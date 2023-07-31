HUNTINGDON — The Clearfield 16U Wise Eyes teener league team is a little deceiving.
The team has just two 16-year-olds on the roster, with the rest of the team a lot younger.
So it was no surprise that they struggled offensively this past weekend, going 0-4 at the 2013 VFW State Teener Tournament in Huntingdon.
Wise Eyes fell to the hosts on Saturday morning, 10-4, before falling in the next game to Mount Union, 8-1.
On Sunday, Clearfield fared a little better, getting downed by Schuylkill 4-1 and Punxsutawney 4-0.
“I think we behind early in that first game (against Huntingdon) but we did come back,” said Wise Eyes head coach Sid Lansberry. “The second game we were just outplayed by Mount Union. They are just a cut above. I won’t be surprised if they win the whole thing.
“We came back today and played well defensively in both games. We just didn’t hit. The offense was just not there. We had guys on base and we had opportunities, we just didn’t hit. We lost 4-1 and 4-0. That’s a decent game defensively, but if you don’t score runs you can’t win.
“We weren’t attacking the ball or hitting the ball hard.”
On Saturday, Clearfield played in the first game of the tournament against Huntingdon.
The game was plagued by a 45 minute rain delay that stopped it after the second inning.
Wise Eyes was trailing 6-0 at that point, but rallied to score four runs after the delay in the 10-4 loss.
Jayce Brothers had an RBI groundout in the game, while Braison Patrick had an RBI single.
Colton Bumbarger took the loss, allowing five runs on three hits and two walks in 2/3 innings pitched.
In game two against Mount Union, Clearfield had just two hits, singles from Jake Bloom and Patrick.
On Sunday, Wise Eyes fared much better, however, taking a 1-0 lead over Schuykill after five innings.
But a two-out rally in the sixth by Schuylkill ended with four runs.
Clearfield took the lead in the fifth after Colton Ryan singled then came home on an RBI double by Cole Bloom.
Brothers, who had thrown just 54 pitches through five innings for Wise Eyes, appeared to be cruising through the sixth.
He needed just three pitches to get two outs –a flyout to center and a groundout to third.
But a two-single to Owen Miller snowballed into three more hits and an error, allowing Schuylkill to rally to take the 4-1 victory.
Matt Irvin had a double for Clearfield, wile Connor Peacock had two hits.
Wise Eyes faced a familiar foe in Area 6 runner-up Punxsutawney in the final game of the tournament.
Bumbarger took to the hill for Clearfield, while Maddox Hetrick was on the bump for Punxsutawney.
Punxsy took a 2-0 lead in the second inning after an error helped put runners in scoring position.
Bumbarger walked JJ Sward to start the inning, before the next batter hit into a fielder’s choice. Clearfield tried for the force out at second, but the ball went wide and Sward was able to scamper to third.
Both runners were able to later score on a single and a fielder’s choice to make it 2-0.
Punxsy added another run in the bottom of the fourth inning on another error in the infield by Clearfield to go up 3-0.
Punxsutawney got its final run of the game in the fifth inning on an RBI single by Grady Galiczynski to set the final at 4-0.
Mount Union went on to defeat Huntingdon 5-2 for the title.
“We have a pretty small team,” said Lansberry. “We only had two 16-year-olds. But overall, I was pleased. We played a lot better today than we did yesterday.”
Sunday’s Games
Schuylkill—4
Miller 3b 2110, Finn 1b 2100, Doyle ss 3112, Plesensky p 2100, Halford c 2010, Hoover lf 3020, Fasnacht cf 3012, Setlock 2b 3000, Smith eh 3010, Fessler rf 1000, Haag ph 2000. Totals: 26-4-7-4.
Clearfield—1
Bloom lf 4011, Rumsky 1b 3010, Bumbarger c 3000, Irvin 3b 1010, Brothers p 3000, Patrick ss 2000, Wriglesworth 2b 3000, Peacock eh 3020, Ryan rf 3110, Lutz cf 2000. Totals: 27-1-6-1.
Score by Innings
Schuylkill 000 004 0—4 7 1
Clearfield 000 010 0—1 6 0
Errors—Fessler. LOB—Schuylkill 6, Clearfield 10. DP—Clearfield 1. 2B—Doyle, Hoover, Fasnacht. Bloom, Irvin. SAC—Lutz. SB—Miller 2. HBP—Rumsky.
Pitching
Schuylkill: Plesensky—7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO.
Clearfield: Brothers—7 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Plesensky. LP—Brothers.
Clearfield—0
C. Bloom c 2000, Rumsky 1b 3010, Bumbarger p-3b 2010, J. Bloom cr 0000, Irvin 3b 1010, Brothers cf 2010, Patrick ss 3000, Peacock lf 3000, Ryan rf 3000, Wriglesworth 2b 3000, Lutz eh 2000. Totals: 25-0-3-0.
Punxsutawney—4
Hetrick p-ss 4010, Temchulla 2b 2000, Stahlman eh-1b 2010, Baun 1b-eh 4010, Sward lf 2100, Burkett c-p 2200, Menetti 3b-c 2000, Moore cf 2121, Galiczynski ss-3b 3001, Jacobson rf 2002, Noerr rf 1000. Totals: 26-4-5-4.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 000 000 0—0 3 2
Punxsutawney 020 110 x—4 5 2
Errors—Irvin, Wriglesworth. Baun, Galiczynski. LOB—Clearfield 8, Punxsutawney 12. SB—C. Bloom, Irvin. Burkett 2. HBP—Brothers. Menetti.
Pitching
Clearfield: Bumbarger—4 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 5 SO. Irvin—1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Punxsutawney: Hetrick—3+ IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO. Burkett—4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Burkett. LP—Bumbarger.