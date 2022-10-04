DUBOIS — It came down to a couple of Clearfield Lady Bison and Punxsutawney Lady Chucks to battle it out for a trip to the District 9 Class 2A girls tennis finals on Monday at the DuBois High School. And in the end, one from each school punched a ticket to today’s championship match.
Punxsy’s Chloe Presloid and Clearfield’s Peyton Reese play for the district title at 3:30 p.m. today — once again at DuBois High School.
Presloid defeated Clearfield’s Linsdey Kerlin, 7-6 (6-2), 6-2 to advance to the title match while Reese took down Punxsy’s Emily McMahan in three sets, 3-6, 6-0, 6-3, to advance.
The district singles tournament had 10 game pro-sets for the first round and the quarterfinals, while the semis were a best two-of-three, full sets format.
Fourteen girls started amid cold temps Monday morning as the first round saw McMahan beat Bradford’s Tylin Hillyard, 10-2, Elk County Catholic’s Megan Emmert top Brockway’s Leah Trunzo, 10-2, and Reese defeat Johnsonburg’s Kendal Mehalko, 10-0.
The other half of the first-round bracket had ECC’s Lydia Anderson beating Bradford’s Lily Kemick, 10-2, St. Marys’ Caitlyn Blessel making a comeback 10-8 win over Brockway’s Taylor Rhed, and Kerlin downing Johnsonburg’s Maria Catalano, 10-0.
St. Marys’ Mya Klaiber and Presloid received first-round byes. McMahan upset Klaiber, 10-7, in the quarterfinals. Reese took down Emmert, 10-5, Presloid dispatched of Anderson, 10-4, and Kerlin defeated Blessel, 10-6.
That set up the semifinals at which Clearfield and Punxsutawney had the potential to have a same school final, but each school wound up sending one representative to play for the title today.
McMahan jumped out to a first set victory over Reese, 6-3, but Reese won convincingly in the second set, 6-0, before the Lady Bison took the third and deciding set, 6-3.
On the other half of the bracket, Presloid and Kerlin battled back and forth in the first set as it was knotted up at 6-6 before going to a tiebreaker. That’s when Presloid took over, winning the tiebreaker 7-2 for the 7-6 first set victory and the Lady Chuck took down Kerlin, 6-2, in the second set to advance to the finals.
Presloid, in her senior season, advanced to the singles final for the second consecutive year. She fell to then senior Davan Lion of St. Marys last year. Fellow senior Reese made it to the quarterfinals of last season’s tournament before being bounced by Brockway’s Selena Buttery.
District 9 Class AA Tennis
Championships
Singles Tournament
Team Key
Bradford, B; Brockway, BW; Cameron County, CC; Clearfield, CL; DuBois Central Catholic, DCC; Elk County Catholic, ECC; Johnsonburg, J; Punxsutawney, P; St. Marys, SM.
First Round
Emily McMahan (P) def. Tylin Hillyard (B), 10-2; Megan Emmert (ECC) def. Leah Trunzo (BW), 10-2; Peyton Reese (CL) def. Kendal Mehalko (J), 10-0; Lydia Anderson (ECC) def. Lily Kemick (B), 10-2; Caitlin Blessel (SM) def. Taylor Rhed (BW), 10-8; Lindsey Kerlin (CL) def. Maria Catalano (J), 10-0.
Quarterfinals
McMahan (P) def. Mya Klaiber (SM), 10-7; Reese (CL) def. Emmert (ECC), 10-5; Chloe Presloid (P) def. Anderson (ECC), 10-4; Kerlin (CL) def. Blessel (SM), 10-6.
Semifinals
Reese (CL) def. McMahan (P), 3-6, 6-0, 6-3; Presloid (P) def. Kerlin, 7-6 (7-2), 6-2.