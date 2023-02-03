HYDE — The Clearfield swimming team tuned up for a big upcoming week in the pool by handling visiting Hollidaysburg Thursday at Robert L. Shearer Natatorium.
The boys won by a 116-42 spread, while the Lady Bison took care of business by a 109-60 decision.
“We had a good night from everyone on both the girls and boys team,” Clearfield head coach Jon Mikesell said. “It’s that time of the year when they get sore and tired from the practices, and I think they pushed through that wall tonight.
“Several of them were very close to their best times, so heading into districts at the end of the month I feel we will be ready to perform.”
Derrick Mikesell, Connor Morgan and Nick Vaow led the boys team, each winning a pair of individual events and all three swimming on two victorious relays.
Mikesell won the 50 free and 100 breast, Morgan took the 200 IM and 100 fly and Vaow touched first in the 200 free and 100 free.
Vaow easily won his events, swimming the 200 free in 1:57.59, which was almost 13 seconds faster than second-place. His time of 50.85 in the 100 free was a little under six seconds quicker than the runner-up.
Morgan was also left his competition far behind as he took the 200 IM (2:18.85) by 21 seconds and the 100 fly (58.93) by seven seconds.
Mikesell led a 1-2-3 finish by the Bison in the 50 free, hitting the wall first in 23.23, followed by Rankin and Putt. Mikesell (1:08.18) and Rankin also finished first and second in the 100 breast.
The trio teamed with Landyn Rankin in a dominating 400 free relay that saw then lap second-place Hollidaysburg and win by 42 seconds.
Vaow and Morgan were joined by Colten Walker and Isaac Putt on the winning 200 medley relay, while Mikesell teamed with Rankin, Putt and Keenan MacDonald in the victorious 200 free relay.
Lucas Scott (500 free) and Sam Rish (100 back) also won events as the Bison swept all 11 events in the boys meet. Scott hit a PR in the event. Rish placed second in the 500.
On the girls side, Danna Bender, Danielle Cline and Jaylin Wood were all on two winning relays and each won an individual event.
The trio were joined by Madi McBride in the winning 200 relay, while Beth Struble was the fourth person on the victorious 400 free relay.
The 200 free relay won in a time of 1:50.01, while the Lady Bison also finished second in the events, thanks to the foursome of Lexie Miller, Daisy Knepp, Skylar Wallace and Marlayna Bender, who beat Hollidaysburg’s top team to the wall by almost three seconds.
Danna Bender also won the 200 free, touching just a little over a second before teammate Struble.
Cline won the 100 free in an exciting three-way sprint to the finish with second-place Danna Bender and third-place Wood. Cline out-touched Bender by .74 seconds.
Wood scored the victory in the 50 free in a time of 27.39.
Struble and Marlayna Bender also had individual wins. Struble won the 500 free in 6:14.45, touching 20 seconds faster than Hollidaysburg’s Kiri Dougherty.
Marlayna Bender won the 100 fly over teammate Miller in a time of 1:10.45. Miller also picked up a runner-up finish in the 200 IM, which was won by Hollidaysburg’s Kara Neeley, who also placed first in the 100 back.
The Lady Bison won seven of the 11 events. Hollidaysburg opened the meet with a victory in the 200 medley relay. The Lady Tigers also got a victory from Kelsey Lenhart in the 100 breast. She held off Marlayna Bender by .43 seconds.
Clearfield is back in action Monday at DuBois before hitting the road again later in the week to go to Brookville.
“Those are always exciting to watch and usually come down to one event that will determine who comes out on top,” Mikesell said.
Boys
Clearfield 116, Hollidaysburg 42
200 Medley Relay: 1. Clearfield (Nick Vaow, Colten Walker, Connor Morgan, Isaac Putt), 1:54.18. 200 Free: 1. Vaow, C, 1:57.59. 2. Maxwell Barroner, H. 3. Lucas Scott, C. 200 IM: 1. Morgan, C, 2:18.85. 2. Walker, C. 3. Gavin Coudriet, C. 50 Free: 1. Derrick Mikesell, C, 23.23. 2. Landyn Rankin, C. 3. Putt, C. 100 Fly: 1. Morgan, C, 58.93. 2. Christopher Shilaos, H. 3. Keegan MacDonald, C. 100 Free: 1. Vaow, C, 50.85. 2. Barroner, C. 3. Putt, C. 500 Free: 1. Scott, C, 6:08.80. 2. Sam Rish, C. 3. Andrew Greesey, H. 200 Free Relay: 1. Clearfield (Rankin, Putt, MacDonald, Mikesell), 1:41.43. 100 Back: 1. Rish, C, 1:11.79. 2. Matthew Bushell. 3. Kaden Bryan. 100 Breast: 1. Mikesell, C, 1:08.18. 2. Rankin, C. 3. Shilaos, H. 400 Free Relay: 1. Clearfield (Vaow, Morgan, Rankin, Mikesell), 3:34.02.
Girls
Clearfield 109, Hollidaysburg 60
200 Medley Relay: 1. Clearfield (Kara Neeley, Kelsey Lenhart, Arya Dahal, Kiri Dougherty), 2:07.81. 200 Free: 1. Danna Bender, C, 2:14.38. 2. Beth Struble, C. 3. Dougherty, H. 200 IM: 1. Neeley, H, 2:33.17. 2. Lexie Miller, C. 3. Lenhart, H. 50 Free: 1. Jaylin Wood, C, 27.39. 2. Madi McBride, C. 3. Ryann Pope, H. 100 Fly: 1. Marlayna Bender, C, 1:10.45. 2. Miller, C. 3. Dahal, H. 100 Free: 1. Danielle Cline, C, 58.48. 2. D. Bender, C. 3. Wood, C. 500 Free: 1. Struble, C, 6:14.45. 2. Dougherty, H. 3. Cadence Day, C. 200 Free Relay: 1. Clearfield (D. Bender, Wood, McBride, Cline), 1:50.01. 100 Back: 1. Neeley, H, 1:08.02. 2. Cline, C. 3. Emma Quick, C. 100 Breast: 1. Lenhart, H, 1:21.86. 2. M. Bender, C. 3. Cheryl Thomas, C. 400 Free Relay: 1. Clearfield (Bender, Wood, Struble, Cline), 4:08.35.