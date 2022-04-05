HYDE — The Clearfield boys tennis team ran into a formidable foe in St. Marys on Monday afternoon at the Bison Sports Complex.
The Dutch swept all seven matches on the day, with Clearfield taking just two sets from the visitors.
“We took a tough loss today,” said Clearfield head coach Scott Way. “We played well shots just didn’t fall the right way.
“I was able to get lots of playing time for younger guys. It’s been hard to get good practice time with the weather lately.”
Isakk Way took on Ryan Holjencin at number one singles, falling 6-2, 6-1. The duo had some long rallies for points in the match.
At number two singles, Ethan Evilsizor fell to Dawson Krug in his first set, 3-6, but rallied to win the second game 6-1. Krug took the tiebreaker 6-4.
Will Brickley fell to Liem Brem 6-1, 6-3 at the number three singles.
Mason Marshall closed out the singles matches by winning his first set 7-5, before falling 6-2, 6-2 to Luke Anderson.
“Ethan and Mason were able to push there guys to three full sets,” said Coach Way. “The nice thing is it wasn’t really over until both Ethan and Mason finished.”
Braylen Way and Ben Wriglesworth played number three doubles against Brandon Henry and Blake Hoffman, with the Dutch winning 8-4.
The number two doubles pitted Justin Fletcher and Isaac Michael against St. Marys’ Ryan Hojencin and Sean Radokowski. The Dutch won that match 8-1.
The number two doubles match featured Clearfield’s Justin Fletcher and Isaac Michael against Holjencin and Radkowsky, who won 8-1.
Isakk Way and Dylan Greslick teamed up to play the number one doubles match, falling to Liem Brem and Casey Young 8-2.
The good thing is right back at it tomorrow traveling to Huntingdon.”
Clearfield fell to 1-2 overall.
The Bison head to Huntingdon today for a Mountain League matchup.
St. Marys 7, Clearfield 0
Singles
1. Ryan Holjencin, SM, def. Isakk Way, C, 6-2, 6-1.
2. Dawson Krug, SM, def. Ethan Evilsizor, C, 3-6, 6-1 (6-4).
3. Liam Brem, SM, dec. Will Brickley, C, 6-1, 6-3.
4. Luke Anderson, SM, def. Mason Marshall, C, 5-7, 6-2 (6-2).
Doubles
1. Brem-Casey Young, SM, def. I. Way-Dylan Greslick, C, 8-2.
2. Holjencin-Sean Radokowsky, SM, def. Justin Fletcher-Isaac Michael, C, 8-1.
3. Brandon Henry-Blake Hoffman, SM, def. Braylen Way-Ben Wriglesworth, C, 8-4.