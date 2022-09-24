HYDE — Brady Collins ran for 203 yards and two touchdowns and the Clearfield ground game racked up 317 as the Bison rolled over visiting Penns Valley 42-14 Friday at the Bison Sports Complex.

Collins had 182 yards and TD runs of 38 and 13 by the half as Clearfield enjoyed a 35-6 lead behind an offensive line that was opening gaping holes in the Rams defense.

Recommended Video

Tags

Trending Food Videos