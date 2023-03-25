HYDE — The Clearfield track and field team starts its season Tuesday with 64 athletes on the squad, which includes 15 letterwinners.
The boys team brings back six letterwinners, led by senior Isaac Samsel, a two-time District 9 champion in the javelin and 2022 runner-up in the shot put . He is joined by juniors Eli Fox and Jacob Samsel and sophomores Ty Aveni, Brady Collins and Kai Lynch.
Collins was second to teammate Karson Kline last season in both the 110 and 300 hurdles at districts. Lynch took second in the triple jump and fifth in the long jump, while Jacob Samsel placed fourth in the long jump. Samsel was also fifth in both the 100 and 200 dashes.
“We’ve got some good boys coming back,” Clearfield head coach Myles Caragein said. “We’ve got Brady Collins in both hurdles. He was really good last year. We’ve got Jacob Samsel, who is a good sprinter. Kai Lynch is doing really good with his jumping.
“For distance we have Eli Fox coming back with Ty and then we have Isaac Samsel coming back for throwers. So it’s a good, solid group.”
The Bison also have quite a few new faces among the 32 boys on the roster. Caragein expects some to step right into big roles and others to ease into positions as the season progresses.
“We’ve got a lot of new guys coming out, so we have to try to figure out where each one fits best,” he said. “It’s going to take a little bit of time, so it’s nice to have those guys with experience to kind of cover us in the different events.”
The Lady Bison have a few more returning letterwinners to lead the way, including seniors Danna Bender and Lindsey Kerlin, juniors Jaylee Gill and Alayna Winters and sophomores Marlayna Bender, Dehlia Elbe, Hannah Glunt, Olivia Mitchell and Katie Peacock.
Winters placed in four events last season at districts. She was second in the long jump, third in the 400 dash, fifth in the 800 run and was part of the second-place 4x400 relay, which also returns Bender, who took second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 200 dash.
Elbe recorded a fourth in the pole vault last season, while Kerlin took third in the javelin. Glunt, Mitchell and Peacock made up 3/4 of the third-place 4x100 team.
“Danna Bender is back, and she broke the school record in the 300 hurdles last year,” Caragein said. “We have Alayna Winters, who is always a real tough competitor for us. We have some throwers coming back in Lindsey and Jaylee.”
And like the boys, the Lady Bison have a pile of newcomers among the 32 of them on the roster.
“Haley Custaney is moving up from junior high and she put up some impressive numbers down there,” Caragein said. “We have a whole bunch of new girls coming in, which is nice because we’ve always been short in some events like distance.”
As far as goals, there are some with aspirations of placing in districts and qualifying for states, but Caragein expects everyone on the team to get better as the season goes on.
“We always look for the kids to improve individually,” he said. “From beginning of the season to the end, we want to see improvement. We don’t want to see anybody staying stagnant. We want to see everybody growing.
“As a team we want to strive to win the Mountain League and then hopefully place some people at districts and move some on to states.”
Caragein thinks quite a few of his letterwinners could find themselves competing to be at the top of the podium at the D-9 meet.
“Brady should be a strong favorite in the hurdles. Isaac is back in the jav and he should also be a strong favorite. Kai in jumping. Jacob might have a shot in some of those sprinting events.
“Alayna Winters and Danna Bender are a couple girls to watch. Bender has always been a split second away from making it to states. Hopefully this year is the year for her.”
Clearfield opens the season Tuesday at Bald Eagle Area.
Roster
Boys
Seniors
Evan Davis, Braedon Firanski, Mason Lumadue, Conner McCracken, Bradlee Peters, Mitch Rowles, *Isaac Samsel, Tristen Sidorick, Alex Wriglesworth, Jarrett Zattoni.
Juniors
*Eli Fox, Robert Hooven, Micah Johnson, Dom Margarucci, Isaac Putt, *Jacob Samsel.
Sophomores
*Ty Aveni, *Brady Collins, Nolan Johnston, Karsen Lazauskas, Spencer Luzier, *Kai Lynch, Christian Moore.
Freshmen
Cooper Broad, Kaden Bryan, Maxwell Campolong, Parker Collins, Gavin Coudriet, Kenny Elbe, Nick Flood, James Johnson, Colton Ryan.
Girls
Seniors
*Danna Bender, *Lindsey Kerlin.
Juniors
Maranda Dull, *Jaylee Gill, Venessamegan Griffith, Emily McCracken, Grace Natoli, Grace Owens, Jada Rose, *Alayna Winters.
Sophomores
Caitlyn Alberston, *Marlayna Bender, Alivia Bloom, *Dehlia Elbe, Ellla Emigh, Carrie Fox, *Hannah Glunt, Daisy Knepp, Anna Luzier, *Olivia Mitchell, *Katie Peacock, Tosha Swoope.
Freshmen
Haley Custaney, Brooklyn Drexler, Elia Evilsizor, Abby Green, Ruby Hallman, Abrielle Hodanish, Emma Hoffman, Adrianna Margarucci, Riley Ralston, Elliot Swales.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
March
28—at Bald Eagle Area tri-meet.
April
1—at Altoona Igloo Invitational, 10:30 a.m. 4—at Philipsburg-Osceola tri-meet. 11—Tri meet at Bison Stadium. 18—Huntingdon.
May
2—at Brookville tri-meet. 5—at Altoona Mountain Lion Classic, 1 p.m. 9—at Mountain League Championships (Bellefonte), TBA. 19—at District 9 Championships, TBA.
Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless noted