Clearfield senior Cole Miller has earned a lot of accolades over his four-year varsity career for the Bison.
Now the Bison captain can add another one — all-stater.
Miller was named to the 2023 Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Boys Basketball team on Wednesday as a third teamer in the always-competitive Class 4A.
“If you look at the list, a lot of the players are from charter schools and Philly,” said Bison head Nate Glunt. “You are competing against players that aren’t coming from the same communities. These aren’t players from Tyrone or Huntingdon. For him to be mentioned in that regard, it’s extremely hard to attain.
“The amount of talent that is in 4A is unreal. You have the number five team in the country. Not just the state. And you have the number one player in the country. For Cole, it’s awesome to be recognized in that respect.”
Glunt sent a text to Miller and his dad on Wednesday to let them know he had made the team.
“I went and looked up the list and I was just really happy when I saw that,” Miller said. “I had hoped that I would get it, but there are a lot of great players in 4A.
“I am so thankful. I thank God. It’s truly a blessing. There are multiple Division I players on that list and to be included with those names is just amazing.”
Miller, who repeated this season as the Mountain League MVP and was tabbed as a Progressland First Teamer three times, had a big senior year for Clearfield.
The 6’3 shooting guard broke the school scoring record on Feb. 9, eclipsing the last all-stater from Clearfield — Will Myers. Myers was a third team selection in 3A in 2016.
“We are very fortunate,” said Glunt. “Will Myers was the same type of player as Cole. You have to work hard in what you do. You can’t pick or choose when you do that. You have to be that type of person that works hard all the time. They are very similar in that regard.
“And for Cole to break Will’s record, it was a very neat thing.”
Miller averaged 20.0 points per game this season and 10.2 rebounds per game. He was one of a handful of Progressland players to average a double-double.
Miller also netted 3.0 assists per game and 2.0 steals per game. He scored in double digits in all 24 games, including 10 20-point plus games.
The Bison guard finished his career with 1,533 points. He shot over 71 percent from the free throw line in his career and has made over 300 3-pointers.
More importantly, he led the Bison to four straight District 9 Class 4A titles and was Progressland Player of the Year twice.
“When he played he always competed,” Glunt said. “It didn’t matter if we played with a team with a not good record or we were playing in the district championship. He always played hard. To score the amount of points he did, you have to bring it consistently for a long time.
“This is just the culmination of his career. He got named as our conference MVP as an individual honor as well. But I’m sure he would tell you winning a district title was more important to him, because he is always about the team.
“This is truly a great honor for him. It’s just awesome.”
Miller said that the all-state nod ranks in his top 3, along with the four District 9 championships and breaking the school scoring record.
“They are all right up there,” he said. “I’m just so honored. I’ve had such a great community these past four years. It feels like all of the hard work has paid off. It’s the perfect way to cap off my basketball career.
“I am just so thankful for my program and community.”
Miller plans to attend Slippery Rock University where he will major exercise science. He eventually hopes to be a physician’s assistant.