayo Valley’s Andrew Coriarity (16-4), who placed third at 106 last season, is the No. 3 seed. The Tide’s fourth-seeded Gilliland brings a 19-11 record to the tournament.
114—Two-time D-9 champ Weston Pisarchick (Brockway) highlights the weight class. Pisarchick is 20-0 this season, including a technical fall over Brookville’s second-seeded Jared Popson (24-11). Pisarchick beat Curwensville’s Jake Carfley 3-0 for the district title last season.
St. Marys’ Aiden Beimel (20-6), last season’s Class 3A champ at 106, is the third seed. Beimel dropped a 7-2 decision to Popson in January.
121—After three straight runner-up district finishes at Class 3A, Davis brings a 22-8 mark to the 2A Tournament as the top seed. His biggest challenge will likely come from Cranberry’s second-seeded Elijah Brosius (25-8), who Davis beat 1-0 at the D9 team dual tournament. Brosius was the 106-pound champ at 2A last season, beating Clarion’s Logan Powell 6-0 in the finals.
Powell (22-5) is the fourth seed at 114. Redbank Valley senior Cole Bish (23-7) and Sheffield’s AJ Barnes (17-6) are also contenders as the No. 3 and 4 seeds, respectively. Bish placed second at 120 last season and was third at 113 in 2021. Curwensville’s Damian Brady (11-15) is unseeded, but is a returning regional qualifier after placing fourth at 106 a season ago.
127—Brookville’s Cole Householder (29-5) is the top seed. He placed first at both districts and regionals last season at 120 and was seventh at PIAAs. He owns an 8-2 victory over Clearfield’s second-seeded Ryan (18-11). St. Marys senior Cole Neil (14-8) and Cranberry freshman Brandon Murray (17-9) are seeded third and fourth. Ryan majored Murray 11-0 at team duals.
133—Brockway’s Parker Pisarchick (27-5), a returning PIAA qualifier, who placed second at districts at 132 last season, is the No. 1 seed. He owns a 4-2 victory over Householder this season as well as a 6-5 decision against DuBois’ Brandon Orr, who was crowned the champ at the District 4-9 3A Tournament last week. Pisarchick also has a 2-1 UTB loss to Fort LeBoeuf’s Jojo Przybycien, a two-time PIAA placewinner.
Brookville senior Brecken Cieleski (21-11), Cranberry sophomore Conner Reszkowski (25-8) and Sheffield senior Collin Brown (26-6) are seeded second through fourth. Cieleski was third at 145 last season, while Reszkowski took fourth at 126.
139—Collins (29-3) is looking for his second straight D-9 title after winning at 126 last season at 3A as a freshman. His biggest challenge is likely to come from Cranberry sophomore Dane Wenner (28-7), the third-place finisher at 126 last season at 2A.
St. Marys sophomore Ben Reynolds (12-8) and Sheffield junior Chase Kyler (21-9) are seeded third and fourth. Wenner pinned Kyler during the regular season.
145—One of two weights that has a Clearfield and Curwensville wrestler seeded in the Top 4 (the other being 107), the 145-pound class is headlined by Johnsonburg freshman Avery Bittler (23-9), who has the top spot by virtue of a pair of 4-2 wins over the No. 2 and No. 4 seeds.
St. Marys sophomore Jaden Wehler (20-9) is seeded second, while Fegert (23-10) and Aveni (20-9) are third and fourth. Fegert was the third-place finisher at 132 last season.
152—Perhaps the deepest weight at the tournament, the 152-pound class features five returning district placewinners. Clarion’s Mason Gourley (27-4) earned the top spot, thanks to a 4-2 win over Kane’s Reese Bechakas (27-5) during the Redbank Valley Duals. Bechakas beat Gourley 6-1 for the D-9 title last season at 145. Bechakas placed third at regionals last year and was a PIAA qualifier.
Cranberry’s Devyn Fleeger (23-11) is the returning runner-up at the weight class and the No. 3 seed. He has 9-2 and 8-1 losses to Gourley this season. St. Marys junior Andrew Wolfanger (30-8) is the fourth seed. He has three losses to Bechakas this year, but also holds an 8-4 victory over Marion Center’s Gage Heilbrun, the District 6 runner-up at 145.
Johnsonburg senior Kaden Dennis (20-7), who was first at 172 last season at districts and went on to take second at regionals and qualify for states, is the fifth seed at the stacked weight class. Port Allegany’s Rylan Arnold is the sixth seed, despite a 22-8 record.
160—Johnsonburg senior Aiden Zimmerman (26-5) leads another stacked weight class. Zimmerman is a two-time district champ (152 and 160) and was a regional champ and PIAA seventh-place finisher a season ago. Kane senior Luke Ely (23-10) was the runner-up to Zimmerman at districts last season and is the No. 2 seed. Zimmerman beat Ely 9-1 in the finals a season ago.
Brookville senior Coyha Brown (25-8) placed third at 160 last year and is the No. 3 seed. He lost by major decision to Zimmerman earlier this season.
Aughenbaugh (27-8) is just the fourth seed as a returning district champ (at 152). He suffered losses in season to Ely and Brown.
Clearfield sophomore Carter Freeland (20-9) is seeded sixth, but owns wins by fall over Zimmerman as well as 152-pound third seed Fleeger. Freeland lost a 3-2 decision to Brown.
172—Two-time District 9 class 3A champ Waylon Wehler (28-3) of St. Marys tops the weight class. The returning regional champ and PIAA qualifier’s biggest challenge could be Johnsonburg senior Rayce Milliard (28-9), who he beat 13-2 two weeks ago. Milliard pinned Brockway’s Seth Stewart, who is the second seed at 189.
Kane senior Addison Plants (17-7) and Coudersport sophomore John Wright (19-8) are seeded third and fourth. Wright placed fourth at 160 last season, but was pinned by Plants a few weeks ago. Brookville’s Easton Belfiore (13-12), the runner-up at 172 last season, is the No. 6 seed.
189—A trio of returning PIAA qualifiers headlines the weight class. Brookville’s Jackson Zimmerman (29-4), a two-time district runner-up, is the top seed by virtue of his 2-1 victory over Brockway’s Stewart, who is the returning D-9 champ at 189. Stewart (29-4), a returning PIAA sixth-place finisher, beat Zimmerman 6-2 in last year’s finals.
Chamberlain (29-4) is just the third seed, despite being the reigning class 3A champ, Northwest Regional runner-up and PIAA eighth-place finisher. Chamberlain pinned Bald Eagle Area’s Caleb Close, the District 6 class 2A champ, as well as Cranberry’s Brayden McFetridge, the top seed at 215 in D-9, this season. He also has a 4-3 decision over Somerset’s returning PIAA qualifier Rowan Holmes.
Port Allegany’s Juuso Young (15-4) is seeded fourth. Young, the fourth-place finisher last season at 189, dropped a 1-0 decision to Stewart earlier in the year.
Curwensville’s fifth-seeded Chase Irwin (22-12) and Cameron County’s sixth-seeded Beau Azzato (11-4) are also contenders.
215—McFetridge (28-4), the returning runner-up at 215, leads the weight class. Port Allegany junior Miska Young (22-3) is the second seed and returning third-place finisher.
The two did not meet this season. Young split a pair of matchups with Coudersport junior Gavyn Ayers (14-2), who placed fourth at 215 last year and is the No. 3 seed.
Guiher (21-10), the fourth seed, lost close decisions to McFetridge and Young during the 2022-23 campaign.
285—Undefeated Port Allegany sophomore Carson Neely (27-0) is the top seed at heavyweight. Brockway’s Gavin Thompson (28-5) is the returning champ, but suffered a 3-0 loss to Neely earlier this month. Coudersport senior William Rossman (20-5) is the third seed, while Brookville’s Baily Miller (18-8), also a senior, is seeded fourth.
Wrestling begins Friday at 4 p.m.