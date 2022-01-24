HYDE — Saturday was a big day for the Clearfield wrestling program.
Clearfield won its own Bison Dual Tournament, while 170-pounder Mark McGonigal notched his 100th career win. It is the fourth time Clearfield has won the duals since their inception in 2009.
The Bison topped Benton 39-27 in the championship match, winning seven of the 13 bouts while securing bonus points in six — all pins — of them.
Clearfield went 35-17 in contested bouts on the day. The Bison racked up 25 pins, five technical falls and two major decisions along the way.
Clearfield also did something it had never done under head coach Jeff Aveni — shut out an opponent. The Bison downed Wilkes-Barre 71-0 in the Round of 16.
“We had a total team effort on Saturday,” Aveni said. “Big wins and performances throughout the lineup.
“Scoring bonus and not surrendering bonus is key to dual meet victories. And we had several losses on the day that were victories in keeping matches close, which we were heavy underdogs on paper.”
The Bison opened with a 52-17 victory over Port Allegany and added a quarterfinal victory over Canton (44-23) and a semifinal triumph over Montoursville (43-21).
McGonigal picked up his 100th win in the Canton match, getting a forfeit victory — one of seven forfeits the Bison received on the day.
The Bison 170-pounder became the 13th wrestler in program history to achieve the lofty 100-win milestone. McGonigal finished his day 3-2 with slim losses to a pair of three-time PIAA qualifiers in Montoursville’s Isaac Corry and Benton’s Nolan Lear. Lear had third- and fifth-place finishes at states.
“Great accomplishment for Mark hitting the 100-win milestone,” Aveni said. “He works hard in and out of season, and has a true love for the sport.”
Clearfield had four wrestlers go 5-0 on the day on Brady Collins (126), Karson Kline (152), Hayden Kovalick (215) and Oliver Billotte (285).
Collins scored two technical fall and three pins, while Kline picked up one tech fall, three pins and a decision.
Kovalick grabbed three pins and two decisions and Billotte notched four pins and a major decision.
Billotte upped his record to 16-0 on the season, while Kovalick improved to 19-1 and Collins moved to 19-2.
Evan Davis (113) and Carter Chamberlain (189) were each 4-1 for the Bison. Both recorded three pins.
Ty Aveni (138) went 3-1, while Adam Rougeux (120) and Luke Freeland (145) were both 3-2. All three of Freeland’s wins came via pinfall.
“Obviously great performances from Brady and Oliver with five bonus point wins, and also Karson and Hayden winning all five,” Aveni said. “I thought some young guys really made progress also. Evan Davis may have done his best wrestling to date this weekend, I thought Ty Aveni had a very good day, and I saw good progress from Xavier Lutz. Was pleased with all of our guys throughout the lineup.”
Clearfield improved to 11-0 on the season.
The Bison host Huntingdon on Tuesday.
Clearfield 52, Port Allegany 17
120—Adam Rougeux, C, won by forfeit. (6-0).
126—Brady Collins, C, tech fall Chase Weimer, PA, 15-0, 2:33. (11-0).
132—Nolan Barr, C, pinned Alden Ferguson, PA, 4:36. (17-0).
138—Ty Aveni, C, dec. Peyton Stiles, PA, 7-2. (20-0).
145—Ian Dynda, PA, pinned Luke Freeland, C, 3:23. (20-6).
152—Karson Kline, C, tech fall Dayton Sherwood, PA, 26-11, 5:28. (25-6).
160—Caleb Ferguson, PA, won by forfeit. (25-12).
172—Mark McGonigal, C, pinned Logan Hurlburt, PA, 0:41. (31-12).
189—Carter Chamberlain, C, pinned Juuso Young, PA, 0:44. (37-12).
215—Hayden Kovalick, C, dec. Miska Young, PA, 8-1. (40-12).
285—Oliver Billotte, C, pinned Carson Neely, PA, 0:29. (46-12).
106—Ian O’Shea, PA, tech fall Xavier Lutz, c, 20-4, 4:35. (46-17).
113—Evan Davis, C, pinned Kai Stauffer, PA, 0:23. (52-17).
Clearfield 71, Wilkes-Barre 0
138—Aveni, C, maj. dec. Rafael Martes, WB, 10-2. (4-0).
145—Freeland, C, pinned Keenan Fernandez, WB, 0:55. (10-0).
152—Kline, C, pinned Olarte, WB, 0:26. (16-0).
160—Will Domico, C, won by forfeit. (22-0).
172—McGonigal, C, dec. Jayden Pahler, WB, 11-5. (25-0).
189—Chamberlain, C, pinned Andre Reyes, WB, 0:56. (31-0).
215—Kovalick, C, pinned Rex Hrabal, WB, 0:32. (37-0).
285—Billotte, C, pinned Matthew Faust, WB, 0:26. (43-0).
106—Lutz, C, won by forfeit. (49-0).
113—Davis, C, won by forfeit. (55-0).
120—Rougeux, C, won by forfeit. (61-0).
126—Collins, C, tech fall Isaiah Parker, WB, 16-1, 2:45. (66-0).
132—Barr, C, tech fall Aidan Fitzgibbon, WB, 15-0, 3:46. (71-0).
Clearfield 44, Canton 23
152—Hayden Ward, CA, pinned Patrick Knepp, CL, 2:51. (0-6).
160—Kline, CL, dec. Brenen Taylor, CA, 6-4. (3-6).
172—McGonigal, CL, won by forfeit. (9-6).
189—Riley Parker, CA, dec. Chamberlain, CL, 7-0. (9-9).
215—Kovalick, CL, pinned Conner Davis, CA, 1:30. (15-9).
285—Billotte, CL, pinned Mason Nelson, CA, 1:47. (21-9).
106—Lyle Vermilya, CA, tech fall Lutz, CL, 18-2, 5:19. (21-14).
113—Davis, CL, pinned Cohen Landis, CA, 0:32. (27-14).
120—Rougeux, CL, pinned Cayden Miller, CA, 2:31. (33-14).
126—Santana Maines, CL, won by forfeit. (39-14).
132—Collins, CL, tech fall Ryland Sakers, CA, 18-1, 3:09. (44-14).
138—Holden Ward, CA, dec. Barr, CL, 4-0. (44-17).
145—Bailey Ferguson, CA, pinned Freeland, CL, 3:00. (44-23).
Clearfield 43, Montoursville 21
172—Isaac Corry, M, dec. McGonigal, C, 6-4. (0-3).
189—Chamberlain, CL, dec. Cole Yonkin, M, 8-4. (3-3).
215—Kovalick, C, pinned Ethan Wanner, M, 2:23. (9-3).
285—Billotte, C, maj. dec. Gaven Farquharson, M, 12-3. (13-3).
106—Lutz, C, pinned Ryan Aguirre, M, 0:44. (19-3).
113—Branden Wentzel, M, maj. dec. Davis, C, 12-3. (19-7).
120—David Kennedy, M, tech fall Rougeux, C, 16-1, 2:09. (19-12).
126—Collins, C, pinned Cole Johnson, M, 0:26. (25-12).
132—Blaize Vogel, M, dec. Barr, C, 4-0. (25-15).
138—Aveni, C, pinned Owen Kleinman, M, 3:44. (31-15).
145—Freeland, C, pinned Hunter Miller, M, 1:01. (37-15).
152—Kline, C, pinned Josiah Schans, M, 0:30. (43-15).
160—Kayden Frame, M, won by forfeit. (43-21).
Clearfield 39, Benton 27
189—Chamberlain, C, pinned Jake Boberbsky, B, 5:40. (6-0).
215—Kovalick, C, dec. Nathan Crispell, B, 2-1. (9-0).
285—Billotte, C, pinned Andrew Wolfe, B, 2:47. (15-0).
106—Seth Kolb, B, pinned Lutz, C, 1:43. (15-6).
113—Davis, C, pinned Rooker, B, 0:27. (21-6).
120—Chase Burke, B, pinned Rougeux, C, 0:21. (21-12).
126—Collins, C, pinned Dylan Granahan, B, 3:03. (27-12).
132—Ethan Kolb, B, dec. Barr, C, 6-0. (27-15).
138—Caden Temple, B, dec. Aveni, C, 3-0. (27-18).
145—Freeland, C, pinned Dom Granahan, B, 1:33. (33-18).
152—Evan Brokenshire, B, pinned Knepp, C, 1:43. (33-24).
160—Kline, C, pinned Nicholas Stevens, B, 0:53. (39-24).
172—Nolan Lear, B, dec. McGonigal, C, 5-2. (39-27).