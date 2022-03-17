LEWISBURG — The Clearfield swimming and diving team is sending a contingent of 14 athletes to the PIAA Class 2A Championships Friday and Saturday at Bucknell University.
The boy swim team will send Hunter Cline, Leif Hoffman, Derrick Mikesell, Connor Morgan, Tyler Olson and Nick Vaow to compete in a total of six events, while the Lady Bison will be represented by Danna Bender, Danielle Cline, Emma Quick, Beth Struble, Riley Vaow and Jaylin Wood in four events.
Dehlia Elbe and Keegan MacDonald will compete in the diving event after winning the girls and boys District 9 titles. MacDonald placed seventh last season at PIAAs as a freshman. Elbe is a freshman this season.
Danielle Cline (200 IM, 100 fly) and Leif Hoffman (200 IM, 500 free) were each automatic state qualifiers, thanks to winning District 9 titles in their individual events. The boys 400 relay team of Connor Morgan, Hunter Cline, Tyler Olson and Derrick Mikesell also earned a D-9 championship to punch its ticket to Bucknell.
Clearfield added to its qualifiers on time, getting Hunter Cline (500 free) and Mikesell (50 free) through in individual events, while picking up three more relay qualifiers — the girls 200 free and the boys 200 medley and 200 free.
Hoffman, Mikesell, Olson and Nick Vaow were on the boys 200 free team, while Mikesell, Morgan, Vaow and Hoffman made up the 200 medley. Lady Bison Struble, Quick, Wood and Cline were on the girls 200 free relay that won, while Riley Vaow is an alternate.
“We had a productive District 9 meet in which we qualified six boys and five girls swimmers and two divers,” Clearfield head coach Jackie Morrison said. “While we only got one auto relay through, we were excited to earn state invites by at large times in four other relays. That was not expected, but we are thrilled to be among the top 32 in the state.”
Hoffman is the highest-seeded member of the team and most experienced, having already racked up plenty of hardware in his three previous seasons.
As a freshman in 2019, Hoffman was on the 400 free relay team that finished fourth and competed on the 200 free relay team that took 13th.
In 2020, the PIAA meet was wiped out due to COVID, but swimmers were awarded medals based on seed times. Hoffman was seventh in the 500 free and was on the sixth-place 400 free relay as well and the 15th-place 200 medley relay.
Last season, Hoffman competed at PIAAs at a different venue (again due to COVID) and brought home a fifth in the 500 free and 12ths in both the 200 IM and 200 medley relay.
Hunter Cline and Nick Vaow were also on the 12th-place 200 medley relay team last season and have PIAA experience, but not at Bucknell.
“I do think experience is on Leif’s side since he has competed at this meet as a freshman and junior,” Morrison said. “And last year was a condensed version at Cumberland Valley with Hunter, Nick, Danielle, Emma, Beth, and Keegan. So this will be a first experience of what I call a true state meet at Bucknell with a prelims and a finals concept, except for Leif who has raced morning and night many times before in his career.”
Hoffman is seeded 12th in the 200 IM with a time of 2:00.14 and 13th in the 500 free. The 200 free relay team is seeded ninth. None of the other Clearfield entries are seeded in the Top 16, but Morrison says that means very little.
“After years of coaching at this meet, I can tell you that seeds don’t mean much,” she said. “Some kids tapered for district meets just to drop time and qualify for states while others didn’t rest at all and still have lots of time drops to come. So let’s not waste energy speculating and let’s swim and dive as well as we can and see what happens. Seeds give you a heat, a lane, a spot, and most importantly, a chance.”
Morrison said the team’s goal at states is simply to perform at the very best of their ability.
“We are heading to states with a single goal of performing at the highest level with our best efforts and see where we finish,” she said. “That’s what we control and so any other mindset is wasted energy. We have prepared as well as we could and now there is nothing left to do except leave it all in the pool on Friday and Saturday. It’s going to be a fun, fast, and an amazing meet for our swimmers and divers.
“We have been working all season for this moment. We are excited and we are ready to finish this season strong.”
The Class 2A Meet begins Friday at 7:50 a.m. with the boys preliminaries. Girls prelims are at 10:25. The boys diving championships will run from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Boys consolation and finals begin at 4:20, while girls will follow at 6:50 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule follows the same format other than diving, which will feature the girls from 12:30 to 3:30.