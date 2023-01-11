HYDE — Before the Clearfield and Tyrone high school teams wrestled each other, the youth and junior high wrestling stars from Clearfield were recognized before a large and appreciative crowd Tuesday night at Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium.
Later, the Bison rolled out to a 27-point lead after the first six bouts over the Golden Eagles.
The Eagles chipped into that lead, winning five of the final seven bouts, but the strong start carried the undefeated Bison to a 42-24 victory.
“I think we wrestled hard,” Clearfield coach Jeff Aveni said. “I know Tyrone is a competitive team. I know they have some good kids. Overall, we came out and we competed.”
“I thought we wrestled well,” Tyrone coach Quentin Wright said. “I’m happy with the performance of the guys. We pulled out two or three of those wins in the upper weights, when it was really close. We gutted out those wins.”
What stuck in Aveni’s craw a little bit was Tyrone winning three bouts that were decided by one point.
“We have to find a way to win the tossups,” he said. “I don’t think we won a tossup tonight. Give credit to Quentin and his boys. They found a way to win those tight ones. Those are matches that I think we’re capable of winning, but we didn’t pull it out tonight.”
After Clearfield’s Cash Diehl won by forfeit at 107, Bryndin Chamberlin pinned Tyrone’s Miles Weber in 1:03.
Clearfield’s Evan Davis picked up another forfeit win at 121, setting the stage for the first of the one-point bouts at 127. Tyrone’s Logan Rumberger edged Colton Ryan, 6-5.
The score was 3-3 entering the third period, but Ryan released Rumberger. Ryan got a takedown with 51 seconds left, Rumberger reversed with 33 seconds remaining and rode the rest of the way.
“I thought he wrestled great,” Aveni said. “That Logan Rumberger is a great kid. We were in it. At times we were leading.”
Colton Bumbarger and Brady Collins reeled off pins in 1:35 and 1:40, respectively at 133 and 139 to give the Bison a 30-3 lead.
But Tyrone’s Lukas Walk stopped the streak with an 11-4 win over Patrick Knepp at 145. Walk broke open a scoreless bout in the second by reversing Knepp to his back. Knepp then reversed him to his back to draw to within one, 5-4.
Walk, though, scored six nearfall points in the third period to pull away.
At 152, Ty Aveni built a 9-1 lead on Brody Klein before clamping the Golden Eagle for a fall in 3:05.
“Ty looked good,” Coach Aveni said. “Ty finds another gear when he gets on top. He’s scored a ton of points this year.”
“I told Andrew this is a tough wrestler,” Wright said. “You’re going to have to fight the whole time. The scrambles went his way. That’s what we’ve been working on – fighting through all those positions.”
In the most entertaining bout of the night, Tyrone’s Andrew Weaver earned a 2-1 win over Carter Freeland at 160. Freeland took a 1-0 lead into the third period, but Weaver reversed 30 seconds into the period.
In the final 12 seconds, Freeland nearly got a reversal and an escape, but Weaver stayed in control to win, thrilling the Tyrone bench.
“Weaver has been a thorn in our side for a couple years,” Aveni said. “I’m not sure but I don’t know if we’ve ever beaten him. Carter wasn’t able to get a takedown. We just couldn’t find a way to score.”
After Tyrone’s Kyle Scott won by forfeit at 172, Clearfield’s Carter Chamberlin posted a pin in 1:22 at 189 to give the Bison a 42-15 lead.
In the last of the close bouts, Tyrone’s Caleb McKinney edged Eric Myers, 2-1, at 215.
Myers took a 1-0 lead into the third, but McKinney received a point when referee Nick Sipes called Myers for interlocking. McKinney then escaped and earned the win.
Tyrone returning state qualifier Braden Ewing closed out the night with a pin in 2:26.
“We’re young,” Aveni said. “We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores on this team. We’ve got to find that little bit extra. We have to have a go-to shot, go-to move, go-to way to get off the bottom, or whatever it takes to win the tossups.”
The Bison are back in action tonight at St. Mary’s.
Clearfield 42, Tyrone 24
107—Diehl, C, won by forfeit; 114—B. Chamberlin, pinned Weber, 1:03; 121—Davis, C, won by forfeit; 127—Rumberger, T, dec. Ryan, 6-5; 133—Bumbarger, C, pinned R. Fleck, 1:35; 139—Collins, C, pinned Wallace, 1:40; 145—Walk, T, dec. Knepp, 11-4
152—Aveni, C, pinned Klein, 3:05; 160—Weaver, T, dec. Freeland, 2-1; 172—Scott, T, won by forfeit; 189—C. Chamberlin, C, pinned Rawlings, 1:22; 215—McKinney, T, dec. Myers, 2-1; 285—Ewing, T, pinned Bailor, 2:26.
Records: Tyrone (3-3), Clearfield (6-0)