PHILIPSBURG — The Clearfield girls basketball team had four of its starters in double digits on Tuesday night, downing Philipsburg-Osceola 58-15.
The Lady Mounties had a total of 27 turnovers in the game. That, coupled with a poor shooting percentage, had the clock running in the third quarter.
“We had a sloppy night,” said P-O head coach Brandon Myers. “We didn’t show up focused and ready to go. If we are going to be in any games, especially Mountain League games, you have to be focused.
“That first quarter put us in the hole. It didn’t really help that we couldn’t buy a shot. We got some good looks.”
With all of the miscues and turnovers, Clearfield stayed poised and played its game, leading 20-3 at the end of the first quarter.
Eight of those points came from freshman Mia Helsel, who finished with 14 to lead all scorers on the night.
“We had nice balanced scoring,” said Lady Bison head coach Missy Helsel. “ They came together on offense and defense and I think they felt a little more comfortable in this game working together and it definitely showed.”
Philipsburg-Osceola got its offense going a little bit in the second quarter as Reagan Thorp had two buckets and Camden Potter had one.
But turnovers continued to plague the Lady Mounties, and the Lady Bison converted on most of them, taking a 34-9 lead into the half.
All five Clearfield starters scored in the second quarter, including Alayna Winters, who had four.
“At halftime, we preached that we weren’t worried about the score,” said Myers. “We just wanted them to go out and try and play our kind of basketball and don’t give up. We have work to do, but we are excited to get back to practice tomorrow.”
The third quarter got underway with P-O’s Thorp scoring the first two baskets of the frame.
That would be the last ones for the Lady Mounties, as Clearfield finished on a 16-0 run that set the Mercy Rule clock in motion.
Cayleigh Walker had seven of those points, two coming on putbacks. She finished the game with 13 points and eight rebounds.
Both Riley Ryen and Helsel had threes in the third quarter, while Glunt had a basket and a free throw.
With the clock running, Clearfield brought in some fresh faces, but alternated its starters.
The Lady Bison closed out the game on an 8-2 run to set the final at 58-15.
Glunt led the hosts with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Ryen had 13 points, while Winters had six rebounds and five points.
“They did play with composure,” said Coach Helsel. “That’s just part of growing and growing throughout the season. I think this was a game that they all got better on the offensive and defensive ends and as a team in general.
“We needed that. We are going to have some tough contests up the road in the Mountain League, so I was proud of them tonight for sure.”
Thorp had nine points to lead P-O. She, Potter and Khendyl Sharrer each had five rebounds.
Philipsburg-Osceola dropped to 2-1 overall. The Lady Mounties travel to Bald Eagle Area on Thursday.
Clearfield improved to 3-3 overall.
The Lady Bison host Bald Eagle Area on Dec. 20.
Philipsburg-Osceola—15
Potter 1 0-0 2, Thorp 4 1-2 9, Sharrer 2 0-0 4, Wood 0 0-0 0, Gallaher 0 0-0 0, Malinich 0 0-0 0, Minarchick 0 0-0 0, Warlow 0 0-0 0, Gustkey 0 0-0 0, Hughes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 1-2 15.
Clearfield—58
Glunt 6 1-2 13, Winters 1 2-4 5, Walker 6 0-0 13, Ryen 4 2-2 13, Helsel 5 1-2 14, Jones 0 0-0 0, Hudson 0 0-0 0, Evilsizor 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 6-10 58.
Three-pointers: Ryen 3, Helsel 3, Walker, Winters.
Score by Quarters
P-O 3 6 4 2—15
Clearfield 20 14 16 8—58