HYDE — After winning their first postseason game since 2007, the Clearfield volleyball team is hoping to continue its winning ways.
To do that, they will have to replace several four-year starters, including Progressland second team selection Lauren Ressler and long-time starter Olivia Bender.
Clearfield returns eight letterwinners in senior Alaina Fedder, juniors Sam Campolong, Ruby Singleton, Addy Ruiz, Olivia Rowles, Gabby Henry and Anna Twigg and sophomore Hannah Glunt.
“Each year our program grows a little stronger,” said head coach Sandy Bailor. “Last years seniors were no different — Livi, Lauren and Kayla brought experience, commitment, competitiveness and leadership and they will be missed. I feel we have several skilled players ready to step up into those positions these seniors left.”
Both Glunt and Singleton were Progressland second teamers last season and will continue to lead the charge.
Bailor, who along with assistant Kelly Kaskan, have continued to rebuild the program and seem to have found some solid footing with their junior high program.
Still, the team is always working on getting better.
“To be more mentally strong and make fewer errors on the court and for all to be leaders,” said Bailor. “Volleyball is a tough mental game, you can be up by 7 and lose the momentum and then be down 7, the mental part of the game is just as important as the skill part.”
The team has a healthy roster this season with 11 freshmen and sophomores.
“We have five freshmen on our roster that have been working extremely hard in the offseason, playing AAU, coming to summer workouts, and pushing our upper classmen in preseason,” said Bailor. “I believe at anytime during the season they could have a chance to make an impact at the varsity level. I do expect good things from our freshman and sophomores at the JV level.”
While the team has several letterwinners back, Bailor said she never has a set lineup.
“Line up you ask me, my philosophy is no line-up is ever set, players are still competing for a spot at every practice,” she said. “Our varsity roster consists of Sam Campolong, Addy Ruiz, Alaina Fedder, Anna Twigg, Hannah Glunt, Ally Middleton, Gabby Henry, Olivia Rowles Morgan Sattesahn and Ruby Singleton. These girls are fighting every practice for a spot on the court.
“We are very fortunate to have a great group of girls who experienced valuable playing time last season, in which will be a great asset to us this season. These girls battle each other every practice for a spot, it is fun to watch.”
Bailor said she is also impressed with the attitude of the girls.
“We are seeing very positive attitudes, they are working hard in practice, when they make mistakes, they want to keep practicing until they correct their mistakes,” she said. “Our skills are coming along; we just need to be able to translate that into real game time play.”
The team has set several goals this season, but Bailor said they are all attainable.
“Our goals are simple, we want to be able to step on the court every match and play hard and give a 110%,” she said. “We want to keep the program growing and to do better than last season. It has been quiet sometime since Clearfield volleyball has beaten a Mountain League opponent. We are hoping this will be the year, the league is extremely tough, but we feel that our program has improved immensely, and we can achieve that goal. Our main goal is to get to the district playoffs again this season and push for the title.”
Clearfield plays tonight at Bellefonte.
Roster
Seniors
Alaina Fedder, Morgan Sattesahn.
Juniors
Maikayla Blake, Samantha Campolong, Natalie Lumadue, Ally Middleton, Olivia Rowles, Addy Ruiz, Ruby Singleton, Anna Twigg, Haley Wilson.
Sophomores
Caitlyn Albertson, Marlayna Bender, Hannah Glunt, Gabby Henry, Madi McBride, Eve Siegel.
Freshmen
Haley Billotte, Averil Hayward, Molly Maines, Natalie Rowles, Raigan Uncles.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
September
1—at Bellefonte. 7—Moshannon Valley. 8—Bald Eagle Area. 12—Brookville. 13—at Philipsburg-Osceola. 15—at Hollidaysburg. 19—Curwensville. 20—at Huntingdon. 22—at Penns Valley. 24—at Bellwood-Antis Tournament, 8 a.m. 26—at DuBois Central Catholic. 27—Tyrone.
October
3—at Brookville. 4—at Bald Eagle Area. 6—Philipsburg-Osceola. 11—Hollidaysburg. 13—Huntingdon. 18—Penns Valley. 20—at Tyrone. 24—at Curwensville. 25—Bellefonte.
All matches begin at 7 p.m. unless noted.