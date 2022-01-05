HYDE — Clearfield head coach Jeff Aveni had a message for his team before Tuesday’s match with Bald Eagle Area.
Stay patient and take good shots.
The Bison did just that, winning eight, including six that went the distance, of the 13 bouts against the Eagles, in a 32-22 victory at Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium.
It was Clearfield’s first win over BEA since the 2015-16 season.
“One of the things that really stood out to me when I watched film from last year was we shot ourselves out of the match,” Aveni said. “We went down there and lost matches where we took 10 shots and they didn’t take any. I said, we’re not going to do that this year.’ I said, ‘we’re going to be patient. I want to see you take good shots. Be patient.’
“I think we’ve lost matches in the past when we thought we were going to pin a guy and we went out and exhausted ourselves in the first period trying to pin him, and then we end up losing matches that we’re supposed to win. But (BEA) is well-coached that way. They have their style. And our team was able to execute a style that could compete with that.”
Bison 120-pounder Adam Rougeux had a key major decision in his bout, while Will Domico (152) and Karson Kline (160) gutted out 2-point decisions that turned the dual meet in Clearfield’s favor.
“We had some real big wins,” Aveni said. “Will Domico and Adam Rougeux were the two hugest wins, and Karson Kline, who’s been sick the last couple days, just gutted one out. He told me, ‘I’m wrestling and I’ll win, and I have to trust him.”
After Kline beat Cameron Dobbs 2-0 on the strength of two nearfall points on a third-period tilt, the Bison were only down 19-17 in the dual.
Clearfield went on to win three of the last four to pull away.
“Mr Smith used to tell us all the time in the junior high wrestling room, ‘the human mind will quit 100 times before it has to. The human body can withstand 100 times more than the human mind will allow it to,’” Aveni said. “It’s one of those things where you’re mentally tougher than your body feels. I’m very proud of (Karson) for that.”
BEA took a 10-0 lead to start the match.
Gavin Guenot pinned Xavier Lutz in 53 seconds before Lucas Fye scored a 10-0 major decision over Evan Davis.
Rougeux put a stop to the Eagle momentum with his 12-3 major over Owen Johnson.
“Adam Rougeux stepped up,” Aveni said. “He seems to like big crowds. He’s working hard, and that was a big win.”
Bald Eagle got back in the win column at 126 when Coen Bainey held off Bison freshman Brady Collins 9-8 in the marquee match of the night.
Collins had Bainey, a PIAA placewinner last season, on his heels early on, taking a 5-2 lead when he escaped from an early takedown, notched his own and put the Eagle on his back for a two count.
Bainey scored a takedown and three nearfall points of his own in the second to tie things up at 7 heading to the third.
There, he reversed Collins before giving up an escape and holding him off for the one-point decision.
“We battled with Brady,” Aveni said. “I kind of had my lineup set. (BEA) were able to send what they wanted to. I think maybe they forced some things to try to get an extra win, and we stepped up and got a couple of them.”
With the Bison trailing 13-4, Nolan Barr put together a dominant 13-3 major over Kevin Taylor at 138. Barr nearly pinned Taylor in the first on his way to a 7-1 lead and was in complete control from there.
Jeffre Pifer put BEA in front 19-8 with a first-period fall over Ty Aveni at 138, but Luke Freeland responded with a 7-4 decision over Tayten Yoder at 145 — the first of four straight wins for the Bison.
Domico followed with a thrilling 5-3 win in Sudden Victory.
He scored the tying takedown with one second left in regulation before coming out on top of a scramble late in the SV period to get Clearfield to within five of the Eagles, 19-14.
There was some question as to whether the takedown beat the buzzer, but after referee Dick Wood had a discussion with the scorer’s table, he awarded the points.
“I wasn’t sure what we were questioning,” Aveni said. “I looked at the clock when Woody threw 2 up and there was one second left. That was a good win for Will.”
Kline followed with his 2-0 win that closed the gap to 19-17 and Bison 172-pounder Mark McGonigal put Clearfield on top for good with a 52-second pin over Nathan Fry.
BEA’s Caleb Close gave his team hope with a tough 6-4 won over Carter Chamberlain at 189, but Clearfield’s Hayden Kovalick got the 4-point advantage back at 215 with a 3-1 victory over Noah Foltz.
Kovalick scored the winning takedown with 13 seconds left in the bout.
With the outcome hanging in the balance, Bison heavyweight Oliver Billotte needed 1:02 to pin Matthew Knepp and send Clearfield to just its fourth victory over the Eagles since 1986.
“Any time you beat Bald Eagle, it’s a big win and that’s a good Bald Eagle team,” Aveni said. “I don’t know the last time we beat one of their better teams and that’s definitely one of their better teams. I’m proud of my guys and I’m excited to move forward and really looking forward to going down to IUP this weekend.”
Clearfield is back in action Friday and Saturday at IUP’s Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament.
Clearfield 32,
Bald Eagle Area 22
106—Gavin Guenot, BEA, pinned Xavier Lutz, C, 0:53. (0-6).
113—Lucas Fye, BEA, maj.dec. Evan Davis, C, 10-0. (0-10).
120—Adam Rougeux, C, maj. dec. Owen Johnson, BEA, 12-3. (4-10).
126—Coen Baieny, BEA, dec. Brady Collins, C, 9-8. (4-13).
132—Nolan Barr, C, maj. dec. Kevin Taylor, BEA, 13-3. (8-13).
138—Jeffre Pifer, BEA, pinned Ty Aveni, C, 1:19. (8-19).
145—Luke Freeland, C, dec, Tayten Yoder, BEA, 7-4. (11-19).
152—Wil Domico, C, dec. Mason Reese, BEA, 3-1 SV. (14-19).
160—Karson Kline, C, dec. Cameron Dubbs, BEA, 2-0. (17-19).
172—Mark McGonigal, C, pinned Nathan Fry, BEA, 0:52. (23-19).
189—Caleb Close, BEA, dec. Carter Chamberlain, C, 6-4. (23-22).
215—Hayden Kovalic, C, dec. Noah Foltz, BEA, 3-1. (26-22).
285—Oliver Billotte, C, pinned Matthew Knepp, BEA, 1:02. (32-22).