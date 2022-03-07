HYDE — The Clearfield boys and girls swimming and diving teams continued their current winning streaks at the District 9 Championships, each earning team titles over Brookville.
The Bison boys outdistanced the Raiders 330-256 for their 10th straight District 9 title, while the Lady Bison trimmed the Lady Raiders 318-300 for their fifth consecutive district championship.
“I’m just so darn proud of both teams,” Clearfield head coach Jackie Morrison said. “It’s never easy recruiting great student-athletes for swimming and diving. It’s always been a challenge. But these kids came out for a sport they knew nothing about with no experience, and by the end of the season looked like seasoned, competitive swimmers and divers who have done this their entire lives.
“I’m just so darn proud of every single one of them, from state qualifiers all the way to those who scored one point and achieved a career-best time or dive. The boys just won their 10th District 9 title in a row and the girls earned their fifth in a row. We never take it for granted, and it’s never an easy journey. Swimming is grueling and I respect and admire each and every one of my kids for the time, effort, and sacrifice it takes to achieve this success.”
While Clearfield found much success in the the team race, it only won a few events and had just a couple automatic PIAA qualifiers.
Danielle Cline won the 200 IM and 100 fly on Friday to earn her trip to states, while Leif Hoffman took the 200 IM on Friday and added a dominating victory in the 500 free Saturday, swimming a time of 4:48.35 to beat teammate and runner-up Hunter Cline by 14 seconds. Hunter Cline also qualified for the PIAA meet, based on his time of 5:02.67.
“While Leif won both events, I don’t expect high seeds at states since he wasn’t tapered for districts,” Morrison said. “We didn’t feel the need to do so. We will have him ready to fire at the state meet, though. So no concerns there regardless of seeding.”
The boys 400 relay team of Connor Morgan, Cline, Tyler Olson and Derrick Mikesell finished the district meet on a high note, winning the event’s final swim in a time of 3:27.01 over a fast-closing DuBois team by about two seconds.
Clearfield also had district diving champs and PIAA qualifiers from Bison Keegan MacDonald and Lady Bison Dehlia Elbe. It was MacDonald’s second D-9 title in a row.
“While there is a team title up for grabs, this is the PIAA state qualifying meet and the goal is to get your hand on the wall first to earn the automatic bid to states,” Morrison said. “After the auto qualifier, we have to wait to see if we make the cut (fastest 22 times in the state) to get to states.”
Clearfield got some good news Sunday afternoon when the PIAA qualifiers were released as Cline, 50 freestyler Derrick Mikesell and the boys 200 free (Hoffman, Mikesell, Olson, Nick Vaow) and medley (Mikesell, Morgan, Vaow, Hoffman) relay teams all qualified on time, as did the Lady Bison 200 free relay (Beth Struble, Emma Quick, Jaylin Wood, Cline).
Even later Sunday evening, the good news kept coming as it was discovered that an error by the PIAA when figuring out qualifiers in time meant it had missed the Lady Bison 400 free relay team of Struble, Danna Bender, Wood and Cline, who claimed the final spot in the event.
“We were feeling confident that our boys medley and 200 free relay would make it, and we felt pretty good about our ladies 200 free relay making the cut,” Morrison said. “So all in all, six guys and (five) girls will swim at states and our two divers made it too.
“And some of the boys relays can make some noise at Bucknell, too.”
Many Clearfield swimmers had great performances Saturday to help close out the meet and earn team titles.
Lady Bison Wood and Danna Bender finished second and fourth in the 100 free, Riley Vaow and Struble had key swims in placing second and third, respectively, in the 500 free, Emma Quick took fourth in the 100 back and Hannah Salvatore Trinidad came in fifth in the 100 breast. The girls 400 free relay team of Struble, Bender, Wood and Cline also posted a runner-up finish in that event.
Bison boys with key swims on Saturday included Vaow (second. 100 free), Lucas Scott (sixth, 500 free) and Olson (third, 100 breast).
“The kids swam their hearts out,” Morrision said. “They shattered their goal times and fought hard to get to the wall first. I’m proud to have coached these kids and to see all of the hard work pay off in the end is just so rewarding.”
Other District champs and PIAA qualifiers from Saturday include: Brookville’s Sadie Shofestall (girls, 100 free), Patrick Young (boys, 100 free) and Bay Harper (boys, 100 breast), DuBois’ Joda Fenstermacher (boys, 100 back), Moniteau’s Katie Reott (girls, 100 breast) and Union’s Evelyn Bliss (girls, 500 free). Shofestall and teammates Madeline Golier, Maya Wilshire and Erika Doolittle won the ladies 400 free relay.
The PIAA Class AA Swimming and Diving Championships at Bucknell University are scheduled for March 18-19.
Boys
Team Standings
1. Clearfield, C, 330. 2. Brookville, B, 256. 3. DuBois, D, 248. 4. St. Marys, SM, 106. 5.Bradford, BR, 99. 6. Moniteau, M, 24. 7. DuBois Central Catholic, DCC, 18.
200 Medley Relay: 1 Brookville (Patrick Young, Bay Harper, Calvin Doolittle, Brody Barto), 1:41.23. 200 Free: 1. Joda Fenstermacher, B, 1:51.10.2. Nick Vaow, C. 3. Hunter Cline, C. 200 IM: 1.Leif Hoffman, C, 2:00.14.2. Connor Morgan, C. 3. Christian Roemer, D. 50 Free: 1 Young, B, 22.33. 2. Jaedon Yarus, D. 3. Derrick Mikesell, C. 100 Fly: 1.Doolittle, B, 54.75. 2. Morgan, C. 3. Kolton Gwizdale, D. 200 Free Relay: 1 Brookville (Barto, Harper, Doolittle, Young), 1:29.13. Diving: 1. Keegan MacDonald, C, 380.95. 2. Nick Unch, C, 326.40. 100 Free: Young, B, 49.08. 2. Vaow, C. 3. Barto, B. 500 Free: 1. Hoffman, C, 4:48.35. 2. Cline, C. 3. Mason Birckbichler, M. 100 Back: 1. Fenstermacher, D, 56.98. 2. Steven Williams, BR. 3. Birckbichler, M. 100 Breast: Harper, B, 1:02.57. 2. Roemer, D. 3. Tyler Olson, C. 400 Free Relay: Clearfield (Morgan, Cline, Olson, Mikesell), 3:27.01.
Girls
Team Standings
1. Clearfield, C, 318. 2. Brookville, B, 300. 3. St. Marys, SM, 231. 4. Bradford, BR, 162. 5 (tie) Union, U, 32 and Moniteau, M, 32. 7. Brockway, BY, 28. 8. Keystone, K, 3.
200 Medley Relay: 1.St. Marys (Sarah Krise, Gabby Pistner, Allison Geci, Tami Geci), 1:56.82. 2. 200 Free: 1.Evelyn Bliss, U, 2:00.42. 2. Beth Struble, C. 3. Maya Wilshire, B. 200 IM: 1. Danielle Cline, C, 2:19.42. 2. Madeline Golier, B. 3. Karsyn Gracey-Dalton, BR. 50 Free: 1. Katie Reott, M, 24.54. 2. Sadie Shofestall, B. 3. Bailey Franci, BY. 100 Fly: 1. Cline, 1:03.09.2. Ella Fiscus, B. 3. Allison Geci, SM. 200 Free Relay: 1. Brookville (Golier, Wilshire, Fiscus, Shofestall), 1:43.62. Diving: Dehlia Elbe, C, 366.55. 2. Lauren Mosier, SM. 3. Lilliana McKay, SM. 100 Free: Shofestall, B, 56.92. 2. Jaylin Wood, B. 3. Pistner, SM. 500 Free: Bliss, U, 5:31.56. 2. Riley Vaow, C. 3. Struble, C. 100 Back: Golier, B, 1:03.54. 2. Krise, SM. 3. Mallory Whitlow, B. 100 Breast: Reott, M, 1:08.06. 2. Franci, BY. 3. Gracey-Dalton, BR. 400 Free Relay: Brookville (Golier, Wilshire, Erika Doolittle, Shofestall), 3:50.51.