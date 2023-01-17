PHILIPSBURG — The Clearfield girls basketball team took advantage of 13 Philipsburg-Osceola turnovers in the first quarter of Monday’s game to surge to a 17-6 lead.
The Lady Bison upped the advantage to 33-12 by the half and cruised to a 58-25 victory over the Lady Mounties.
Both teams struggled with turnovers in the first half as they combined for 34 with the Lady Mounties committing 19 of them. But Clearfield was able to make a lot more shots in transition to build the lead.
“We wanted to rebound the ball, get it out and get it down the floor,” Clearfield head coach Missy Helsel said. “We’ve been working on that for a while and the girls did a nice job with that tonight.
“We did have a few turnovers because of that, but I’m happy to say the girls are looking up the floor and they’re seeing their teammates. Maybe we need another dribble, but they’ll figure that out. As long as they’re looking in that direction, it’s a bonus for us.”
All five of Clearfield’s starters scored in the first quarter with Cayleigh Walker netting six. Mia Helsel and Alayna Winters each drilled 3-pointers in the frame.
Walker continued to get chances in the paint as the recipient of fast break passes as she scored eight more in the second quarter to help the Lady Bison outscore P-O 16-6 in the stanza and take a 21-point lead to the half.
Walker scored 14 of her 16 points in the first half and added six rebounds in the game.
“They outhustled us,” P-O head coach Brandon Myers said. “Transition I really think was the difference in the game. We’ve been really happy with how much our defense has been getting better, and we’re starting to get there.
“But we just couldn’t get back tonight, and they cashed in on more opportunities than we had.”
Lady Bison Hannah Glunt took over in the second half as she netted 8 points, including a pair of treys, in the third and added six more points in the fourth to finish with a game-high 21 to go with nine rebounds, four assists and four steals.
“She’s an all-around great player,” Helsel said. “We count on her for rebounds. We count on her for points. We count on her for assists, steals, all of it. Hannah had a big night.
“And we had a pretty balanced scoring night with some of our other players too.”
Mia Helsel and Riley Ryen each scored eight for Clearfield, while Winters added five. Ryen pulled down seven rebounds and had four assists and three steals. Helsel chipped in with three assists and three steals.
P-O played it’s best quarter in the third as it stayed with the Lady Bison bucket-for-bucket most of the frame.
Khendyl Sharrer scored six of her team-high 10 in the period, while Lily Warlow and Emily Gustkey each connected for 3s.
Clearfield led 48-24 after three and scored the first six points of the fourth to start the Mercy Clock.
“Right now we try to separate games into four quarters and go eight minutes at a time,” Myers said. We’re at that point where we ask if we thought we played a good first half and if we didn’t, we want to play a better second half.
“It’s about small victories for us right now. Our girls work just as hard as anybody, and they’re going to get there. We just lost to a better team tonight.”
Sharrer added seven rebounds, two assists and three steals to go with her 10 points.
Guskey scored seven points, while Warlow grabbed six boards.
The Lady Mounties slipped to 3-9 overall and 0-8 in the Mountain League.
Clearfield evened its overall record to 7-7 and league mark to 4-4.
P-O is back in action today, traveling to Moshannon Valley. The Lady Bison host Hollidaysburg on Thursday.
Clearfield—58
Glunt 9 1-2 21, Winters 2 0-0 5, Walker 5 6-8 16, Ryen 3 2-2 8, Helsel 3 0-2 8, Hudson 0 0-0 0, Jones 0 0-0 0, Hodanish 0 0-0 0, Evilsizor 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 9-14 58.
Philipsburg-Osceola—25
Warlow 1 1-2 4, Malinich 1 0-0 2, Gustkey 2 0-0 5, Sharrer 4 2-2 10, Thorp 2 0-0 4, Hughes 0 0-0 0, Gallaher 0 0-0 0, Wood 0 0-0 0, Minarchick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 3-4 25.
Three-pointers: Glunt 2, Winters, Helsel 2. Warlow, Gustkey.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 17 16 15 10—58
P-O 6 6 12 1—25