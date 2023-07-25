Jim’s Sports Center went 2-2 at the Pennsylvania State VFW 14U Tournament in Lebanon this past weekend, making it to the semifinals before bowing out.
The Area 6 champs upended Lebanon Valley 16-1 and toppled Schuylkill West 6-5 before falling to Mount Union and Hollidaysburg at the Fifth Ward Athletic Club.
On Saturday, Clearfield won a thriller against Schuylkill West in its first game, 6-5 in eight innings.
Jim’s scored three runs in the top of the seventh, then allowed a run in the bottom of the frame that sent it to extras.
Owen Lykens and Jayce Brothers drew back-to-back walks to start the seventh with Clearfield down 4-2, leading Schuylkill West to change pitchers.
JT Strishock welcomed him with a single into left, plating Lykens to make it 4-3.
Connor Peacock then put down a bunt, where Schuylkill tried to come home, but Brothers snuck through to tie the game at 4-4.
A sac fly by Rex Butler plated Strishock to give Jim’s the 5-4 lead.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Schuylkill West tied it back up when Jack Wehry scored on an error to make it 5-5.
In the top of the eighth, Noah Troxell was hit by a pitch. He moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Landon Brady.
Lykens drew a walk, as did Brothers, loading the bases.
Schuylkill got a strikeout, but Connor Peacock drew a bases-loaded walk to force home Troxell to make it 6-5.
Peacock came on in the bottom of the eighth inning, getting a ground out, a strikeout and a lineout to end it.
He also led the team offensively with two RBIs and a single. Strishock had two hits and an RBI, while Butler also had a hit and RBI. Brody Ryen also knocked in a run.
Jim’s Sports Center went up against Mount Union in its second game of the day on Saturday, falling 18-1 in five innings.
Brady had two hits for Clearfield, while Butler had the other.
Ryen took the loss.
Sunday’s Games
On Sunday, Clearfield wasted little time against host Lebanon Valley, toppling them 16-1 in four innings.
Strishock went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, three runs scored and a double.
Ryen added two hits and two RBIs, while Brady had two RBIs and a hit.
Jake Bloom had two hits, scored twice and knocked in a run.
Butler was 3-for-3 with an RBI.
Peacock picked up his second win of the tournament, tossing three innings and allowing an unearned run on one hit and one walk while striking out two.
That win put them in the semifinals against undefeated Hollidaysburg.
Jim’s Sports Center put up a fight early, but a six-run fourth inning by the eventual tournament champs was too much to overcome as they fell 13-4.
Strishock was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, while Peacock had two hits and an RBI.
Brothers took the loss.
Hollidaysburg went on to defeat Mount Union in the title game on Sunday night.
Saturday’s Games
Clearfield—6
Brady lf-p 2000, Lykens rf 2110, Brothers p-cf 2110, Strishock 3b 4121, Peacock ss-p 3112, Butler cf-lf 3111, Ryen 3b 3001, Wills 1b 2000, Bloom 2b 3000, Troxell c 2100. Totals: 26-6-6-5.
Schuylkill West—5
Wehry cf-p 3220, Dylan p-cf 2100, Hasenauer ss 3010, Leshko 1b 3100, Rogers lf 2000, Hatter rf 3010, Hannon 3b 3010, Klinger p 4000, Ryan 2b 4000, Thompson c 3120. Totals: 30-5-7-0.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 020 000 31—6 6 6
Schuylkill 300 010 10—5 7 2
Errors—Brothers 3, Ryen, Brady, Wills. Hannon, Rogers. 2B—Strishock. Thompson. SF—Butler. SB—Strishock, Wills. Thompson, Leshko. CS—Strishock. HBP—Troxell. Wehry.
Pitching
Clearfield: Brothers—3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO. Brady—3 1/3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO. Peacock—1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Schuylkill West: Dylan—6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO. Klinger—1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO. Wehry—1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Peacock. LP—Wehry.
Mount Union—18
Collins cf 3410, Hamman-Briggs 2b-p 4234, Hunsinger p-1b 3200, Hobbs ss 3222, Whitsel 3b-p 4233, Cresswell 1b-3b 5231, Hooper c 4111, Clark lf 1000, Smith lf 1000, Osborne lf 2022, Covert rf 1300. Totals: 31-18-15-13.
Clearfield—1
Brady lf 2020, Lykens rf 2000, Brothers 3b-c 3000, Strishock 3b 2100, Peacock ss 1000, Butler cf 2010, Ryen p-2b 1000, Wills 1b 0000, Bloom 2b-p 2000, Troxell c-2b 1000. Totals: 16-1-3-0.
Score by Innings
Mount Union 341 55—18 15 0
Clearfield 000 10— 1 3 6
Errors—Ryen 2, Brady, Bloom, Peacock, Strishock. 2B—Osborne, Hamman-Briggs 2, Whitsel 3, Hobbs. SB—Covert, Cresswell, Collins. HBP—Hunsinger, Collins.
Pitching
Mount Union: Hunsinger—2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO. Whitsel—2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO. Hamman-Briggs—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Clearfield: Ryen—2 2/3 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 6 BB, 1 SO. Bloom—2 1/3 IP, 9 H, 10 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Hunsinger. LP—Ryen.
Sunday’s Games
Lebanon Valley—1
Englehart ss 2110, Schenk lf 2000, Ortwein 3b 0000, Brown cf 2000, Rivera 2b 2000, Minnich cf-p 2000, Parker 1b-p 1000, Keener c 1000, Dolan p 1000, Andrews rf 1000. Totals: 14-1-1-0.
Clearfield—16
Brady lf-p 4112, Lykens rf 2111, Brothers ss-cf 4111, Strishock 3b 3333, Peacock p-ss 2210, Butler cf-lf 3231, Ryen 3b 3122, Wills 1b 0201, Bloom 2b 2221, Troxell c 3111. Totals: 26-16-15-13.
Score by Innings
Lebanon Valley 100 0— 1 1 2
Clearfield 810 7—16 15 2
Errors—Schenk 2. Troxell, Peacock. 2B—Strishock. SB—Englehart, Keener. Butler. HBP—Lykens 2, Bloom, Wills 2.
Pitching
Lebanon Valley: Dolan—1/3 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. Parker—1/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO. Minnich—2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Clearfield: Peacock—3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO. Brady—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Peacock. LP—Dolan.
Clearfield—4
Brady lf 3100, Lykens rf 4100, Brothers p-ss 3100, Strishock 3b 2022, Peacock ss-p 3021, Butler cf 2000, Ryen 3b 3000, Wills 1b 1100, Bloom 2b 3000, Troxell c 3000. Totals: 27-4-4-3.
Hollidaysburg—13
Muth rf 2110, Layton cf 0300, Staines c 3310, Stultz 3b-p 1002, Cacciotti 1b 2112, Pike ss 1201, Glasgow p-3b 2301, V. Boland 2b 2011, B. Boland eh 3023, Steiner lf 1000, Bennett lf 1000. Totals: 18-13-6-10.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 100 030 0— 4 4 1
Hollidaysburg 202 621 x—13 6 6
Errors—Brothers. V. Boland, Stultz, Pike 3, Staines. SF—Stultz 2, Cacciotti. SB—Glasgow, Pike 3, B. Boland, Muth, Staines, Cacciotti. CS—Stultz.
Pitching
Clearfield: Brothers—2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 9 BB, 3 SO. Peacock—3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 12 BB, 1 SO.
Hollidaysburg: Glasgow—4 2/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO. Stultz—2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Glasgow. LP—Brothers.