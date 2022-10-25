CURWENSVILLE — It was a matchup of two rival teams at different places in their programs on Monday night as the playoff-bound Clearfield volleyball team took on Curwensville, a squad with just two seniors on its roster.
The Lady Bison took the first two sets easily, 25-13 and 25-14, before the Lady Tide rallied to take a 9-0 lead in the third set. Clearfield eventually won that 25-19.
“We played very well in the first two games and then in the third game, we had a few service errors and we were out of sync for some reason.” said Clearfield head coach Sandy Bailor. “But I was proud of the way they regrouped and came back and finished the game.”
Curwensville, which picked up its first win in a five-set thriller over Williamsburg last week, said goodbye to its lone seniors Jorja Fleming and Lizzy Palmer, who along with junior Savannah Carfley were the lone letterwinners this season.
“I am very proud of the girls,” said Lady Tide head coach Stephanie Vicary. “Nobody wants their season to end in a loss. It’s sad for our seniors. It was their last game. I’m going to miss them.
“But, our goal was to improve this season, and 100 percent we did that.”
That was evident on the night as both teams had several long rallies in all three sets.
The Lady Tide went up 9-0 to start the third set after a service error by Clearfield. Carfley served up eight straight points for the hosts.
Brooklynn Price and Palmer both had kills during the run for Curwensville.
The Lady Bison finally got a side out on a service error, as Addy Ruiz had a four point service run bookended by kills from Sam Campolong to cut it to 9-5.
Another service error gave Curwensville back the ball, but they they returned the favor with a service error of their own.
Olivia Rowles, who led all servers with 15 service points and four aces, served up three points to trim it down to 10-9.
Clearfield eventually took the lead as Campolong served up seven straight points with two aces to give the visitors an 18-12 lead.
The Lady Bison went on to take the set 25-19.
Campolong finished the game with eight kills and eight service points, while Anna Twigg had 11 service points and three aces.
Hannah Glunt had 18 assists and five service points, while Ruby Singleton had five kills. Ruiz finished the game with six kills.
“Sam had a great game,” Bailor said. “She swung really hard tonight and we are proud of that.
“To be honest with you, I think everyone played well. We are trying to get ready for playoffs. We have Bellefonte tomorrow.”
Curwensville was led by 12 service points from Carfley, six kills from Palmer and three kills from Fleming. Ava Olosky had three service points.
The Lady Tide finished the season at 1-17 overall.
Clearfield improved to 6-13. The Lady Bison host Bellefonte this evening. They then travel to St. Marys for the District 9 3A semifinals.
“We are working hard and we are going to go into the playoffs with a positive attitude and see what happens,” said Bailor.
“We’ve done that a couple of times this year where we got out of sorts. But they got themselves together and regrouped. I was proud of them tonight.”
The junior varsity match was won by Clearfield (10-9) 2-0.