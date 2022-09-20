HYDE — Up 11-0 on visiting Curwensville in the first set off the serve of Hannah Glunt, the Clearfield volleyball team switched servers.
Morgan Sattesahn came to the line and served up five more points before the Lady Tide got their first side out.
✓ Unlimited theprogressnews.com access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|Monthly
|$11.95
|for 31 days
|Six Months
|$69.95
|for 180 days
|Annual
|$139.95
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
HYDE — Up 11-0 on visiting Curwensville in the first set off the serve of Hannah Glunt, the Clearfield volleyball team switched servers.
Morgan Sattesahn came to the line and served up five more points before the Lady Tide got their first side out.
The night didn’t get much better for the short-handed Lady Tide, who were swept by the Lady Bison 25-6, 25-19 and 25-20.
“We were able to get a lot of girls in,” said Clearfield head coach Sandy Bailor, who’s team improved to 3-4 on the season. “We played some freshmen and that’s going to help us in a couple of years.
“I wasn’t really happy about some of the service errors in the second set, but it is what it is. We need to be ready to play Huntingdon and Penns Valley this week.”
The Lady Bison were led by Glunt, who had 19 service points, including nine aces, and 14 assists.
Gabby Henry added 10 service points, including the final six points of the first set.
Clearfield won that first set 25-6.
“Considering our circumstances tonight — we are missing both of our middles and we had new girls who weren’t used to being in there — I thought they did a good job sticking with it and competing with Clearfield,” said Lady Tide head coach Stephanie Vicary. “They didn’t just give it way.”
Curwensville took an 11-10 lead in the second set, thanks to four service points from Savannah Carfley and three from Alaina Reitz.
But Clearfield got a side out on a service error to take a 15-14 lead and never looked back, eventually winning 25-19.
The Lady Bison’s Ruby Singleton had three of her seven kills in the set.
“I’m proud of them,” Bailor said. “We told them to just keep swinging. Curwensville brought some of our hits up.
“They (Curwensville) were doing well there. I’ve been there (rebuilding) and I know what it feels like.”
Clearfield seemed to clean up a lot of its service errors in the third set, but struggled with hitting errors.
That kept the Lady Tide close, until Natalie Rowles served up three of the final points of the game. Anna Twigg got a big kill for set point.
Addy Ruiz had seven service points and five kills for Clearfield, while Singleton added five service points. Sam Campolong had four kills.
Curwensville was led by Carfley’s six service points. Reitz added four.
Jorja Fleming and Bella Wood each had two kills.
“The girls are coming along,” Vicary said. “I am proud of hard they are working. We just need to keep working and getting experience.”
Curwensville fell to 0-6 overall. The Lady Tide host Moshannon Valley this evening.
Clearfield travels to Huntingdon.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.