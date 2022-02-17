HYDE — The Clearfield swimming and diving team swept visiting St. Marys Tuesday evening at Robert L. Shearer Natatorium with its nine seniors leading the way on Senior Recognition Night.
Seniors Hunter Cline, Shane Coudriet, Damon Haney Woodling, Leif Hoffman, Sam Muir, Tyler Olson, Hannah Salvatore Trinidad, Nick Unch and Riley Vaow made their presence felt early and often as the boys won 138-29 and the girls posted a 106-79 victory.
“We have nine amazing seniors, each who contribute to the team in many ways,” Clearfield head coach Jackie Morrison said. “Hunter, Leif, Hannah, and Riley are our team captains and their leadership this season has been stellar. They keep everyone focused and on task. It’s like having four more assistant coaches. They are just natural leaders by actions and words. And Tyler is right there with them, keeping everyone in line and in check.
“Damon, Sam, Shane, and Nick are also great kids who have contributed as well. We were blessed this season with a great group of seniors.”
Cline (200 free, 500 free), Hoffman (200 IM, 100 back) and Olson (50 free, 100 fly) each had two individual wins for the boys with Unch adding a victory in diving.
The trio of Cline, Hoffman and Olson combined with classmate Hany Woodling to win the 200 medley relay.
Coudriet also got into the act as he swaw on two winning relays. He was joined by Hoffman, Derrick Mikesell and Connor Morgan in the 200 free relay and teamed with Lucas Scott, Robert Hooven and Nathaniel Stewart to take the 400 free relay.
Mikesell (100 breast) and Nick Vaow (100 free) rounded out the winners for the boys team, which swept the events.
Underclassmen Sam Rish and Colten Walker also had strong swims.
“Sam Rish had some fantastic races this evening,” Morrison said. “He dropped close to a minute on the 500 and also swam a career-best in the 100 back. And Colten Walker is starting to make some noise as well. He is improving in practice everyday and he is racing very well.”
On the girls side, sophomore Danielle Cline led the way with wins in the 50 free and 100 fly. She was also on the winning 400 free relay team along with Beth Struble, Jaylin Wood and Emma Quick.
Struble (200 free), Quick (100 back) Vaow (500 free) and Dehlia Elbe (diving) also picked up crucial wins for the Lady Bison, who won seven of the 12 events and had enough depth throughout to hold off the Lady Dutch.
“Our freestyle sprinting keeps improving daily and that’s going to be key heading into districts, especially with relays,” Morrison said. “Emma Quick is another kid who just does her job each and every meet. She has been a steady performer in the backstroke all season long and is doing very well in freestyle events, too.
“St. Marys girls team is a younger team but they have a lot of experience in age-group swimming, so they are always a tough team to swim. “They have some depth as well. So we knew our girls had to bring their A game to win it.”
Marlayna Bender had a key swim in the 200 IM, taking third, while Salvatore Trinidad’s performance in the 100 fly stood out to Morrison.
“Marlayna Bender had a nice performance in the IM tonight,” she said. “She’s been working on some stroke mechanics in practice and that seems to have made a difference in her racing.
“Hannah also had a great 100 fly race and took a second or more off of her career best.”
The Lady Bison improved to 8-3-1 on the season. The boys remain unbeaten at 12-0.
Clearfield closes its regular season Friday at Bradford before turning its attention to the District 9 meet.
“There is one more dual meet left and we will use that meet to make final decisions for our district lineup,” Morrison said.
Boys
Clearfield 138, St. Marys 29
200 Medley Relay: 1. Clearfield (Leif Hoffman, Hunter Cline, Tyler Olson, Damon Haney Woodling), 1:49.47. 200 Free: 1. Cline, C, 1:57.16. 2. Connor Morgan, C. 3. Jason McAnany, SM. 200 IM: 1. Hoffman, C, 2:04.89. 2. Nick Vaow, C. 3. Colten Walker, C. 50 Free: 1. Olson, C, 24.72. 2. Haney Woodling, C. 3. Dawson Krug, SM. Diving: Nick Unch, C, 204.50 100 Fly: 1. Olson, C, 1:02.11. 2. James Pistner, SM. 3. Haney Woodling, C. 100 Free: 1. Vaow, C, 51.38. 2. Derrick Mikesell, C. 3. Krug, SM. 500 Free: 1. Cline, C, 5:36.79. 2. Lucas Scott, C. 3. Sam Rish, C. 200 Free Relay: 1. Clearfield (Mikesell, Shane Coudriet, Morgan, Hoffman), 1:36.51. 100 Back: 1. Hoffman, C, 55.65. 2. McAnany, SM. 3. Rish, C. 100 Breast: 1. Mikesell, C, 1:09.44. 2. Morgan, C. 3. Pistner, SM. 400 Free Relay: 1. Clearfield (Scott, Coudriet, Robert Hooven, Nathaniel Stewart), 4:42.24.
Girls
Clearfield 106, St. Marys 79
200 Medley Relay: 1. St. Marys (Allison Geci, Gabby Pistner, Sophia Condon, Tami Geci), 2:03.09. 200 Free: 1. Beth Struble, C, 2:12.54. 2. Emma Quick, C. 3. Danna Bender, C. 200 IM: 1. Sarah Krise, SM, 2:29.69. 2. Riley Vaow, C. 3. Marlayna Bender, C. 50 Free: 1. Danielle Cline, C, 27.14. 2. T. Geci, SM. 3. Jaylin Wood, C. Diving: 1. Dehlia Elbe, C, 185.95. 2. Lauren Mosier, SM. 3. Sarah Cutler, C. 100 Fly: 1. Cline, C, 1:07.00. 2. A. Geci, SM. 3. Mya Klaiber, SM. 100 Free: 1. Krise, SM, 58.90. 2. Struble, C. 3. Wood, C. 500 Free: 1. Vaow, C, 5:57.87. 2. M. Bender, C. 3. Katie Petrosky, SM. 200 Free Relay: 1. St. Marys (Pistner, Krise, T. Geci, A. Geci), 1:47.88. 100 Back: 1. Quick, C, 1:11.83. 2. Lexie Miller, C. 3. Mosier, SM. 100 Breast: 1. Pistner, SM, 1:16.31. 2. Hannah Salvatore Trinidad, C. 3. D. Bender, C. 400 Free Relay: 1. Clearfield (Struble, Wood, Quick, Cline), 4:00.20.