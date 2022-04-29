DuBOIS — The Clearfield Bison baseball team trailed the home DuBois Beavers 5-1 at Showers Field on Thursday. But the Bison would score two in the top of the fifth and three more in the top of the sixth to complete a comeback, 6-5, win.
“It was just a game we needed to win with the way our season has been going,” Clearfield head coach Sid Lansberry said. “We’ve been in a losing streak of close games. Down 5-1, I thought the key was the next inning where we bounced right back and got a couple runs. Because that type of game looked like it was going in the other direction momentum-wise. That turned the momentum around.”
“The scoreboard does not reflect how we played,” DuBois head coach Dan Bowman said. “The boys are progressively making strides day-to-day with their energy and their play. Now we’re at the point in the season where things haven’t worked out so we’re giving guys shots to get their opportunities. That’s exactly what we’re doing.”
Clearfield took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second with a Kyle Elensky RBI single, as Elensky also started on the mound for the Bison.
That 1-0 score held until the bottom of the fourth as DuBois pitcher Austin Mitchell held the Bison in check after the second-inning run.
“Austin Mitchell threw a phenomenal game,” Bowman said. “Kyle Elensky was spotting up early and kept us off-balance but I’m super proud of Austin. He’s come in and he’s taken a big leadership role on the mound from not having too many pitching opportunities.”
The Beavers tied things up at 1-1 as Kaden Clark hit an RBI single to left. A couple batters later, Clearfield went to Ryan Gearhart on the mound with the bases loaded, but Gavin Kaschalk drew a walk to make it 2-1 Beavers.
With the bases still loaded with two outs, Brycen Dinkfelt hit a single to right, driving in two more runs for a 4-1 lead. With Kaschalk now at third, a Gearhart wild pitch allowed him to make it home as the Beavers went up 5-1.
Clearfield — which had two hits in the first four innings — finally got the offense going as Morgan Billotte beat out an infield single. Blake Prestash then had a double off of the left field wall that brought home Billotte to cut the deficit to 5-2.
The Bison tacked on one more run in the top of the fifth has Gearhart drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 5-3. But Mitchell was able to strike out Mike Fester and Tycen Roy then came on in relieve and struck out Elijah Quick to get out of the inning.
DuBois couldn’t get its offense going to answer, nor could they for the remainder of the contest as they had just one hit in the final three innings. Clearfield then cut the lead to 5-4 in the top of the sixth as Cole Bloom had an RBI single to right after DuBois intentionally walked Prestash to get to Bloom.
“We walked a couple guys that had some base hits,” Bowman said. “I walked the four hitter to get to a guy and he gets a hit — that’s baseball. Sometimes as a coach and especially as a young coach, you make those decisions and you have to stick with them. I take responsibility for the big inning that put us behind — it’s as simple as that.”
Ty Troxell then hit into a fielder’s choice to tie things up. One batter later, Gearhart helped out his own cause and hit a single to center, plating Prestash for what would end up being the game-winning run.
“We got a key hit by Blake, a lot of clutch hits today and some good defensive plays — Kyle made a couple nice plays,” Lansberry said. “Gearhart came in and did a good job pitching. He gets the win on the mound in relief and he gets the game-winning hit. We made some mistakes — a couple of things on the bases that we shouldn’t have done. But overall, I’m pleased.”
Gearhart allowed two walks in the bottom of the sixth but DuBois couldn’t get anything going. Brycen Dinkfelt then took the mound for the Beavers in the seventh and shut down the Bison 9-1-2 hitters.
Gearhart then helped seal the win to end Clearfield’s four-game losing streak, retiring the DuBois 2-3-4 hitters to escape with the 6-5 win.
Elensky and Bloom had two hits for the Bison while Gearhart had two RBIs. Clark and Ell had two hits each for the Beavers while Dinkfelt had two RBIs.
Clearfield (4-6) goes back out on the diamond on Tuesday as they host Tyrone in a doubleheader.
“Hopefully this is a turnaround because we had lost four in a row,” Lansberry said. “I said to them that hopefully this is our turnaround game. That’s why it was so important to get it going. Hopefully the momentum will go the other way now so we’ll see.”
DuBois (4-6) dropped its fifth straight with the loss. The Beavers will try and get back on track today as they host Moniteau.
“I’ve got a bunch of dogs,” Bowman said. “It just depends on whether we’re going to go after the food today or not.”
Clearfield—6
Kyle Elensky p-ss 5121, Nolan Barr 2b 4200, Morgan Billotte cf 3010, Blake Prestash 1b 3211, Cole Bloom c 4021, Ty Troxell lf 3001, Ryan Gearhart ss-p 3012, Mike Fester 3b 2100, Isaac Durandetta ph 1000, Elijah Quick rf 3000. Totals: 31-6-7-6.
DuBois—5
Brycen Dinkfelt ss-p 3012, Colby Estrada cf 4000, Al Pasternak 1b-3b 4100, Jordan Ell lf 4120, Kaden Clark rf 3121, Austin Mitchell p 2000, Tycen Roy p 0000, Tyler Chamberlin 1b 1000, Aaron Andrulonis 2b 2110, Damon Stewart 2b 0000, Gavin Kaschalk 3b-ss 1111, Billy Gray c 3010, Davey Aughenbaugh cr 0000. Totals: 27-5-8-4.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 010 023 0—6
DuBois 000 500 0—5
Errors: Clearfield 1 (Fester), DuBois 4 (Kaschalk 2, Andrulonis 2). LOB: Clearfield 11, DuBois 5. 2B: Prestash. SAC: Billotte. HBP: Fester (by Mitchell). SB: Elensky 2, Quick; Ell. PK: Ell (by Elensky), Clark (by Gearhart).
Pitching
Clearfield: Kyle Elensky-3 1/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Ryan Gearhart-3 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
DuBois: Austin Mitchell-4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB; Tycen Roy-1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Brycen Dinkfelt-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Gearhart. Losing pitcher: Roy.