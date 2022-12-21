HYDE — The Clearfield wrestling team has piled up plenty of wins under head coach Jeff Aveni in his 20-plus years at the helm of the program, but until last season the Bison had never recorded a shutout on his watch.
After Tuesday’s match against Hollidaysburg at Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium, Clearfield has now pitched a pair of shutouts with Aveni at the helm.
The Bison won all eight contested bouts, recording falls in seven of them, and Hollidaysburg surrendered forfeits at five weights in the 76-0 whitewashing.
Clearfield blanked Wilkes-Barre 71-0 in last season’s Bison Duals.
“Coach (Brent) Lykens said that was the second shutout of our career,” Aveni said. “Congratulations to the team for that. Yeah, that wasn’t the best Hollidaysburg team, but they have some kids that wrestled hard. Those are the guys that usually somehow find a way to win a match or two.”
Clearfield surged to an 18-0 lead without a shot being taken as the first three Bison wrestlers received forfeits.
Carter Freeland (172), Hunter Ressler (189) and Carter Chamberlain (215) all won by forfeit before Bison heavyweight Eric Myers began the pin parade.
Myers scored a pair of takedowns in the first period to go up 4-1, took down to start the second and reversed Tiger Wyatt Maines to his back, securing the fall at 2:26.
Clearfield 107-pounder Cash Diehl racked up a 14-1 lead against Logan Krupka, using legs and tilts to record plenty of nearfall points. The end came at 3:53 of the second period.
It was a sign of things to come for the Bison, who used legs in many of their matchups to take control of matches.
“I was pleased with our legs tonight,” Aveni said. “Coming in we had Ty (Aveni) as a legger. And I have some guys now that are starting to take control of matches with legs, and I like that.
“They’re learning in the practice room. We’re willing to take risks with new things on the mat, and I love that.”
Bryndin Chamberlain followed at 114 and took a 5-0 lead after one period before a quick takedown in the second followed by a half earned him the fall at 2:37.
Bison 121-pounder Evan Davis grabbed Clearfield’s fourth forfeit to make the score 42-0.
Colton Ryan followed with a pin in his 127-pound matchup, taking down James Bialo after a scramble before picking up the fourth Bison fall of the night at 1:41.
At 133, Clearfield’s Adam Rougeux was workmanlike as he built a 9-0 lead over Mason Schenk, scoring a first-period takedown, a reversal and three back points in the second and a takedown in the third before flattening the Tiger with 10 seconds left in the bout.
Hollidaysburg’s Jacob Brua scored the only takedown of the night for the Tigers, taking a 2-0 lead over Bison Colton Bumbarger at 139.
Brua took down in the second, but Bumbarger was able to use legs and tilt him for three nearfall points before getting too high with his ride and getting reversed.
Bumbarger returned the favor moments later, reversing Brua for a 5-4 lead after two and never looked back, scoring all the third period points in a 14-4 major decision that upped the Bison advantage to 58-0.
After Brady Collins took a forfeit at 145, Clearfield ended the night with consecutive falls at 152 and 160 from Patrick Knepp and Ty Aveni, respectively.
Knepp needed 1:28 to pin Aiden Schenk with a headlock, while Aveni picked up two nearfall points in the second before decking Mitchell Barroner at 3:55.
“Overall we wrestled well. We took control,” coach Aveni said.
“They had some scrappy guys there that fought hard. Eventually we took over.
“I’m proud of them. I thought we wrestled well. We’re working hard and we’re getting better. Our goal is to get better every day and if you do that the big goals won’t be goals, they’ll be achievements. That’s what we’re looking for. I’m proud of my guys and happy where we’re at.”
Clearfield improved to 4-0 with the win.
The Bison travel to St. Marys Thursday.
Hollidaysburg, which was also shut out by Huntingdon (71-0) this season, fell to 0-3.
Clearfield 76,
Hollidaysburg 0
172—Carter Freeland won by forfeit (6-0)
189—Hunter Ressler won by forfeit (12-0)
215—Carter Chamberlain won by forfeit (18-0)
285—Eric Myers pinned Wyatt Maines, 2:26 (24-0)
107—Cash Diehl pinned Logan Krupka, 3:53 (30-0)
114—Bryndin Chamberlain pinned Carson Krupka, 2:37 (36-0)
121—Evan Davis won by forfeit (42-0)
127—Colton Ryan pinned James Bialo, 1:41 (48-0)
133—Adam Rougeux pinned Mason Schenk, 5:50 (54-0)
139—Colton Bumbarger maj. dec. Jacob Brua, 14-4 (58-0)
145—Brady Collins won by forfeit (64-0)
152—Patrick Knepp pinned Aiden Schenk, 1:28 (70-0)
160—Ty Aveni pinned Mitchell Baronner, 3:55 (76-0)