BELLEFONTE — Bellefonte welcomed an undefeated Clearfield team Friday night to Rogers Stadium with the hopes of an upset over the Bison.
However, Clearfield played the role of the unfriendly guests as they defeated the young Raiders team 48-0.
With the win, the Bison improve to 5-0 on the season.
Quarterback Oliver Billotte was able to finish the night throwing for 129-yards in the victory.
Backup quarterback Will Domico finished with 49 yards through the air.
Their favorite receiver on the night was Karson Kline, who caught six passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns.
“I thought we executed well in all three facets of the game. Our special teams played well, our defense played excellent and our offense played well,” said Clearfield coach Tim Janocko. “We had it going on all cylinders tonight.”
Defensively, the Clearfield defense created three turnovers in the game one of which was a 40-yard interception to the house by Karson Lazauskas late in the first half.
Bellefonte opened the game with the ball but the drive was thwarted due to a fumble by the Raiders.
Early in the first Clearfield drive, the Bellefonte defense held its own and got the ball back after holding the Bison on a fourth down deep in Bellefonte territory.
But the ball would come loose again for the Raiders as they gave it back once again deep in their own end.
Clearfield made the most of the second chance down deep and was able to push the ball to the Bellefonte three.
Mark McGonigal rumbled his way to 3-yard TD run.
With the Luke Sidorick kick at 7:16, Clearfield led 7-0.
Both teams battled at the line of scrimmage for most of the opening quarter but as the period wound down, the Bison found a way back on the scoreboard.
With 34 ticks left to go in the first, Billotte threw a dart to Karson Kline, ending the first quarter with the visitors up 14-0.
In the second quarter, the Bison continued to sizzle as they posted 20 points, to take a 34-0 advantage into the intermission.
McGonigal made his way back into the end zone as he broke free to score on a 25-yard run, upping the led to 21-0 lead with 7:51 left.
Bellefonte started to move the ball but it was forced to punt the ball away back to the Clearfield high flying offense.
As the half wound down to under a minute, Billotte found Kline again on a touchdown strike, this time for 40-yards out.
Bellefonte was looking to try to get a score before the half but Lazauskas stepped in front of a Bellefonte defender and blazed his way into the end zone ending with a 40-yard interception giving his team a 34-0 advantage going into the third.
Clearfield got the ball to start out the second half and made the most of it as they were able to put the game on ice when Billotte found Nate Natoli for a 57-yard TD pass this time, making it a 41-0 lead.
Rounding out the scoring was Domico hitting the 49-yard TD pass to Kline with 4:46 left, en route to the victory.
However, with still over a quarter to play, Bellefonte showed that it wasn’t going to go down without a fight as it was able to keep the Bison off the board for a quarter and a half.
“I think we need to stay the course, fix the little things. Offensively, at times, we did move the ball. Defensively, there were times like in the beginning of the game that we stopped them. We are able to do it. When we choose to play every play,” said Bellefonte coach Vaughn Donmoyer. “Again, the kids played hard. I’m proud of them. They did not quit. They will continue to play hard and fight every week.”
Bellefonte is back in action next week when it battles Penns Valley, while Clearfield travels to Philipsburg-Osceola.