PHILIPSBURG — The Clearfield wrestling team won eight of the 12 contested bouts with host Philipsburg-Osceola on Tuesday evening, racking up bonus points in all but one, on the way to a decisive 47-17 victory.
Cash Diehl (107), Colton Ryan (127), Patrick Knepp (152), Carter Freeland (172) and Carter Chamberlain (215) all recorded falls, while Evan Davis (121) and Brady Collins (145) secured major decisions for the Bison.
“Overall I’m, pleased,” Clearfield head coach Jeff Aveni said. “Philipsburg is scrappy. But we can move forward and continue to get better.”
Collins got the train rolling with a 20-6 major over Mountie Ian Phillips in the night’s opening bout. Collins scored three takedowns in the first, notched two more in the second to go with two sets of back points on tilts, then escaped, picked up two more takedowns and stall point in the third.
But Phillips was able to stave off a final takedown attempt to keep the result a major.
“Brady was solid, but we need him to get tech falls and pins,” Aveni said. “That’s somewhere to improve.”
Knepp followed with the first fall for Clearfield, coming from behind to pin Dylan Koptchack at the 5:00 mark of the third. Koptchak led 5-2 after two and chose down to start the third, but got caught by the Bison senior to make the score 10-0.
“Great win for Knepp,” Aveni said. “He struggled a little bit, but still gutted it up and found a way to get the fall. That was a great win for Patrick Knepp.”
P-O’s Marcus Gable got his team on the board at 160, picking up a 10-3 decision over Ty Aveni in a battle of 152-pounders that moved up a weight class. Gable scored two takedowns in the first and three more in the third. The second period was scoreless as Aveni chose down and was unable to get out, but Gable was also unable to turn the Bison for any nearfall points.
“I thought Ty was tough,” Aveni said. “But he needed to be better on his feet. We know Marcus is tough on his feet, and Ty didn’t create the scrambles he needed to create to be able to score from his feet. Kudos to Marcus.”
“That was a good win for Marcus,” Fye said. “We wanted to get that matchup with Aveni and I felt we could dominate on our feet. But he also rode him out for about three minutes of that match. He did a good job coming back from a couple tough matches over the weekend. He responded well.”
Freeland pinned Jake Bainey in 23 seconds at 172 to move the score to 16-3, but Mountie Matt Rowles got most of the those team points back with an 8-0 major over Hunter Ressler at 189.
Rowles scored three nearfall points at the third period buzzer to pick up the bonus point.
“Matt did a good job getting some bonus points at the end of his match,” Fye said.
Chamberlain and P-O’s Andrew Hensal moved up to 215 where the Bison junior notched a takedown, threw in legs and worked a power half for the the fall at 1:16.
“Freeland and Chamberlain did their job,” Aveni said. “And Ressler battled out there. I think that’s a match he’s capable of winning, but that was his first varsity match.”
Bison heavyweight Eric Myers scored a second-period escape and then rode P-O’s Dom Davis the entire third period. Myers recorded a pair of stalling points in the third for the 3-0 win.
Diehl pushed the Bison advantage to 31-7 with his pin of Ace Foster at 1:26 in the 107-pound weight class, using a headlock to seal it.
Clearfield 114-pounder Bryndin Chamberlain received a forfeit as Mountie Caleb Hummel was under the weather.
“We got a good win from Myers and got what we expected from Cash,” Aveni said. “They didn’t have Hummel and that was a bout we were kind of looking forward to.”
The Bison lighweights continued to pour it on as 121-pounder Evan Davis earned a 12-4 major decision over Sam McDonald and 127-pounder Colton Ryan got out to a 7-1 advantage over Isaiah Smeal before pinning the Mountie at 4:39 to make the score 47-7.
Davis opened up in the third period in his bout, racking up three takedowns to notch the bonus point.
“Evan is coming around. I saw some things on his feet I’ve been looking for,” Aveni said. “Now he just needs to get fluid on top.
“And Colton looked good, I really liked his match.”
P-O finished on a good note, getting a major from Ben Gustkey at 133 and a fall from Nate Fleck at 139.
“Ben did a good job getting the major and Nate looks really good out there right now,” Fye said. “He’s getting better with his mat wrestling and is real good on his feet.”
Gustkey beat Adam Rougeux 12-4, getting a late takedown to secure the major, while Fleck pinned Colton Bumbarger with one second left in the first period.
“I thought we wrestled well,” Fye said. “There are always things to work on. But Clearfield has a really good team, and our young guys you could tell this was their first big varsity match in front of a big crowd. Some of them put themselves in good positions to be able to capitalize and score some bonus points.”
Clearfield, which improved to 2-0, is back in action Friday, hosting DuBois.
Philipsburg-Osceola (4-2) heads to Mount Aloysius Friday and Saturday for the Panther Holiday Classic.
Clearfield 47,
Philipsburg-Osceola 17
145—Brady Collins, C, maj. dec. Ian Phillips, PO, 20-6. (4-0).
152—Patrick Knepp, C, pinned Dylan Koptchak, PO, 5:00. (10-0).
160—Marcus Gable, PO, dec. Ty Aveni, C, 10-3. (10-3).
172—Carter Freeland, C, pinned Jake Bainey, PO, 0:23. (16-3).
189—Matt Rowles, PO, maj. dec. Hunter Ressler, C, 8-0. (16-7).
215—Carter Chamberlain, C, pinned Andrew Hensal, PO, 1:16. (22-7).
285—Eric Myers, C, dec. Dom Davis, PO, 3-0. (25-7).
107—Cash Diehl, C, pinned Ace Foster, PO, 1:26. (31-7).
114—Bryndin Chamberlain, C, won by forfeit (37-7).
121—Evan Davis, C, maj. dec. Sam McDonald, PO, 12-4. (41-7).
127—Colton Ryan, C, pinned Isaiah Smeal, PO, 4:39. (47-7).
133—Ben Gustkey, PO, maj. dec. Adam Rougeux, C, 12-4. (47-11).
139—Nate Fleck, PO, pinned Colton Bumbarger, C, 1:59. (47-17).