The Clearfield boys basketball team went up 22-12 after one quarter on Huntingdon, en route to a 78-51 victory.
Cole Miller and Isakk Way each had 10 points in the frame for the Bison.
Miller finished the night with 28 points and nine rebounds, while Way had 17 points and four rebounds.
“Isakk has really bought into the program,” said Clearfield head coach Nate Glunt. “He might be our most improved player in the last week and a half. At practice he is doing so many good things and he really played like that today.
“He has really taken it a notch up and I was really happy to see him do it in a game, because he has been doing it in practice.”
Huntingdon went on a 6-2 run to start the second quarter to cut the lead to 24-18, but another three-pointer by Miller energized the Bison, who finished off the frame in a 17-9 run to take a 41-27 lead at the half.
Miller had 13 of those points, while Ryan Gearhart had four and Luke Pallo knocked down two free throws.
“Ryan is an all-conference point guard,” Glunt said. “He gets to the paint and gets any shot that he wants. What people don’t realize is that he plays such great defense too.
“He usually plays against their best guard. He is low in his stance and he handles pressure. He did a really fantastic job tonight.”
Clearfield had one of its most dominant quarters in the third, as Miller was being frozen out by the Huntingdon defense, Gearhart and Way stepped up again.
Gearhart had eight points in the frame, while Way had seven.
Miller was able to get two free throws and a three pointer in the third.
“We were able to call a timeout and let them catch their breath,” Glunt said. “Huntingdon likes to run too. Their coach does a really good job for them. And number two (Alec Cooper) is a really good player for them.
“The game was up and down. We talked in the timeout about fundmental defense. Then once we started playing solid defense, the offense got easier and we were able to make a lot of plays.”
Clearfield was able to empty its bench in the fourth quarter to close it out and set the final at 78-51.
Gearhart had seven rebounds, while Nick Collins tallied five rebounds.
“We did a good job,” Glunt said. “We haven’t played in a week. We’ve just practiced. I will say this, that our players have really been battling hard in practice. They are competing with each other hard on everything we are doing and they are making each other better.
“We have a lot of work to do defensively at times, but they are really playing hard and battling. They are making shots and played unselfish. It was fun to watch on offense tonight.”
Alec Cooper led Huntingdon with 20 points, while Bryson tallied 17 points.
The Bearcats dropped to 5-7 overall and 2-4 in the Mountain League.
The Bison improved to 8-2 overall and 4-1 in league play. Clearfield travels to Penns Valley on Thursday.
Clearfield won the junior varsity game 49-41. Kushner had 14 points, while Braylen Way netted 11 points.
Huntingdon—51
Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Cooper 9 2-4 20, Wiser 0 0-0 0, Rigby 1 0-0 3, Bryson 7 2-3 17, Moore 0 0-0 0, Hollibaugh 0 0-0 0, Foster 1 0-0 2, Ehresman 2 0-0 5, Norris 0 0-0 0, Schneider 1 0-0 2, Wilson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 4-7 51.
Clearfield—78
Gearhart 8 0-0 17, C. Miller 10 4-4 28, I. Way 7 0-0 17, Greslick 1 0-0 2, Pallo 1 2-2 4, Collins 2 0-0 4, Wilt 0 0-0 0, Lynch 1 0-0 2, Fletcher 0 0-0 0, B. Way 0 0- 0, A. Miller 0 0-0 0, Bloom 1 0-0 2, Kushner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 32 6-6 78.
Three-pointers: Rigby, Bryson, Ehresman. Gearhart, C. Miller 4, I. Way 3.
Score by Quarters
Huntingdon 12 15 13 11—51
Clearfield 22 19 28 9—78