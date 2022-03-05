HYDE — Clearfield’s Danielle Cline won a pair of individual events Friday evening at Robert L. Shearer Natatorium to lead the Lady Bison to a slim lead in the team race over Brookville after Day 1 of the District 9 Class AA Swimming and Diving Championships.
Cline won the 200 IM and 100 fly, helping Clearfield take a 173-152 edge over Brookville, which capped the first day of action with a scintillating victory in the 200 free relay, beating St. Marys by the slimmest of margins (143.62-1:43.66). Cline anchored Clearfield’s 200 relay, which was also right in the thick of things with a swim of 1:44.27.
Cline, the top seed in both her events, won the 200 IM by a comfortable margin over Brookville’s Madeline Golier (2:19.42-2:23.14), taking the lead in the third leg (breast stroke) and pouring it on in the final leg (free). Her fly victory was much closer, but she was able to hold off Brookville’s Ella Fiscus (1:03.09-1:03.95). Cline smashed both her top seed times on the way to the victory.
“I was pretty confident coming in, but Coach (Jackie Morrison) always tells us not to worry about what the seed times say,” Cline said. “I just relied on my training and everything worked out.”
Clearfield’s boys also had a winner as Leif Hoffman took the gold in the 200 IM with a time of 2:00.14, which was over 10 seconds faster than another Bison — Connor Morgan.
Hoffman was also part of a pair of second-place relays (200 medley, 200 free). The 200 free was neck and neck with Brookville all race long, but the Raiders’ team of Brody Barto, Bay Harper, Calvin Doolittle and Patrick Young pulled out a tight win (1:29.13-1:29.92) over Bison Derrick Mikesell, Morgan, Nick Vaow and Hoffman.
Vaow nearly joined Hoffman as a gold medalist as he took the 200 free out strong and led from start until the final few yards of the last lap when DuBois’ Joda Fenstermacher overtook him for a .13-second win (1:51.10-1:51.23.) Bison Hunter Cline (1:51.28) was right there as well, placing third.
Thanks to all the upper echelon performances, the Bison are also on top in the team race, leading Brookville 181-150, despite the Raiders winning four events.
The same foursome that won the 200 free relay also finished first in the 200 medley, while Doolittle took the 100 fly (54.75-56.41) over Morgan. Young added a win in the 50 free, dashing to the finish line in 22.33, overtaking Dubois’ Jaedon Yarus, who led at the halfway point. Bison Derrick Mikesell was third with a time of 22.63.
For the girls, the St. Marys medley relay team of Sarah Krise, Gabby Pistner, Allison Geci and Tami Geci won the opening event with a time of 1:56.82, easily beating second-place Brookville.
Union’s Evelyn Bliss (2:00.42) won the 200 free, while Moniteau’s Katie Reott (24.54) touched just before Brookville’s Sadie Shofestall (25.05).
Clearfield got big points in the 200 free with Struble, Quick and Danna Bender placing second, fourth and fifth. Jaylin Wood was fourth in the 50 free and Riley Vaow and Hannah Salvatore-Trinidad grabbed fourth and fifth in the 200 IM, respectively.
The Bison boys got key swims from Colten Walker (fifth) and Shane Coudriet (sixth) in the 200 IM and Tyler Olson (fourth) in the 100 fly.
The Bison and Lady Bison hope to remain on top after today’s second day of action.
Diving is set to begin at 9 a.m., while the swimming session starts at 2 p.m. and will feature the 100 free, 500 free, 100 back, 100 breast and 400 free relay.
Boys
Team Standings
1. Clearfield, C, 181. 2. Brookville, B, 150.3. DuBois, D, 130. 4. Bradford, BR, 62.5. St. Marys, SM, 50. 6. DuBois Central Catholic, DCC, 9.
200 Medley Relay: 1 Brookville (Patrick Young, Bay Harper, Calvin Doolittle, Brody Barto), 1:41.23. 200 Free: 1. Joda Fenstermacher, B, 1:51.10.2. Nick Vaow, C. 3. Hunter Cline, C. 200 IM: 1.Leif Hoffman, C, 2:00.14.2. Connor Morgan, C. 3. Christian Roemer, D. 50 Free: 1 Young, B, 22.33. 2. Jaedon Yarus, D. 3. Derrick Mikesell, C. 100 Fly: 1.Doolittle, B, 54.75. 2. Morgan, C. 3. Kolton Gwizdale, D. 200 Free Relay: 1 Brookville (Barto, Harper, Doolittle, Young), 1:29.13.
Girls
Team Standings
1. Clearfield, C, 173. 2. Brookville, B, 152. 3. St. Marys, SM, 125. 4. Bradford, BR, 81. 5 (tie) Union, U, 16 and Moniteau, M, 16. 7. Brockway, BY, 13. 8. Keystone, K, 2.
200 Medley Relay: 1.St. Marys (Sarah Krise, Gabby Pistner, Allison geci, Tami Geci), 1:56.82. 2. 200 Free: 1.Evelyn Bliss, U, 2:00.42. 2. Beth Struble, C. 3. Maya Wilshire, B. 200 IM: 1. Danielle Cline, C, 2:19.42. 2. Madeline Golier, B. 3. Karsyn Gracey-Dalton, BR. 50 Free: 1. Katie Reott, M, 24.54. 2. Sadie Shofestall, B. 3. Bailey Franci, BY. 100 Fly: 1. Cline, 1:03.09.2. Ella Fiscus, B. 3. Allison Geci, SM. 200 Free Relay: 1. Brookville (Golier, Wilshire, Fiscus, Shofestall), 1:43.62..