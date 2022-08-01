The Clearfield Wise Eyes 15-16U teener league baseball team headed into the state tournament as not only the hosts, but as the Area 6 champs.
Clearfield defeated Philipsburg-Osceola twice to win the area title last week.
Wise Eyes went 3-1 in the state tournament, with just a 7-3 loss to champ Mount Union as their lone blemish.
For their efforts, the team was awarded with the state runner-up trophy and medals.
Clearfield defeated Lebanon Valley 4-1 on Saturday, before falling to Mount Union.
On Sunday, Wise Eyes earned a 1-0 victory over Tyrone, before earning a forfeit win over Philipsburg-Osceola, who did not play in day 2 of the tournament due to a player shortage.
Mount Union went 4-0 to earn the majors title, just two weeks after winning the minor state tournament, which it hosts.
Clearfield was second, while Tyrone finished at 2-2. Both Lebanon Valley and P-O were 1-3.
In Game 1 against Lebanon Valley, Wise Eyes sent Hunter Rumsky to the mound.
He pitched a complete game, allowing just one earned run on six hits and two walks while striking out seven.
Rumsky also knocked in two of Clearfield’s runs in the game.
Lebanon Valley went up 1-0 after the first inning, thanks to a one-out triple and a sac fly.
Clearfield tied things up in the third inning as Cole Bloom led off by reaching on an error. He moved to third on a passed ball before coming home on an RBI single by Rumsky.
Wise Eyes took the lead in the fifth inning, as Kam Kushner doubled, moved to third on an error, then scored on an RBI double by Bloom.
Bloom was plated on another RBI single from Rumsky, giving the hosts a 3-1 advantage.
Clearfield added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth, as Matt Irvin was hit by a pitch, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Craig Mays and came home on a sac fly by Anthony Lopez.
Rumsky allowed a one-out single in the top of the seventh, but got a strike out and a pop up to first to set the final at 4-1.
In game two, Wise Eyes faced off against Mount Union.
Elijah Quick headed to the mound for Clearfield, which was the home team.
Once again, the visitors took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.
Dylan Shawver led off the game with a single before being plated on a single by Ryan Scott.
Clearfield got the run back in the bottom half of the inning, as Bloom reached on an error and moved to third on a wild pitch.
He came home on an RBI groundout by Rumsky to make it 1-1.
The biggest blow came in the top of the third inning. Shawver singled before Blaine Hunsinger hit a homer over the left-field fence to make it 3-1.
A solo homer by Cainen Atherton increased the lead to 4-1.
A Scott single, followed by a homer from Landon Chrisemer, increased it to 6-1 and chased Quick from the game.
Lopez came on in relief and got the next three batters out to end the inning.
Wise Eyes got one of the runs back in the bottom of the third.
Lopez drew a walk before scoring on a Mays single to make it 6-2.
Mount Union added its final run in the top of the fourth inning.
Shawver walked, stole second and came home on a sac fly by Atherton to increase the lead to 7-2.
Clearfield scored its final run in the bottom of the fourth, as Kushner led off with a single, moved to second on a single by Bloom and third on a single by Lopez.
He came sliding home on a wild pitch to make it 7-3.
Neither team was able to score in the final three innings, although Wise Eyes did strand runners on second and third in the bottom of the sixth.
Sunday’s Game
In its lone game on Sunday, Clearfield defeated Tyrone 1-0.
Wise Eyes’ Craig Mays picked up the win, allowing just one hit on one walk. He struck out five batters in seven innings of work.
Clearfield manufactured it’s lone run in the third inning.
Bloom led off with a single, moved to second on an error and third on a wild pitch before coming home on a single by Lopez.
Clearfield last game of the day ended in a forfeit, as Philipsburg-Osceola said it did not have enough players.
Game 1
Lebanon Valley—1
Connelly rf 3000, Guerrero cf 3120, Robb 2b 2001, Polanco p-1b 3020, Keller cr 0000, Lodish 3b 2010, B. Marcom ss 1000, Discullio ph-lf 2000, Kreider lf-ss 2010, N. Marcum 1b 2000, Scheer p 1000, Domenic c 3000. Totals: 24-1-6-1.
Clearfield—4
Bloom c 3211, Lopez ss 1001, Hu. Rumsky p 3032, Domico 2b 3000, Quick rf 2010, H. Bumbarger 1b 3000, Irvin 3b 2110, Mays lf 2010, Kushner cf 2110. Totals: 21-4-8-4.
Score by Innings
Leb Valley 100 000 0—1 6 3
Clearfield 001 021 x—4 8 0
Errors—B. Marcum, Robb, Krieder. LOB—Lebanon Valley 5, Clearfield 8. TP—Lebanon Valley. 2B—Bloom, Kushner. 3B—Guerrero. SAC—Lopez 2, Mays. SF—Robb. Lopez. SB—Keller, Lodish, Kreider. Hu. Rumsky. HBP—Irvin, Kushner.
Pitching
Lebanon Valley: Polanco—4+ IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO. Scheer—2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB,1 SO.
Clearfield: Hu. Rumsky—7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO.
WP—Rumsky. LP—Polanco.
Game 2
Mount Union—7
Shawver 3b-2b-p 3330, Hunsinger c 4122, Atherton ss-p 1112, Scott 1b 4121, L. Chrisemer lf-l-lf 3112, Bilger 2b-lf-2b 3010, Boozel ph-2b 1000, W. Chrisemer cf 4000, McClain p-3b 2000, Bookwalter cr 0000, Weirich rf 3000. Totals: 28-7-10-7.
Clearfield—3
Bloom c 4120, Lopez ss-p 3110, Hu. Rumsky 2b 3011, Quick p-lf 3000, Irvin 3b 4020, Domico rf 3010, Mays lf-ss 4011, H. Bumbarger 1b 3000, Kushner cf 3110. Totals: 30-3-9-2.
Score by Innings
Mount Union 105 100 0—7 10 1
Clearfield 101 100 0—3 9 0
Errors—Shawver. LOB—Mount Union 6, Clearfield 12. 2B—Shawver. HR—Hunsinger (1 on, 3rd), Atherton (solo, 3rd), L. Chrisemer (1 on, 3rd). SF—Atherton. SB—Shawver, L. Chrisemer. Hu. Rumsky. CS—Bilger (by Bloom).
Pitching
Mount Union: McClain—2+ IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO. L. Chrisemer—1+ IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. Shawver—3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Clearfield: Quick—2+ IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO. Lopez—5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO.
WP—L. Chrisemer. LP—Quick.
Sunday’s Game
Clearfield—1
Bloom c 4120, Lopez ss 3011, Hu. Rumsky 2b 1010, Irvin 3b 2010, Kushner cf 2000, Mays p 3000, Quick rf 3000, H. Bumbarger 1b 3000, Domico lf 3010. Totals: 24-1-6-1.
Tyrone—0
Miller cf-lf 3000, Kusterbohm ss 3000, Oakes c 3010, B. McClure 2b 3000, Woomer 1b 2000, C. McClure eh 2000, Buck 3b 2000, Ewing p 1000, Seager p 1000, Lehner rf 2000, Parsons lf 1000, Coleman cf 0000. Totals: 24-0-1-0.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 001 000 0—1 6 1
Tyrone 000 000 0—0 1 0
Errors—Lopez. LOB—Clearfield 7, Tyrone 2. 2B—Hu. Rumsky. SAC—Kushner. HBP—Hu. Rumsky.
Pitching
Tyrone: Not available.
Clearfield: Mays—7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1BB, 5 SO.
WP—Mays. LP—Ewing.