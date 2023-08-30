HYDE — After finishing 6-15 last season and making the District 9 playoffs, the Clearfield volleyball team hopes to improve on that mark.
To do that, they are going to rely heavily on seven letterwinners from last year.
That includes, seniors Sam Campolong, Olivia Rowles, Addy Ruiz and Anna Twigg, along with juniors Hannah Glunt and Gabby Henry and sophomore Natalie Rowles.
The Lady Bison lost just two seniors from last year’s squad in Alaina Fedder and Morgan Sattesahn.
“I am very excited to watch this group of seniors play this season,” said Clearfield head coach Sandy Bailor. “They will be major contributors on the court this season, they have been working really hard this summer along with pre-season practices and we are counting on all of them to be great leaders on and off the court.
“Our two juniors have been playing varsity since their freshman year, and their game IQ continues to improve along with their skills, the longer they play together, the better they get.”
The team also has a nice sophomore class, as well as two freshmen Bailor hopes to see step up this season.
“With the experience of our seniors and juniors and with the help of our experienced sophomores which consist of Natalie Rowles, Haley Billotte, Raigan Uncles, Aevril Hayward and the experienced freshmen that consists of Sonny Diehl and Ellie McBride we feel we have a solid foundation for this season,” she said. “All these girls played in AAU and worked hard in the off season. We also have girls out for the first time and coming up from junior high that are working hard to learn the game. We have a great group of girls.”
Clearfield will be playing in a new league for the first time as the school made the jump to the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference when it absorbed the Mountain League.
“If Coach (Kelly) Kaskan and I are going to be honest, we have no expectations, we think it’s a good idea for the girls to not have any pre-conceived thoughts or feelings about the league,” Bailor said. “We are going to approach and prepare for each match the same way, play with the attitude that we can compete with any team on our schedule with teamwork, hard work and positivity.”
That attitude is one of the things that the team has been working on in practice, as well continuing to improve in all aspects of the game.
“We were fortunate to have a clinic this summer and attend a team camp at Indiana H.S. that has helped us tremendously,” Bailor said. “We are still working on cleaning up our serve receive and add new offensive tools to our game plan. You never stop working on all aspects of the game.”
The team has continued to work hard in the offseason and postseason and Bailor said she is excited with what she has seen so far.
“Coach Kaskan and I are very pleased with the atmosphere of our practices,” she said. “They are very competitive, upbeat, positive attitudes, working very hard to improve as players and teammates. There is no negativity like in the past, they encourage and support each other.
The team’s goals include improving each time they step out on the court and continuing to move the program forward.
With the implementation of both an elementary and junior high program, as well as an off-season AAU team, Bailor feels the team is moving in the right direction.
She will be assisted this year by Kaskan, as well as Dr. Samantha Morgan, Samantha Lippert, Devon Johnston, Kara Thorp, Shayla Brink, Michelle Rowles, Jenni Larson and Brandon Maines.
Clearfield opens the season this evening against Bishop Guilfoyle for its first LHAC match.
Roster
Seniors
Maikayla Blake, *Sam Campolong, *Olivia Rowles, *Addy Ruiz, *Anna Twigg, Keely Uplinger.
Juniors
*Hannah Glunt, *Gabrielle Henry.
Sophomores
Haley Billotte, Aevril Hayward, Molly Maines, *Natalie Rowles, Makayla Taylor, Raigan Uncles.
Freshmen
Sonny Diehl, Julie Gustafson, Araya Korb, Ellie McBride.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
August
29—Bishop Guilfoyle. 31—at Philipsburg-Osceola.
September
5—Bald Eagle Area. 7—at Tyrone. 11—at Curwensville. 12—Bellwood-Antis. 14—Bishop Carroll. 19—at Bellefonte. 21—Huntingdon. 23—Bellwood-Antis Invitational, 9 a.m. 26—at Central. 28—at Bedford.
October
2—Philipsburg-Osceola. 3—at Penns Valley. 5—at Westmont Hilltop. 10—Somerset. 12—Hollidaysburg. 16—Curwensville. 17—at Bishop Guilfoyle.
All matches begin at 7 p.m. unless noted.