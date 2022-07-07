The Clearfield and Rossiter Federation League baseball teams split a double header Wednesday evening at James Anderson Memorial Field at Lawrence Township Rec Park.
Chief pitcher Eli Glass twirled a 2-hit gem in the opener, allowing just an unearned run in a 2-1 victory, while the Miners got a 3-hitter from Addison Neal in a 4-1 win in the night cap. The games were both 5-inning contests.
Rossiter got off to a fast start in both games, scoring all its runs in the double header in the first.
Neal reached on an error with one out in the first game, stole second and moved to third on a Glass wild pitch before trotting home on Darren Byers’ sacrifice fly to centerfielder Morgen Billotte.
But the unearned run was all Glass gave up, throwing four scoreless innings after the first. He walked one batter and struck out six.
Post 6 scored all the runs it needed in bottom of the second.
Hayvin Bumbarger led off with a double to right field and was replaced on the bases by pinch runner Xavier Lutz. Elijah Quick drew a walk off Rossiter starter Ty Limerick, who struck out the next batter before issuing a walk to Kam Kushner to load the bases.
Anthony Lopez followed with an RBI groundout to second baseman Pete Meterko, who fired to Isaac London covering the bag at second for the force out.
With runners on the corners and two outs, Clearfield executed a double steal. Lopez swiped second, while Quick raced home on the throw.
Kyle Elensky followed with a base hit, but Lopez was gunned down at home trying to score from second.
Clearfield had runners in scoring position in both the third and fourth innings as well, but Limerick worked out of jams in both frames. He allowed two runs on five hits, while walking two and striking out two in his five innings of work.
The Miners struck first again in the second game, plating four run on four hits against Clearfield starter Hunter Dixon.
Rossiter did all its damage after Dixon retired the first two batters in the frame.
Byers got things started with a two-out base hit and stole second before Ruben Taylor walked.
Matt Gourley and Meterko delivered back-to-back RBI doubles, while Taylor raced home between the two-baggers on a wild pitch. Landon Neal followed with a run-producing single to stake Rossiter to a 4-0 lead, which was more than enough run support for Neal.
The only run Neal surrendered came on an error in the bottom of the second inning.
Glass and Bumbarger drew consecutive walks off Neal to start the inning and Quick’s flare into the left loaded the bases.
Neal was overthrown by one of his fielder’s getting the ball back to the mound and Glass raced home on the error.
But with Bumbarger on third, Quick on second and nobody out, Neal wiggled out of trouble with a pair of strikeouts and an inning-ending groundout.
That was the last big threat for Clearfield in the game as Neal set down the final nine Chief batters after Elensky led off the third with a double.
Clearfield also had a strong finish on the mound as Quick came on in relief of Dixon in the third and tossed three scoreless innings.
Quick gave up two hits and walked two, while also striking out two Miner batters.
Rossiter moved to 5-4 on the season, while Clearfield is now 5-11.
The Chiefs are back in action today, hosting the DuBois Lumberjacks.
The Miners host Clearfield Friday.
Game 1
Rossiter—2
London ss 3000, A. Neal c 2110, Byers cf 1001, Taylor lf 1000, Gourley 1b 2010, Meterko 2b 2000, L. Neal 3b 2000, Limerick p 2000, Kendrick rf 2000. Totals: 17-1-2-1.
Clearfield—1
Elensky ss 1010, Bloom c 2000, Mays cf 0000, Billotte cf 2010, Prestash 1b 2000, Glass p 2010, Bumbarger eh 2010, Lutz pr 0100, Quick 3b 1110, Mikesell lf 1000, Kushner rf 1000, Lopez 2b 2001. Totals: 16-2-5-1.
Score by Innings
Rossiter 100 00—1 2 2
Clearfield 020 0x—2 5 2
Errors—Elensky, Kushner; L. Neal, Meterko. LOB—Rossiter 3, Clearfield 6. DP—Rossiter 1. 2B—Bumbarger. SAC—Mikesell. SF—Byers. HBP—Elensky (by Limerick).SB—A. Neal, Taylor; Lopez, Quick. WP—Glass.
Pitching
Rossiter: Limerick—5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
Clearfield: Glass—4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.
WP—Glass. LP—Limerick.
Time: 1:05.
Game 2
Rossiter—4
London ss 2010, A. Neal p 3010, Byers cf 3110, Taylor lf 2110, Gorley 1b 3111, Meterko 2b 2111, Fegley ph 1000, L. Neal 3b 2021, Limerick rf 3000, Kendrick c 2010. Totals: 23-4-9-3.
Clearfield—1
Elensky ss 2010, Bloom c 2000, Billotte cf 2010, Prestash rf 2000, Glass dh 1100, Dixon p 0000, Bumbarger 1b 1000, Quick eh-p 2010, Irvin 3b 2000, Mays 2b 2000, Lutz lf 1000, Mikesell ph 1000. Totals: 18-1-3-0.
Score by Innings
Rossiter 400 00—4 9 1
Clearfield 010 00—1 3 0
Errors—London. LOB—Rossiter 3, Clearfield 4. 2B—Gorley, Meterko; Elensky. SB—Byers. WP—Dixon 2.
Pitching
Rossiter: A. Neal—5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
Clearfield: Dixon—2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Quick—3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
WP—A. Neal. LP—Dixon.
Time—1:19.