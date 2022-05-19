HYDE — The Clearfield-Curwensville baseball game is usually the final regular season game on the slate for both teams.
Some years it’s been a blowout, other times it’s been close.
That was the case on Wednesday afternoon, as the Bison rallied back from a 4-1 deficit to win 5-4 in nine innings.
“That, in my mind, is one heck of a high school baseball game,” said Bison head coach Sid Lansberry. “It was one for the ages, a classic. Both teams battled and played hard. Whoever won was going to be sad for the other team as hard as they all played.”
Curwensville scored two runs right out of the gate, as Jake Mullins led the game off with a single. Logan Kunkle bunted him over to second before he came home on a double by Shane Sunderlin.
Sunderlin later scored on a Spencer Hoover single into center to make it 2-0.
Clearfield cut it to 2-1 as Ryan Gearhart reached on a fielder’s choice before Ty Troxell drew a walk. Hunter Rumsky hit a two-out single into left to plate Gearhart.
The Tide scored two more runs in the top of the third, once again getting production from the top of their lineup.
Kunkle singled and moved to third on another double by Sunderlin.
Thad Butler smacked a single into center, allowing both Kunkle and Sunderlin to easily score.
The game stayed that way until fifth inning, when the Bison put another run together.
Elensky led off with a double, moved to third on a wild pitch and then came home on a single by Billotte.
Curwensville intentionally walked Blake Prestash, but Mullins struck out the final two batters looking with his last pitches to keep the lead.
Clearfield continued the rally in the bottom of the seventh, as Nolan Barr singled to start the frame.
He came home on a Billotte triple to cut the lead to 4-3. Billotte was plated by a sac fly from Gearhart to knot the game up at 4-4.
Sunderlin, who came on in the sixth in relief of Mullins, got two more fly balls to end the threat and send it to extras.
The Bison finally broke through in the bottom of the ninth. Elijah Quick drew a one-out walk before Mike Fester hit a pop-up to the shortstop for the second out.
Rumsky walked to put runners on first and second for Elensky, who knocked a hard liner into center field, allowing Quick to score.
“Clearfield played their hearts out,” said Harzinski. “We played our hearts out. We just ended up on the wrong side of it today.
“This is not going to define our season. We are going to get back to practice for the next few days and whoever we play in the playoffs we will be ready to play.”
Elensky and Billotte both had three hits in the game, while Rumsky had two.
Elensky got the win in relief of Gearhart, throwing 6 2/3 innings, allowing no runs and no walks and striking out five.
Sunderlin and Hoover each had three hits for the Tide, while Butler and Chris Fegert had two apiece.
Sunderlin took the loss for the Tide.
“This team they have this year is a tribute to (Harzinski) and Ike,” said Lansberry. “As hard as they have worked and played in the summer. They are a darn good team.
“So many times we have played against each other and we know each other so well. I think Curwensville will go far.”
Curwensville fell to 14-5 overall. The Tide await playoff seeding from District 9.
Clearfield improved to 9-11 overall. The Bison also await District 9 seeding.
Curwensville—4
Mullins p-lf-1b 5110, Kunkle lf 3110, Shaffer 1b 1000, Sunderlin 1b-p 5231, N. Fegert cr 0000, Butler ss 4022, Hoover c 4031, Sutika 3b 3000, Rowles rf 4000, Lee 2b 4000, C. Fegert cf 4020. Totals: 37-4-12-4.
Clearfield—5
Elensky ss-p 4131, Barr 2b 5110, Billotte cf 4132, Prestash 1b 2000, Bloom c 3010, Geahart 4111, Troxell rf 1010, Quick ph-rf 1100, Fester 3b 4000, Bumbarger ph 1010, Coudriet lf 0000, Rumsky dh 4021. Totals: 33-5-13-5.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 202 000 000—4 12 0
Clearfield 010 010 201—5 13 1
Errors—Fester. LOB—Curwensville 7, Clearfield 12. DP—Clearfield 1. 2B—Sunderlin 2. Elensky. 3B—Billotte. SAC—Kunkle, Sutika. Elensky. SF—Gearhart. IBB—Prestash 2, Bloom, Billlotte. SB—Mullins, C. Fegert. HBP—Prestash (by Sunderlin). WP—Mullins 3, Sunderlin.
Pitching
Curwensville: Mullins—5 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO. Sunderlin—3 2/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO.
Clearfield: Gearhart—2 1/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO. Elensky—6 2/3 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Elensky (4-3). LP—Sunderlin (2-2).