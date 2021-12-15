HYDE — Coming off a successful fifth-place finish at the Top Hat Tournament over the weekend, the Clearfield wrestling team opened its dual meet season Tuesday night at Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium with a 44-21 victory over Philipsburg-Osceola.
The Bison picked up three pins and a technical fall, received a pair of forfeits and had tough decisions by seniors Luke Freeland (145) Karson Kline (152) and Nolan Barr (138) in the win.
“I felt that (wrestling in the Top Hat Tournament) was an advantage coming in,” Clearfield head coach Jeff Aveni said. “Still, we’re recovering from those matches both physically and mentally. But that was an advantage.
“But (P-O) came out with a lot of fight. I thought to an extent they outwrestled themselves in some situations with fight. And that’s great for them. They made a couple bouts maybe a little closer than expected. That’s all about it being their first match, and they were excited to wrestle.”
“Clearfield’s tough this year,” P-O head coach Justin Fye said. “They have a lot of tough kids throughout the lineup. We knew it was going to be a tough match. We had to win some of the close tossup matches. We thought there were a lot of tossup matches that maybe on paper didn’t look that way.
“But you could tell it was our first time on the mat. We put ourselves in a couple bad positions. But it’s just the first match of the year. This is a journey and we just keep working from here.”
The opening bout of the night was one of the most hotly-contested as Freeland held on to defeat Mountie freshman Ian Phillips 6-5 at 145. Freeland led 4-1 after one and picked up a reversal early in the second to go up 6-1.
But Phillips escaped and scored a takedown to close to with 6-4 by the end of the second. Phillips escaped in the third, but was unable to break Freeland’s defenses down the stretch.
“That was Ian’s first varsity match and he wrestled a senior that’s been there for four years,” Fye said. “He did a good job. If we had a little more time there at the end, who knows what would have happened? And he can learn from that, to be aggressive a little earlier in the match.”
Mountie 152-pounder Austin Foster followed with a 12-6 decision over Will Domico. Foster hit 5-point moves in both the first and third periods and had a 12-3 advantage at one point. But Domico saved a team point by getting an escape and takedown to keep it to a decision.
Clearfield took a 6-3 lead in the dual meet after Kline’s 3-1 decision over Luke Hughes in hard-fought battle between seniors.
But after the three early decisions, Clearfield took control of the dual with three straight pins, all using bars to help set up or secure the falls.
“We did a real nice on top with bards,” Aveni said. “We were running a lot of bars and they really fought in those because they don’t feel good.
Mark McGonigal pinned Jim Richtscheit in 55 seconds at 170, Carter Chamberlain scored a fall over Don Shaw in 3:52 at 189 and Hayden Kovalick decked Trevor Cort in 1:07 at 215.
Oliver Billotte had his hand raised at 285 to put the Bison on top 30-3, while starting a run of trading forfeits.
P-O’s Sam McDonald got the forfeit at 106, while Clearfield Evan Davis got one at 113.
Trailing 36-9, P-O got back-to-back pins to cut into the Bison lead.
Hunter Kephart got the fall at 120 over Kaden Good in 1:42, while Nick Coudriet cradled Adam Rougeux in 46 seconds at 126.
Bison 132-pounder Brady Collins followed with a technical fall in 4:46, racking up a 17-0 victory over Scott Frantz.
Clearfield senior Barr closed the meet with a thrilling 2-1 decision over Marcus Gable at 138. Barr trailed 1-0 going to the third, but was able to come out on top of a scramble near the edge of the mat and rode out Gable for the final 30 seconds to secure the win.
Aveni was pleased with how several of his seniors gutted out close victories.
“They stayed in the match and found a way to win,” he said. “That’s what we want to do. If you are in a tough bout, you have to find a way to pull it out in the third period, and we did that twice.”
“It was great to see an exciting match and a lot of fans,” Aveni said. “I am proud of my guys. They went out and wrestled hard.”
Fye was equally proud of the Mounties.
“I felt like we got the matchups we wanted,” he said. “The guys gave a good effort. We talked about giving everything we had for each person on the team, and I felt like we did that. I’m proud of the guys.”
Clearfield (1-0) is back in action Friday at DuBois.
P-O (0-1) competes at the Panther Holiday Classic this weekend.”
Clearfield 44,
Philipsburg-Osceola 21
145—Luke Freeland, C, dec. Ian Phillips, PO, 6-5. (3-0).
152—Austin Foster, PO, dec. Will Domico, C, 12-6. (3-3).
160—Karson Kline, C, dec. Luke Hughes, PO, 3-1. (6-3).
172—Mark McGonigal, C, pinned Jim Richtscheit, PO, 0:55. (12-3).
189—Carter Chamberlain, C, pinned Dom Shaw, PO, 3:52. (18-3).
215—Hayden Kovalick, C, pinned Trevor Cort, PO, 1:07. (24-3).
285—Oliver Billotte, C, won by forfeit. (30-3).
106—Sam McDonald, PO, won by forfeit. (30-9).
113—Evan Davis, C, won by forfeit. (36-9).
120—Hunter Kephart, PO, pinned Kaden Good, C, 1:42. (36-15).
126—Nick Coudriet, PO, pinned Adam Rougeux, C, 0:46. (36-21).
132—Brady Collins, C, tech fall Scott Frantz, PO, 17-0, 4:46. (41-21).
138—Nolan Barr, C, dec. Marcus Gable, PO, 2-1. (44-21).