HYDE — Clearfield and Tyrone entered Friday’s night’s game at the Bison Sports Complex with respective 5-1 records.
In the 73rd meeting of the programs, the Bison and the Golden Eagles played a classic.
The Golden Eagles snapped a nine-game losing streak in the series as sophomore quarterback Ashton Walk passed for two touchdowns and ran for one more to beat the Bison, 21-14, on a cold night.
“It was a good hard-fought game,” Clearfield coach Tim Janocko said. “Tyrone played well. We knew they had a good team. Our kids played hard too. We had a couple opportunities we didn’t capitalize on. We were a short-handed too (missing quarterback Will Domico).
“You never happy with a loss, but I’m happy with how hard our kids played. We still have a chance. We have a lot of season left and get some people back. We still have a chance to share in the MAC title.”
“This is a big win for us,” Tyrone coach John Franco said, “because we beat a really good program. Clearfield is one of the best teams that we’ll see all year, and they’ll go far. Tim Janocko is one of the first-class, best coaches anywhere in the area.”
Tyrone scored on its first series, driving to the Clearfield 9, where Walk, who threw for 197 yards, connected with Kolten Miller on a touchdown pass.
But the Bison answered back in the second quarter when Jacob Samsel, starting in place of Domico, threw a 6-yard TD pass to Brady Collins.
“Jake did a nice job,” Janocko said. “I’m happy with how he played. We had to limit some of the things we could do, which is normal when you’re playing with your backup quarterback.”
Then Carter Freeland raced 64 yards for a touchdown with 6:14 left in the second quarter.
Shortly after the state championship Clearfield softball team was honored at halftime, the Eagles scored on a Walk 3-yard touchdown run at the 10:27 mark.
Walk threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Weaver with 1:59 left in the third quarter.
“I expected that,” Janocko said of Walk’s performance. “He made some nice plays under pressure.”
The Bison couldn’t manage to score again in the fourth as the Tyrone defense shined.
“I’m encouraged by the way we played without some people,” Janocko said. “Give Tyrone a lot of credit. John always does a great job. I knew he would do great job tonight.”Clearfield will return to the Bison Sports Complex next Friday against Bellefonte.