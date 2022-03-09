HYDE — The Clearfield diving team swept the first-place medals at Saturday’s District 9 Swimming and Diving Championships.
Sophomore Keegan MacDonald won his second district title with a total score of 380.95, while freshman Dehlia Elbe won her first with a 366.55.
Clearfield senior Nick Unch placed second in the boys event. Only the Bison had divers entered.
“We were not too concerned about the expectations of diving in an 11-dive format for the District 9 Championship Meet with Nick and Keegan,” Clearfield diving coach Bob Mikesell said. “Their goals were to maximize their scores with respect to each other, since they did not have competition within the district.”
Unch held a narrow 2-point lead after the first two dives, but MacDonald gained the advantage after his third preliminary dive and never relinquished it.
Through the first five rounds of the preliminaries, MacDonald outscored Unch 177.00 to 137.70.
Following the semifinal round, MacDonald held a 272.20 to 232 lead and went on to victory by a 380.95 to 326.40 count to once again punch his ticket to states.
MacDonald placed seventh at the PIAA Class AA Diving Championships last season with a score of 280.90.
“Keegan will now have to prepare for his second run at states as a sophomore,” Mikesell said. “His preparation for this year will be a little different in that there should be considerably more divers to compete against this year as compared to last year due to COVID concerns that limited the number of contestants.”
For Unch, it was his last performance as a key member of the Bison swimming and diving team.
“I just want to say thank you to Nick for his leadership to the swimming and diving team over his last four years,” Mikesell said. “There were many times Nick would be asked to swim specific events in addition to his diving event to help score those all-important team championship points.”
The Lady Bison had both Elbe and junior Sarah Cutler entered in the girls event and had competition from St. Marys, which also had two entrants.
“For the girls, there were some concerns about the expectations considering it was the first 11-dive format for both,” Mikesell said. “However, they eased that concern with their willingness to work long hours over the last month to refine their dives for this very important championship meet.
“Specifically, it was their individual team points earned for diving that would eventually be the clincher for the team title for the girls District 9 Team Championship.”
Elbe picked up 16 team points for her first-place finish, while Cutler recorded 11 for her fourth. The Lady Bison trimmed Brookville by 18 in the race for the team championship.
“We knew how important their points were for the team race and we were able to deliver those points that earned the team title,” Mikesell said.
Elbe grabbed the lead from the start, achieving a score of 158.50 by the end of the preliminary round to take a lead over St. Marys senior Lauren Mosier, who had 135.35 at that point. Elbe’s lead swelled to 264.35 to 207.60 by the end of the semifinal round and she ended up with a 366.55 to 301.35 difference over Mosier for first place.
Lady Dutch freshman Lili McKay was third with 243 points and Cutler took fourth with 190.95.
“I’m just proud of both of our girl divers for all of their hard work they put into this meet,” Mikesell said. “I can’t say enough how hard Sarah worked this year to learn dives for both dual meets and, especially, the hard work she put in to learning three dives to be able to compete in this championship meet.
“For Dehlia, she is blessed with a natural ability to dive based on her skills she learned from gymnastics as a youngster. She was definitely able to transition well from the gymnastics mat to the diving board. Like Keegan, we will now focus our attention to developing a dive rotation that will hopefully allow her and Keegan to survive mandatory cuts following the preliminary round and semi-final round of diving at the state championship meet.”
The PIAA Class AA Boys Diving Championships are slated for 3:30 p.m. at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium on March 18. The girls meet will take place at 3:30 p.m. om March 19.