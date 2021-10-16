HUNTINGDON — Clearfield took advantage of a couple big plays and four turnovers to roll to a 47-0 Mountain League win over Huntingdon at War Vets Field Friday night.
The win lifts the Bison to 8-0 for the season, while the Bearcats are still looking for a victory and fall to 0-8 for the year.
“We forced some turnovers were able to get points,” said Clearfield coach Tim Janocko. “It was a good team game. Defensive, we batted some balls down and had a couple interceptions. The defense played well in all phases of the game.”
Huntingdon struggled with the opening kickoff of the game, sending the first two tries out of bounds. The third attempt stayed in play, but the Bisons started with great field position at the Bearcat 36.
Six plays later, Jose Alban went up the middle for 20 yards and the first of seven Clearfield touchdowns. Luke Sidorick kicked the PAT with 8:53 left in the first period.
The next time the Bisons got the ball, that started at their own 38 and marched 62 yards in seven plays. Alban again had a big carry, gaining 47 yards to take the ball to the Huntingdon 15.
After a couple run gave Clearfield a first-and-goal at the four, quarterback Oliver Billotte rolled right and tossed a four-yard pass to Mark McGonigal. Sidorick added a second PAT to make it 14-0.
The Bearcats first of two interceptions set up another Clearfield score. Nick Collins picked off an Eric Mykut pass near midfield and returned 29 yards to the Bearcat 20. Four plays later, McGonigal went through a hole on the left side for a four-yard TD. Sidorick made it 21-0 with 6:10 left in the half.
Just 83 seconds later, the Bisons struck again when Billotte found Karson Kline crossing over the middle. They connected and Kline made his way 52 yards for a score with 4:47 left in the opening half.
A minute later, end Hayden Kovalick intercepted a pass off the hands of a Bearcat receiver and returned it 41 yards for the TD. A pass for the two-point conversion failed and Clearfield had a 33-0 lead with 3:36 on the first half clock.
The defense forced a Huntingdon punt and the Bisons got the ball back at their own 42. Billotte helped himself with a 44-yard gain on a third-and-seven run. He threw two completions, the second to Kline for five yard and another score. Sidorick made it 40-0 with 56 seconds left.
A fumble gave Clearfield another possession deep in Huntingdon territory before the break, but after two running plays, allowed the clock to run out.
“Jose (Alban) set the tone for us early in the game,” Janocko praised. “He is one of our top running backs and he had two huge gains for us. McGonigal also did a good job in the first half.”
With the Mercy Clock running the entire second half, things went quickly. Huntingdon got the ball first and went three-and-out. Clearfield ran off 11 plays before giving the ball up at the Bearcat seven with just 1:47 remaining in the third quarter.
On the second play of the fourth quarter, McGonigal scooped up a Bearcat fumble and worked his way for a 23-yard return for the touchdown. Sikorick’s PAT set the final score.
“We got a chance to play some of our younger kids and I way pleased with how they performed,” Janocko concluded.
Alban was Clearfield’s leading rusher with 84 yards. Billotte completed five of nine passes for 66 yards and three TDs. Kline caught three balls for 57 yards and two scores.
The Bison host Bellefonte next Friday.