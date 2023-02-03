Weather Alert

...A BADN OF SNOW SHOWERS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF NORTHERN CENTRE AND CLEARFIELD COUNTIES... HAZARDS...A band of snow showers accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1141 AM EST, a band of snow showers was along a line extending from 16 miles east of Clearfield to near DuBois and moving southeast at 40 MPH. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Dubois and Snow Shoe exits, specifically near mile marker 97, and from mile markers 114 to 137. This includes the following highways... Route 119 from near Sykesville to south of DuBois. Route 219 from west of Mahaffey to DuBois. Route 322 from the Jefferson county line to Philipsburg. SAFETY INFO... Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. &&