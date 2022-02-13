HYDE — The Clearfield swimming and diving team swept visiting DuBois Dec. 7 at Robert L. Shearer Natatorium.
The boys earned a 116-58 decision, while the Lady Bison recorded a 96-84 victory.
"DuBois versus Clearfield meets are always so much fun and very competitive," Clearfield head coach Jackie Morrison said. "I was very proud of the girls racing hard in every single event. We have been working so hard on important details in practice that will make us a faster team and tonight the ladies executed those skills and it’s paying off. The girls are gaining confidence at every meet. I’ve been saying all year long, they are fighters and it took a team effort tonight to secure a victory. DuBois boys have some good swimmers too, and they fought us hard in every single race."
The girls avenged a 94-86 loss to the Lady Beavers in early January.
Clearfield won five of the 12 events and garnered a lot of Top 5 finishes.
The team of Riley Vaow, Hannah Salvatore Trinidad, Danielle Cline and Beth Struble won the 200 medley relay.
Vaow (200 IM) and Salvatore Trinidad (100 breast) also won individual events, as did Jaylin Wood (100 fly) and Dehlia Elbe (diving).
"Lots of credit to lots of girls tonight," Morrison said. "All of our relay swimmers, and I do mean all of them, did an outstanding job for their team. Danielle had the task of swimming the fastest free sprinter in D-9 tonight and she did well. (DuBois') Sidney Beers is a tough competitor.
"Riley was as dependable as ever in her events and Beth swam a beautiful 500 race this evening. She swam it perfectly. Our flyers (Wood, Marlayna Bender and Salvatore Trinidad) were key to winning the meet. We needed lots of points there and those girls swept the event. That was crucial. Hannah, Danna (Bender), and Cheryl (Thomas) secured the meet in the breaststroke."
The boys won every event.
Leif Hoffman (200 IM, 100 back), Derrick Mikesell (50 free, 100 breast) and Nick Vaow (200 free, 100 free) were all double winners.
Hunter Cline (500 free), Connor Morgan (100 fly) and Nick Unch (diving) rounded out the winners.
Hoffman, Cline, Morgan and Tyler Olson won the 200 medley relay. Cline and Morgan joined Mikesell and Vaow to take the 200 free relay. Vaow, Olson, Mikesell and Hoffman teamed to win the 400 free relay.
"On the boys side, some very strong swims as well," Morrison said. "Nick Vaow just keeps on improving and swam very well in the 200 and 100 frees. Leif swam two strong races as well. He is just so reliable. You know he is always going to give you his best effort each and every race.
"And Hunter Cline deserves loads of credit as well. He swims all over the lineup meet after meet. He never ever complains about his events and he always gives the team his best. The proverbial “team-comes-first” mentality. That’s Hunter. He has become one of the best captains that I’ve ever had. He is just a great kid."
The boys remained unbeaten at 10-0, while the girls improved to 7-2-1.
"I’m just so happy for the ladies squad because they have worked very hard this season and they are starting to reap some rewards already from that work," Morrison said. "But we are going to stay focused on districts because that is the most important competition for us. Everything we do is for districts."
Boys
Clearfield 116, DuBois 58
200 Medley Relay: 1. Clearfield (Leif Hoffman, Hunter Cline, Connor Morgan, Tyler Olson), 1:48.49. 200 Free: 1. Nick Vaow, C, 1:53.30. 2. Joda Fenstermacher, D. 3. Mitchell Drahushak, D. 200 IM: 1. Hoffman, C, 2:03.26. 2. Morgan, C. 3. Christian Roemer, D. 50 Free: 1. Derrick Mikesell, C, 23.10. 2. Jaedon Yarus, D. 3. Olson, C. Diving: 1. Nick Unch, C, 213.95. 100 Fly: 1. Morgan, C, 58.90. 2. Kolton Gwizdala, D. 3. Damon Haney Woodling, C. 100 Free: 1. Vaow, C, 51.97. 2. Olson, C. 3. Yarus, D. 500 Free: 1.Cline, 5:25.02. 2. Connor McAllister, D. 3. Lucas Scott, C. 200 Free Relay: 1. Clearfield (Mikesell, Morgan, Cline, Vaow), 1:35.30. 100 Back: 1. Hoffman, C, 56.10. 2. Fenstermacher, D. 3. Drahushak, D. 100 Breast: 1. Mikesell, C, 1:09.72. 2. Cline, C. 3. Roemer, D. 400 Free Relay: 1. Clearfield (Vaow, Olson, Mikesell, Hoffman), 3:37.99.
Girls
Clearfield 96, DuBois 84
200 Medley Relay: 1. Clearfield (Riley Vaow, Hannah Salvatore Trinidad, Danielle Cline, Beth Struble), 2:05.94. 200 Free: 1. Abby Dressler, D, 2:06.07. 2. Struble, C. 3. Dru Javens, D. 200 IM: 1. Vaow, C, 2:33.02. 2. Olivia Dressler, D. 3. Emma Frano, D. 50 Free: 1. Sidney Beers, D, 25.75. 2. Cline, C. 3. A. Frano, D. Diving: Dehlia Elbe, C, 161.50. 2. Sarah Cutler, C. 100 Fly: 1. Jaylin Wood, C, 1:12.14. 2. Marlayna Bender, C. 3. Salvatore Trinidad, C. 100 Free: 1. Beers, D, 57.17. 2. Cline, C. 3. A. Frano. D. 500 Free: 1. A. Dressler, D, 5:44.02. 2. Struble, C. 3. Vaow, C. 200 Free Relay: 1. DuBois (Beers, Javens, O. Dressler, A. Dressler), 1:48.68. 100 Back: 1. Delaney Lingenfelter, D, 1:10.83. 2. Emma Quick, C. 3. Nicole Wells, D. 100 Breast: 1. Salvatore Trinidad, C, 1:20.01. 2. Danna Bender, C. 3. O. Dressler, D. 400 Free Relay: 1. DuBois (Beers, Frano, Javens, A. Dressler), 3:58.48.