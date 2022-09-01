Clearfield volleyball letterwinners 2022
Buy Now

The Clearfield volleyball team returns eight letterwinners for the 2022 season. In front, from left, are Hannah Glunt, Alaina Fedder, Sam Campolong and Addy Ruiz. In back are Ruby Singleton, Gabby Henry, Anna Twigg and Olivia Rowles.

 Photo by Jaclyn Yingling

HYDE — After winning their first postseason game since 2007, the Clearfield volleyball team is hoping to continue its winning ways.

To do that, they will have to replace several four-year starters, including Progressland second team selection Lauren Ressler and long-time starter Olivia Bender.

Recommended Video

Tags

Trending Food Videos