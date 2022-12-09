HYDE — After 33 years under the tutelage of legendary head coach Jackie Morrison, the Clearfield swimming and diving program is under the direction of a new leader.
But while the program may have a different face at the helm, new head coach Jon Mikesell is certainly not new to the team, the school or the sport.
Mikesell has served as Morrison’s assistant for about the last decade and also spent plenty of time before that with the Clearfield YMCA Sharks and the community pool league, basically out of necessity so his kids Claire, Paige and Luke, who all went on to stellar high school and collegiate careers, had a coach.
“They didn’t have coaches, so I kind of ponied up,” Mikesell said. “I coached all the different sports. I started in football when I first came. I coached track under Chris Rowles. I’ve been in the system for 25-plus years coaching something.”
The familiarity has made the transition seemless as Jon takes over as head coach and Claire steps into the assistant role.
“The kids know who I am,” Mikesell said. “They know Claire. They kind of watched her in college. Jackie always spoke highly of (Claire, Paige and Luke). They’ve all come in and done clinics over Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks, and they still do. Paige and Luke will probably be in this year.
“The kids are familiar with our staff. Nick (Walker) is back. He’s super. I can’t ask for better assistants.”
Mikesell does have some big shoes to fill as Morrison never had a losing season in her tenure as both boys and girls teams had 33 consecutive winning seasons under her. Clearfield won 51 District 9 team titles and 20 Mountain League championships with Morrison at the helm ... the girls are currently on an 11-year Mountain League streak and the boys have won nine in a row.
“You don’t follow Coach Mo,” Mikesell said. “I don’t think there are many high school or college coaches that could follow Coach Mo. What I’ve learned over the 10 years of being with her is her love and passion of the sport is unbelievable. She totally absorbed her whole life in the pool. She’s one of a kind. I can honestly say she can coach on any college team and be very successful. So you don’t really follow her. You start over.”
Although many of the things Morrison had in place really won’t change.
“The discipline and structure of the program and the expectations ... nothing has changed,” Mikesell said. “However Claire kind of wanted to make her own mark and change some of the practice routines, so the kids are going to have to adjust, and they are. They’re coming along.”
Mikesell is blessed with 19 returning letterwinners with 12 of them on the girls side.
The Lady Bison are loaded with senior letterwinners in Danna Bender, Sarah Cutler, Emma Quick, Beth Struble, Cheryl Thomas and Jaylin Wood and also welcome back juniors Danielle Cline, Cadence Day and Lexie Miller and sophomores Marlena Bender, Dehlia Elbe and Madi McBride.
Bender, Cline, Elbe, Quick, Struble and Wood all competed at PIAAs last season.
“You’re always excited when you have a big senior class that’s dedicated, and thats what I have,” Mikesell said. “They’re just good students in general and I’m pretty excited. We’re fortunate to have them.”
The Lady Bison also have senior Chloe Rowles, junior Natalie Lumadue, sophomores Daisy Knepp, Kelsey Mitchell and Katie Peacock and freshmen Lilly Merrow and Skylar Wallace ready to jump in and contribute.
“Everyone is dedicated across the board,” Mikesell said. “The newcomers are all very willing to swim different events for the benefit of the team.”
The boys team is low on numbers and has no seniors. but the returning letterwinners in juniors Keegan MacDonald, Derrick Mikesell and Nick Vaow and sophomores Connor Morgan, Sam Rish, Lucas Scott and Colten Walker give the Bison plenty to be excited about.
MacDonald, Mikesell, Morgan and Vaow are returning PIAA qualifers.
“The boys team is a little small this year, but they’re very passionate,” Mikesell said. “They’re dedicated, and I am very excited to start the season with them.”
MacDonald, a two-time D-9 diving champ, will also be lending a hand in swimming events this season.
“Keegan is kind of anchoring the team,” Mikesell said. “He’s going to do very well at diving, but because we’re small he’s stepping up and swimming in events. He’ll be in four events Friday at Huntingdon. The boys are very excited to have Keegan. He’s going to be able to step in and do well in the swimming events.”
Also looking to make an impact is junior Isaac Putt.
“Isaac swam during the YMCA years and kind of got away from it. But he’s back and he’ll be a great addition,” Mikesell said.
Sophomore Gavin Taylor and freshmen Kaden Bryan, Gavin Coudriet and Landyn Rankin round out the boys roster.
As for goals for the Bison, who have racked up 10 straight D-9 boys team titles and seven consecutive girls championships, it’s pretty much business as usual.
“The expectations are there,” Mikesell said. “We have some kids coming up next year. We’re moving into the Laurel Highlands, a bigger stronger league. But our expectations don’t change.
“This year we want to win the Mountain League, and we want to win the D-9 team title and the kids are bound and determined to do it. As coaches we’re going to make sure they are prepared and ready.”
Clearfield begins the season today at Huntingdon.
Roster
Girls
Seniors
*Danna Bender, *Sarah Cutler, *Emma Quick, Chloe Rowles, *Beth Struble, *Cheryl Thomas, *Jaylin Wood.
Juniors
*Danielle Cline, *Cadence Day, Natalie Lumadue, *Lexie Miller.
Sophomores
*Marlena Bender, *Dehlia Elbe, Daisy Knepp, *Madi McBride, Kelsey Mitchell, Katie Peacock.
Freshmen
Lilly Merrow, Skylar Wallace.
Boys
Juniors
*Keegan MacDonald, *Derrick Mikesell, Issac Putt, *Nick Vaow.
Sophomores
*Connor Morgan, *Sam Rish, *Lucas Scott, Gavin Taylor, *Colten Walker.
Freshmen
Kaden Bryan, Gavin Coudriet, Landyn Rankin.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
December
9—at Huntingdon. 14—at Tyrone. 16—Brookville.
January
4—Dual Meet. 6—DuBois. 14—Artic Swim Meet, TBA. 23—St. Marys. 27—at Bradford.
February
2—Hollidaysburg. 6—at DuBois. 9—at Brookville. 11—at Mark Hess Invitational (IUP), 7 a.m. 14—at St. Marys. 17—Bradford.
Meets begin at 6 p.m. unless noted